SHARON — Walter Axel Pearson of Sharon, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15, 2025 at his winter residence in Palmas Del Mar, Puerto Rico at the age of 93.

Walter grew up in Huntington, New York, where he attended Huntington High School. He went on to earn a degree in business management from SUNY. Walter had a lengthy and distinguished career in the US Military, serving 8 years as an air traffic controller at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and 24 years as Captain of the Port in the Coast Guard Reserves at New London, Connecticut. He was a member of the PGA, playing on the tour from 1949 through 1953 prior to his Naval service. He was also the teaching professional at the Huntington Crescent Club for many years after he was discharged.

Walter was an extraordinary salesperson, primarily for the Connecticut Natural Gas Company and the Culligan Water Conditioning Company, and was also a plumbing and heating contractor for many years in Lakeville.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betsy), his son, Robert, and Robert’s wife Nikki, and his daughter Lora. He was a devoted husband, father and proud grandfather to Robert and Nikki’s daughter, Hayden.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nils and Julia Pearson of Huntington, New York, and his brother, Hugo Pearson, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Walter had a passion for golf and not only played whenever he had free time but traveled extensively to play golf courses most people only see on TV. He was also a member of the Rotary Club in Salisbury, where he served as an officer in the capacity of secretary for many years. His friends and family remember him as a quiet gentleman with integrity and warmth. His sense of humor was subtle and often disarmed those around him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Palmas Del Mar in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on March 16, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m., and another in Sharon, at a date in April to be determined. Donations can be made to the PLCC Scholarship in memory of Walter Pearson at https://givebutter.com/Vr7AQg or to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.

