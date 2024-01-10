Looking back on Norfolk’s highs and lows in 2023

NORFOLK — Home of the 6,400-acre Great Mountain Forest, Norfolk, a small town rich in history, volunteerism, music and art, had many challenges in 2023.



The year began in the aftermath of a treacherous tanker-truck accident Nov. 5, 2022, which resulted in 8,200 gallons of gasoline pouring like a river down the roadway into the heart of the town via the sewers. The truck driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane. His vehicle struck a telephone pole in a residential section of Route 44, ruptured on a hydrant, and slid sideways 100 feet. First responders in the early dawn hours evacuated 15 surrounding homes, moved the inhabitants into Botelle School, and the emergency crew had the foresight to turn off any nearby generators.

Now, 14 months later, the cleanup and environmental testing continues. Some residents have yet to return home, and the final work removing contaminated soil from Maple Avenue south of the spill is ongoing. It is reported on the town website that Maple Avenue is “believed to be free of contamination one year after the massive gas spill.” Millions of dollars have been spent, families were disrupted as some properties remain uninhabitable, but there is optimism and pride in the community response to this unprecedented disaster.

Like the trials of Job, the town was devastated by flooding in mid-July after torrential rains. Roadways washed out, bridges washed away, and residents had some scary moments as 25 homes were isolated, cut off from emergency services. Norfolk declared a state of emergency after receiving 10.2 inches of rain in 24 hours. The flash flooding caused more than $4 million dollars in damage to the southern part of Norfolk. FEMA denied financial assistance for flood repairs. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal came to Norfolk to view the damage with First Selectman Matt Riiska, Road Supervisor Troy LaMere, and emergency first responders. The state Department of Transportation pitched in to repair Route 272. Some bridges remain damaged awaiting repair.

An early morning fire Sept. 10 destroyed a historic home in town, heartbreakingly following a memorial service the day before, held for the doctor who had raised his family in the home. It was just by grace that the sleeping inhabitants, the Langendoerfer/Munch family of four, escaped unharmed, but they lost their precious cat. Norfolk Volunteer firemen, assisted by fire departments from Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bantam and Harwinton, valiantly fought the blaze, yet in the morning light, all that remained was the charred outline of the 19th-century wooden structure, a skeleton still held together by its massive beams. Neighbors and friends reached out to help the family, who lost everything. A GoFundMe effort raised initial funds, and folks donated clothing and necessary items.

Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department made plans for a new firehouse in town. State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Lisa Seminara (R-8) succeeded in obtaining a $2.5 million grant from the state Bond Commission to begin to cover the predicted $5 million cost of the building. Architect’s plans have been presented to the community, and Norfolk Planning and Zoning is finalizing its approvals.

To end the year on a happier note, Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman was commissioned as the first artist chosen by the Norfolk Community Association, established in 1895, to create public art for the town as the beginning of a sculpture trail.

According to Walter Godlewski, co-director of the trail project, “We are looking to connect the cultural islands in town that are separated by Route 44 by installing contemporary works that will draw people from one end of town to the other.”

Co-presidents of the NCA, Doreen Kelly and Barry Webber, expressed their approval of Riedeman’s piece. “It clearly meets our goal to enhance Norfolk’s reputation as a place where art meets nature”, said Kelly.

Riedeman’s powerful bronze creation, the “Owl of Good Fortune” was installed on a granite plinth at the edge of the newly renovated Robertson Plaza in the center of town. The unveiling on Sept. 2 was a joyous community event with speeches, and music provided by Norfolk’s own Michael Cobb.

The wise old raptor keeps vigil over City Meadow, the enhanced series of wooden walkways leading through the protected wetlands and natural grasses at the heart of town, and Haystack Mountain in the distance.

Riedeman stated: “The ‘Owl of Good Fortune’ was inspired by the dichotomy that exists in our minds and our culture about the owl. I wanted to christen this owl as an owl of good spirits, of good fortune.”