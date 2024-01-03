2023 recap

2023 welcomed new leaders throughout Northwest Corner

Municipal elections last November saw contested selectmen races in five of the six Region One towns. Voters made their voices heard and new leaders were sworn into office in all six towns.

Falls Village had the highest voter turnout in the state with 63.2% of registered voters casting ballots. Cornwall, North Canaan and Kent all had over 55% turnout.

Across the six Region One towns, Boards of Selectmen are now composed of 11 Democrats, four unaffiliated representatives, and three Republicans.

Several town matters were decided during this election cycle as well, including the sale of the former firehouse in Falls Village and the approval of recreational marijuana sales in North Canaan.

Changes at the town level also ushered in leadership changes at the regional level. In December, Northwest Hills Council of Governments selected Dan Jerram, longstanding first selectman from New Hartford, to become the new chairman of the COG.

More details on 2023 election results can be found in this week’s Journal in the annual recaps for each town.

Reality control
Art and entertainment in 2023

Art events in The Berkshires in 2023 brought community members out of their homes and into public spaces to take in live spectacles, join in on fascinating discussions, and meet notable trailblazers in their field.

In the spring, Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village showcased the imaginative outsider art of then-senior Theda Galvin. Her solo exhibition opened at the school’s Kearcher-Monsell Library gallery wall, showcasing dolls with magnified eyes inspired by internet fandom. Recognized for her talent, Galvin received an $80,000 scholarship from the Jasper Johns-led Foundation for Contemporary Arts later in the school year for her education at The Cleveland Institute for Art.

North Canaan welcomed change, embraced tradition

Christian Allyn, right, led an informative tree planting at North Canaan Elementary School on Arbor Day. The students added a northern catalpa to the school’s arboretum.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The times they are a-changing in North Canaan.

With a fresh selectmen administration, a nod from voters to permit cannabis licenses, and a range of new business development in town, the revitalization of North Canaan was in full swing in 2023.

Mountaineers climb to great heights in 2023

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) athletes punched well above their weight this year in a variety of sports.

With rosters full of underclassmen, playoff hopes were a pipe dream for Mountaineer fans. Someone must have forgotten to tell the players.

