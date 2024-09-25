What does it mean to be an American?

The national atmosphere has shifted. I hear a lot of talk proclaiming that real Americans are white, male and Christian. Coupled with hate crimes aimed at Asians, Blacks, Latinos, women and other minorities, intolerance and hatred are raising their ugly head.

I have seen a lot of change in my 84 years. Born in New Orleans I witnessed segregated schools, bathrooms, fountains, seating on public transportation. My father resigned his diplomatic post in the Nationalist Chinese government so we could grow up as Americans with the opportunity to freely forge our own lives. Moving to Chicago at the age of 11, I later found out my father had to engage the help of the local Presbyterian minister to buy our house. It was an all-white neighborhood. I saw the great white flight as our neighborhood changed when middle class African Americans purchased homes. My father was called in the middle of the night by realtors asking him to sell the house. He finally said he would for $150,000. The calls stopped. My father said, “No one is going to chase us out of our home.”

I witnessed my father working very hard to build low-income and affordable housing in Chicago’s Chinatown, especially elevating living conditions for the elderly with his senior apartments. I witnessed my mother being one of the first women financial advisors working for Investors Diversified Services, the precursor to Ameriprise.

I witnessed the change in civil rights and women’s rights, especially with the passage of Roe v. Wade. I witnessed Title IX where women could compete in sports. I also witnessed the push back against women in leadership positions. My PE classes in 1970 were boys and girls separately. I purposefully made sure they got the same lesson plan. When classes were combined after Title IX I made sure both boys and girls had leadership opportunities, not just boys, and that the teams were fair. At the end of my teaching career, I began to see acceptance, equity as normalcy when girls and boys, women and men worked together. We’re going in the right direction but still have a way to go where you are respected for your abilities, not what you look like.

Fast forward to today, I’m seeing the continuation of open discrimination based on gender, race, and religion. Being an American to me means acceptance — our right to be here, our right to thrive, our right to just be. Freedom to make decisions over our own body, to choose whom we want to marry, to contribute our talents to community, state, and country to make our nation a better place for all. Freedom to vote and choose our leaders, to peacefully assemble and express our opinions in the written and spoken word — all guaranteed by our Constitution. Opportunity for self-determination. Respect for who we are no matter our differences. Lately, labels have become the norm — wise or unwise. Am I a Chinese-American? Or just an American? Can I be an American and still celebrate my ethnicity without bringing suspicion of my loyalty? America is strengthened by the talents and contributions of people from around the world. I have grandchildren who are Chinese, English and German. This is what makes America. There is no other nation in the world like ours. I am proud to be part of this great experiment and call myself an American.

What does it mean to you to be an American?

Jo Loi is a 5th generation American who lives in Lakeville.

Latest News

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse