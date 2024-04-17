Young painter presents works

At just 13 years old, Donald Polk III has compiled a series of paintings for his first solo show at National Iron Bank in Cornwall Bridge.

Polk, a seventh grade Cornwall Consolidated School student, finds inspiration in nature, often depicting bright and captivating landscapes in his work. Some of his paintings were made at the Region One ArtGarage while others were done in his West Cornwall home.

Polk said he began selling art “two years ago at the farmer’s market” and was excited to present his work in the bank. Polk also sells lemonade and iced tea at the Cornwall Co-op Farmer’s Market and plans to add baked goods to the menu this season.

Several of Polk’s classmates attended the April 12 opening reception at National Iron Bank. His lemonade and iced tea was served, along with a sample of baked goods.

In no time, “sold” stickers began appearing beneath several paintings. When asked how it felt to see his art being sold, Polk simply responded “it’s fun.” By the end of the opening reception, nine pieces had sold.

Polk’s art ranges in price from $25 to $75 and will be on display at the bank through the end of April.