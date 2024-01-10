Looking back on Norfolk’s highs and lows in 2023

Latest News
Late December and early January saw a rash of house and structure fires in the region, among them a fatal house fire, chimney fire and structure fire in Winsted and a house fire on Barton Street in Millerton, New York, to which several Northwest Corner fire departments provided mutual aid.
Elsewhere in the region and state, in late December, a two-story house fire in Torrington displaced five residents and claimed a dog’s life, and four children perished in a fire that tore through a home in Somers on Jan. 2.
While the causes of several of the recent fires are under investigation, as temperatures drop and people feel the financial crunch of heating their homes, fire officials are warning consumers to be mindful when using portable space heaters, fireplaces and pellet stoves.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the top three causes of fires in homes are cooking, heating equipment and electrical malfunction.
“We discourage the use of portable electric heaters, but if a person is going to use them, we recommend following the manufacturer’s safety information and definitely keep them at least a minimum of 3 feet from any type of combustible materials,” such as sofas, beds, curtains and other furniture, said Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams. Some electrical units now come with an automatic shut-off feature should they be accidentally knocked over.
“The other important thing about electric heaters is you want to make sure to plug them directly into the wall outlet and not use an extension cord” or power strip, and never leave them on when you go to sleep or leave the room, he said. Children and pets should be supervised when around space heaters.
Whether portable or stationary, space heaters account for 82% of home heating fire deaths, according to latest statistics from the National Fire Protection Association.
Williams also suggested using seasoned firewood, which is dried for about a year, in wood stoves or fireplaces. “With fresh-cut wood there’s a lot of moisture, and it burns a lot smokier and contributes to the build-up of creosote.”
He stressed the importance of installing and maintaining, smoke alarms, as well as carbon monoxide detectors, on every level of the home, as the devices can detect odorless and potentially deadly carbon monoxide leaks from gas heaters or wood pellet stoves.
Under no conditions, said fire officials, is it safe to use a portable propane heater with an LP tank indoors, such as those commonly used to fire up grills. Propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly if inhaled in an enclosed space.
Pellet stoves should be cleaned each season before use, and chimneys need to be cleaned regularly to prevent the buildup of creosote, a dangerous byproduct that comes from burning wood and stays in the chimney until it’s removed.
Live Christmas trees that are beginning to dry out also pose a fire risk this time of year.
“A dried-out Christmas tree is like a roman candle: If it catches fire it goes up quickly. Don’t keep the tree any longer than you have to,” noted Williams.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, it can take just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze.
Above all, never attempt to put out a fire yourself, and designate a meeting place where everyone can gather outside the home, said Williams.
“You have about two and a half minutes to get out of the house before that fire really gets going. Fires today get hot quicker and a lot hotter than years ago,” he said, due to petroleum and plastic products commonly used in home furnishings.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hits tree on Route 44
On Thursday, Dec. 28, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Lisa Douyard, 59, of Pine Meadow, was driving on Route 44 in East Canaan in a 2013 Honda Cr-v when she failed to break for a downed tree that was obstructing both lanes of traffic, striking it. Douyard declined medical attention and was found not at fault for the accident. The airbag deployed.
Cellphone-use accident
On Monday, Jan. 1, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Rusian Peirce, 20, of Salisbury, was northbound on Great Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2013 Toyota Corolla and was attempting to change the music on his cellphone while approaching a curve in the roadway. As Peirce looked at his phone, the vehicle veered off the road, striking a utility pole. The Toyota came to a rest on an embankment and Peirce was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane and given a warning for using a cellphone while driving.
Ends in a ditch
On Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Cindy Odell, 58, of Sharon, was traveling north on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2006 Kia Spectra5 and while proceeding straight the vehicle left the road and ended in a ditch. The car was towed from the scene and Odell was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.
Arrest warrant served
On Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Troopers from Troop B served an arrest warrant on Michael Moore, 54, of Sharon, at his residence. The charges were evading responsbility, failure to grant a right of way at an intersection, and failure to display lights. Moore was placed into custody and transported to Troop B. He posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.
SHARON — A drafted FY23 audit report was reviewed in detail at the regular meeting of the Board of Finance on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with the town’s auditor having determined that everything is in good order.
“The town is very well run,” reported George Sinnamon, CPA, of Sinnamon and Associates of Canaan, adding that no compliance issues were found for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023.
The $117,629 that was moved from the General Fund to the Board of Education budget, by town meeting vote in late 2022, to meet the state’s minimum budget requirement (MBR) for school spending, was returned in full to the town’s Capital Reserve Fund in October 2023, Sinnamon said. The additional funding had not been spent, as the school budget showed a surplus at the end of the fiscal year.
“It’s a handshake agreement,” Sinnamon said of the MBR arrangement, indicating that the Board of Education would have complete authority to spend the additional funding on education-related expenses if it chose.
“It’s been a strong start,” said First Selectman Casey Flanagan as he reviewed the Board of Selectmen’s financial report, referencing the first month of service for the newly elected selectmen.
Anticipating two major road repair projects, Flanagan described conditions on River Road, reduced to one-lane for a 400-foot stretch, and drainage problems on Rolling Hills Road and Dug Road. Both roads are seeing major erosion.
Flanagan reported that officials are seeking owners’ permission to enter their River Road property to conduct essential borings to determine the presence of ledge that could aid in the road design phase. Cardinal Engineering is creating design options.
The two River Road options being considered by Cardinal are either to build a retaining wall to halt the continuing erosion along 400 feet of Housatonic riverbank, or if ledge is found, to move the road westward toward the hill.
Rolling Hills Road and Dug Road are suffering from serious shoulder erosion, also being studied by Cardinal, with preliminary cost estimates put at $1.6 million to correct the drainage problems.
“We’re in very early stages, but we have to act,” Flanagan said.
In the first of what may be a series of get-acquainted meetings with new community organization personnel, Executive Director Karen DePauw of the Sharon Historical Society was invited to introduce herself at the finance board meeting.
DePauw offered a brief presentation of her 15 years of experience and her enthusiasm for the present and future of the society. She began her service to the local historical society in September 2023.
“We are a public trust as stewards of the collections for the good of the residents of Sharon,” DePauw told the finance board. Currently, the society is working on creating a sustainable fundraising plan to be followed within two years by a strategic plan.
Finance board member Jessica Fowler said that the idea for these get-acquainted meetings was hers, seen as an opportunity for new organizational personnel to present themselves to the finance board separate from the budget request process.
Planning to invite others for similar meetings, the finance board agreed to schedule new personnel from The Sharon Playhouse next.
Land trust’s $800K purchase of Salmon Kill acreage aided by community
SALISBURY— One hundred and seventy people helped raise $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust (SALT) could purchase and protect in perpetuity 14 acres of environmentally and aesthetically valuable farmland in the scenic Salmon Kill Valley.
The property transaction between SALT and the landowners took place in mid-December, according to John Landon, co-chairman of the Salisbury Association Land Trust Committee. The parcel purchased by the land trust is a portion of the larger Belter family farm, said SALT officials.
“We are preserving one of our town’s most magnificent views,” Landon explained.
Sellers include James and Melinda Belter, and Ann and Stephen Torrey. “Ann and James’ father had farmed it,” for many decades, said Landon, noting that in recent years the parcel had also been farmed by Allen Cockerline of Whippoorwill Farm.
Landon explained that SALT has had its eye on the property on and off for several years, but it wasn’t until this past summer that the two sides came to an agreement on the purchase price. “That is when we started actively fundraising,” he said.
“There was a proposal to build some houses on it, and a lot of people in the area didn’t want to see that happening, including us. So we reached an agreement with the Belter family. If a couple of houses were to be built there, it would have ruined that whole view of that magnificent valley.”
“We are very grateful to have received donations from so many people in the community,” said Jeanette Weber, president of the Salisbury Association. “As a result, we were able to sign the final papers just before Christmas, thus preserving the land.”
Landon said the work of SALT in protecting pristine parcels of land like the 14 acres of unspoiled farmland in the Salmon Kill Valley would not be possible without the generosity of past, present and future landowners and conservationists.
The newly purchased land, one portion of which borders the Salmon Kill — also referred to locally as the stream, creek or river — will be known as SALT’s Salmon Kill Preserve, said Landon.
“It will continue to be farmed, that’s our plan,” said Landon. “Our goal is to try to preserve as much agricultural land in town as possible.”
The Salmon Kill Valley and the creek itself have long been considered some of the most beautiful and ecologically valuable in Connecticut. The 6 miles of the Salmon Kill Creek flow through Salisbury, from the confluence of several mountain streams to its eventual confluence with the Housatonic River across from Housatonic Valley Region High School and directly above the Housatonic Trout Management Area.
Nearly a decade ago, Trout Unlimited, working with Salisbury’s private landowners and community groups dedicated to preserving the Salmon Kill Valley, launched the Salmon Kill Enhancement and Restoration Project. SALT was among the conservation groups engaged in the effort at that time.
The initiative, aimed at projects to improve the aquatic habitat of the Salmon Kill stream, was funded as part of the Natural Resource Damages (NRD) assessed to General Electric for the release of PCB’s into the Housatonic River Basin.
“It was all about trying to make it a better habitat for the fish. The trout need cooler water,” said Landon.
According to the Connecticut Farmland Trust (CFT), America today is losing agricultural land at the alarming rate of 175 acres every hour and 1.5 million acres every year.
“The quality of the natural world benefits from farmland protection. Protecting farmland protects wetlands and water quality and protects properties from flooding. Farmland is also a major source of habitat for birds and wildlife,” according to CFT.