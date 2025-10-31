miscellany
11/15/2025
The Wish House
412 Sharon-Goshen Tpke. (Route 128)
06796
West Cornwall, Conn.
United States
West Cornwall Holiday Market

Vendors selling crafts, gifts, baked goods and more.

Nonnewaug sweeps BL soccer titles

WOODBURY — Nonnewaug High School claimed twin titles in the Berkshire League soccer tournament finals.

The school's girls and boys teams were named league champions after finishing the regular season with the best win/loss records. Winning the tournaments earned each team a plaque and added to the program's success in 2025.

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

