William Searby Leicht

GREAT BARRINGTON — William (“Bill”) Searby Leicht passed away on Oct. 1, 2025, at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill’s life encompassed science, art, and Quaker activism. Born in Winona, Minnesota to Margaret and Robert Leicht, he attended the University of Chicago at the age of 16. After serving in the Army, he earned an MA in Fine Arts Education through Teachers College at Columbia University. Following an early career in neurochemistry, Bill taught ceramics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Hunter College, and Bronx Community College. He dedicated many years to sculpting, and in 1968 Audubon Artists awarded him a national medal of honor for one of his sculptures.

Bill’s passion for social activism took form during the Civil Rights Movement, when he heard Dr. Martin Luther King preach peaceful resistance at a church in Baltimore. The next day, King delivered his “Dream” speech at the Washington Monument. Bill, his wife, and his baby daughter joined the desegregation protest at Gwynn Oaks Amusement Park in Baltimore. He later supported the South Bronx community through his peacemaking work with the United Bronx Parents, The Phoenix School, and Logos. Bill participated in the evolution of the Ghetto Brothers as they changed from a street gang to community leaders and musical innovators during the early days of Hip-Hop. During those years he founded Urban Visions, a non-profit helping young people obtain arts industry apprenticeships and careers in graphic design.

He also became involved in the Alternatives to Violence Project, a program training ex-cons and prisoners in conflict resolution skills. Inspired by AVP, his decades-long practice of Aikido (a non-violent Japanese martial art), and Quaker principles, Bill created Aiki Workshops, a conflict resolution training technique he brought to schools and community groups. A passionate peacemaker, Bill remained an activist into his elder years, supporting peace-seeking groups around the U.S.A., Ecuador, Colombia, and Palestine.

After many years in New York City, Bill relocated to Ancramdale New York, and later, Great Barrington, Massachusettes.

Bill is survived by his children, Cara Marie Vera of Lynchburg, Virginia and Paul Leicht of New York City. Their mother, his former wife, Carol “Carrie” Leicht, passed away in 2009. He is also survived by his stepchildren Sarah Getz of Sharon and Kurt Gubrud of Canaan, whose mother and Bill’s wife, Winifred “Anne” Carriere, passed away in March 2025. Bill is also survived by his sister Morgan and his brother John.

His family wishes to thank the East Mountain House Hospice in Lakeville, where Bill spent his final days. Their compassionate, professional staff offered kind support not only for Bill, but also for his family and many devoted friends. Donations to East Mountain House in Bill’s honor would be warmly appreciated.

A memorial service will be held this spring at Bull’s Head - Oswego Friends Meeting House in Clinton Corners, New York, date TBA.

