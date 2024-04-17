Young painter presents works

Donald Polk III has been selling his art for two years, and he's only in seventh grade.

Riley Klein
exhibit

Young painter presents works

At just 13 years old, Donald Polk III has compiled a series of paintings for his first solo show at National Iron Bank in Cornwall Bridge.

Polk, a seventh grade Cornwall Consolidated School student, finds inspiration in nature, often depicting bright and captivating landscapes in his work. Some of his paintings were made at the Region One ArtGarage while others were done in his West Cornwall home.

Polk said he began selling art “two years ago at the farmer’s market” and was excited to present his work in the bank. Polk also sells lemonade and iced tea at the Cornwall Co-op Farmer’s Market and plans to add baked goods to the menu this season.

Several of Polk’s classmates attended the April 12 opening reception at National Iron Bank. His lemonade and iced tea was served, along with a sample of baked goods.

In no time, “sold” stickers began appearing beneath several paintings. When asked how it felt to see his art being sold, Polk simply responded “it’s fun.” By the end of the opening reception, nine pieces had sold.

Polk’s art ranges in price from $25 to $75 and will be on display at the bank through the end of April.

Photo by Riley Klein

exhibit

Latest News

Verses and visions

Verses and visions

Alexis Fedorjaczenko

Patrick L. Sullivan

The David M. Hunt Library celebrated National Poetry Month Saturday, April 13 with a program of readings.

Participants read their own work or that of others.

Keep ReadingShow less
poetry

HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9

HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9

Anne Moran rounded the bases more than once when HVRHS played Terryville High School April 16.

Riley Klein

TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.

The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.

Keep ReadingShow less

Paving plans on hold in Falls Village

Paving plans on hold in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.

Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen

Sharon readies budgets for hearing

Sharon readies budgets for hearing

After weeks of meetings, the Board of Finance voted unanimously at a special meeting on Wednesday, April 10 to send the proposed 2024-25 annual budgets for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education to public hearing.

The proposed spending plan for Sharon Center School anticipates total expenditures of $4,328,390, a reduction from the current year by $185,937 (4.12%). When the Region One assessment is added, the total education budget rises to $6,045,960, but overall education costs still exhibit a savings of $57,396 (0.94%) when compared with the current year.

Keep ReadingShow less
budget