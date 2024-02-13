Undermountain housing plan adheres to POCD

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) determined that a proposal for affordable housing on Undermountain Road is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The commission met online Monday, Feb. 5.

Last month the Board of Selectmen referred a proposal from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) to build two affordable housing homes on a town-owned parcel on Undermountain Road to the PZC for an “8-24 review.”

This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.

PZC Chair Michael Klemens said he took a suggested motion from the SHT and “tinkered with it.”

Commissioner Allen Cockerline said the motion should mention the 2012 POCD, as the updated POCD is still in the works.

That change was made.

Klemens noted that the PZC action “is not an approval in any way, shape or form.”

The actual site plan, when it is created and submitted in an application, will be subject to the special permit process, which includes a public hearing.

Cornwall receives grant for new sidewalks

CORNWALL — Connecticut Department of Transportation has announced its selections for the Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) grants.

Applications were submitted to the state in 2023 for infrastructure projects in rural regions of the state. By the deadline to apply, more than $20 million worth of grant requests were received but only $10 million was available in funding.

Mountaineers fall to Litchfield 72-44

Sam Marcus defended the perimeter when HVRHS played Litchfield Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) Mountaineers basketball lost to the Litchfield High School Cowboys in a 72-44 decision Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Mountaineers fell into a deep hole early on and were unable to climb out. Despite the deficit, HVRHS battled to the final buzzer.

Children brought their parents to The Hotchkiss Library on Saturday

A popular feature at The Hotchkiss Library’s observance of “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3, was the children’s story hour. Eloise Kivitz, 10, seated at right is preparing to present the first book reading of the morning. Seated at left is Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services at the library.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — It was hard to tell whether the grown-up took the child to the library or if it was the other way round.

Enthusiasm was in high gear as the staff at the Hotchkiss Library welcomed all for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” observed Saturday, Feb. 3.

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

