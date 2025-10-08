FLORIDA — William Daniel Royall, passed away on Sept. 27, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22, 1940. He was the son of George Peyton Royall, Sr. and Catherine O’Leary Royall. Bill was the younger brother to George P. Royall and the older brother to Thomas J. Royall.

After graduating St. Michael’s Diocesan High School in Brooklyn, known as the school that would never die, with academic and athletic honors and a full scholarship offering to several colleges and universities across the country, Bill selected Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Upon receiving his bachelor’s degree, he began his 30 year career with IBM, during which time, he took a leave to serve as First Lieutenant with the United States Army.

Once retired from IBM, Bill established a 25 year run with Essex software, a small consulting firm in Westchester, New York, where he and his family lived for 46 years.

Keeping the passion for athletics in his life, Bill joined the Hudson Valley Orienteering Club, participating in orienteering events across the country.

Never giving up his love for track and field sports, Bill participated in the upstate Empire State Senior Games and the Long Island Senior Games annually.

Bill is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Wilma Royall, son Michael Peyton Royall, daughter Julie Catherine Royall, grandsons Orin Duffy Royall and Emmett Walden Royall.

There was a small Military Service to honor Bill on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at The Kenny Funeral Homes, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.Burial was held at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 11:30AM.