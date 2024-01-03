Tangled Lines: year in review

Latest News
By Lee A. Davies
Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:
1. Theater Leads to a Better Understanding of the Drama
The theater gives us, through its strong staging power and the live experience, a new perception potential in which further perspectives open up for us. This gives spectators a diverse understanding of the drama and the plot as well as the characters.
In addition, research has shown that students who attend a live production of a play they are reading in school have a significantly better understanding of what is on the page.
2. Theater Improves Attention Ability
In a play, we cannot pause and rewind if we did not understand something immediately, like in a film. We are forced to listen and consciously get involved in the exciting staging, to concentrate more and, in particular, to observe and analyze the gestures, facial expressions and the spoken word. In these ways we consciously strengthen our senses and can perceive, grasp and understand the play in a much more diverse way – and without distraction from the outside.
3. Theater Is a Natural Form of Self-Expression and Creativity
The theater enables a mode of expression that corresponds to the natural urge of humans, even if this subsides with age. It is natural to use your physical expression on emotional outburst; no one can show emotions without the body being involved.
Theater, with its special form of self-expression, actually complements the roles we all play in everyday life.
4. Theater Opens the Mind and Imagination
Everyone experiences a theater production according to their own values and ideas, regardless of how strongly the director has given a picture. The form of representation at the theater always leaves room for creative, imaginative worlds of thought and interpretations.
5. There is Immediacy Only in the Theater
The immediacy that we spectators experience live, how the characters express their feelings with words and immediately process them, let us feel the power of action with every word. Perceiving the interactions of the people live is fascinating and is unique to the theater.
6. Theater Promotes the Emotional Experience
The fact that the viewer concentrates particularly on what is happening in the theater itself stimulates the ability to perceive. As spectators, we perceive every gesture, facial expression or action, every word, every scream and every emotional expression much more strongly than in other media. As a result, we experience emotions in the actors and consequently also in other people much more directly and learn to assess them better.
We get a better sense of minor internal emotional changes, both from ourselves and from others, and can react to them much faster. Live theater strengthens our empathy and sensitivity, for which we are often very much appreciated, especially by our fellow human beings.
7. Theater Promotes Tolerance and the Social Structure
When we experience discriminatory or unjust topics live on stage, an event in which we cannot intervene, we learn to perceive such moments more consciously and to be more open-minded in dealing with our fellow human beings.
Empathy is a person’s ability to relate to one another, whether it is the other person’s feelings or his thoughts. According to a study made by Joelle Arden for the International Conference on Performing Arts in Language Learning, the capacity to share, react, and understand the lived experience of others through performance could increase one’s emphatic levels and lower sensitivity to rejection.
Theater is one of those means to appeal to human emotion. What separates live theater from a television program or a movie is that audiences consume and share emotions in real-time with actual, flesh-and-blood human beings – the performers.
8. The Theater Influences Our Character and the Way We Think
The psychologist Gustave Le Bon explains in his work “The Psychology of the Crowds,” from 1895, how strongly the theater can exert an influence on us. That reason is our emotionality. As spectators, we are left to the atmosphere of the theater room. It takes us under its spell and leaves us to our very own instincts and feelings.
The more we get involved in the staging, the easier it is for the thoughts and emotions to overcome us. We experience the unheard of, experience injustice, experience love, experience grief, experience happiness and joy.
According to researchers, the effects of seeing a play or a musical aren’t just emotional; they are physical too. Watching shows and musicals is a great way to raise your heartbeat without ever leaving your seat, say scientists. According to research, watching a live performance can have the same impact on your heart as almost half an hour’s cardio exercise.
Based on research commissioned by major theater organizations, the audience’s focus on the events on stage puts them into a state of "flow" — a sense of total engagement and concentration that’s associated with positive feelings such as happiness and fulfillment.
And being part of that has the same benefits as being part of a community – if only for a couple of hours – heightening the impact because we have a sense of it being a shared experience.
So put down your phone, stop streaming, never mind the SM posts – and join the experience of live theater. There’s nothing, literally nothing, like it!
Lee A. Davies is a member of the board of directors of The Sharon Playhouse and a resident of Cornwall Bridge.
Reality control
What Winston Smith, the protagonist in George Orwell’s 1949 novel "1984," keeps trying to avoid in the book is the telescreen. It’s a screen, a speaker and a microphone all in one; it’s in every home and every workplace, every street and forest and park; it’s always on, always listening, always seeing. Finishing the novel on the remote Scottish island of Jura in 1948, as Stalin was ascendant, after we had dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, and seeing the national security and surveillance state forming, Orwell imagined it to be oblong, a “metal plaque” – something that looks like “a dulled mirror,” he wrote. This was before television and well before desktops, laptops, and cell phones had become omnipresent. In 2024, of course, we can imagine it as an endless Zoom call (Good G-d!) – always on, on every device beside and surrounding you. And connected to Google. And the people controlling Google are the government. And the main thing the government is interested in using it all for is – to Google you!
Orwell had figured out that what goes into our heads – all the sights, all the sounds, sensations from the other senses, too – determines our reality, and that we can be conditioned by the media we absorb, especially if we are forced to absorb it, to believe anything that producers of that media want us to. “If one is to rule, and to continue ruling, one must be able to dislocate the sense of reality,” the novel tells us. And “reality,” Orwell writes, “is inside the skull.”
Orwell imagined a single Ministry of Truth, the “primary job” of which, he wrote, is not only to reconstruct the past but “to supply the citizens” with “newspapers, films, textbooks, telescreen programs, plays, novels – with every conceivable kind of information, instruction or entertainment, from a statue to a slogan, from a lyric poem to a biological treatise, and from a child’s spelling book to a Newspeak dictionary.” The Ministry in 1984 has “huge printing shops with their sub-editors, their typography experts, and their elaborately equipped studios for the faking of photographs”; a “teleprograms section with its engineers, its producers, and its teams of actors”; a records department, with “armies of reference clerks” whose job it is to draw up lists of books and periodicals “due for recall.” The Ministry produces music, too – songs that are “composed entirely by mechanical means” (ChatGPT, anyone?) “on a special kind of kaleidoscope known as a versificator.” But it’s the telescreen that’s the key instrument in dystopian Oceania for delivering what Orwell calls “reality control.”
Media scholars like Heather Hendershot (at MIT) and Katherine Cramer Brownell (at Purdue) do readers a huge favor in their work when they write extraordinary books like the ones above about television and look at its relationship to state power and control. These two books tell us how the national leaders we vote into power now are increasingly television, or telescreen, people. Kennedy was our first television president – the first to hold live press conferences in front of the cameras – and definitely our first telegenic chief executive. Lyndon Johnson’s family empire was based on broadcasting holdings across Texas; his wife, Ladybird, owned so many of them in her name, LBJ called himself the “broadcaster-in-law.” Nixon came out of the country’s biggest TV market – California. Reagan had been a movie actor on the silver screen and then a television spokesperson for General Electric. And Trump had been a TV star in NBC’s “The Apprentice,” one of our reality (reality-control) teleprograms, to use Orwell’s word, that portrayed him as a self-made millionaire and genius decisionmaker in front of millions of American viewers every week. With Trump, all this happened as Rupert Murdoch was building up a whole pro-Trump Teleprograms Department – Teledep, in Newspeak – at the Fox equivalent, replete with radio, internet, books, newspapers, a film studio, you name it, of a modern Ministry of Truth.
Control over media technology is never a quiet battlefield: it’s always the seat of warfare. Hendershot’s book – ostensibly about four days in Chicago – explores in extraordinary detail the fights – including the physical ones – over communications technology here. The Democratic Party set to nominate the party’s candidate for president at a time of war in Vietnam, violence against the Civil Rights movement, and the assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., and JFK’s brother Robert F. Kennedy, among others. There were three and only three television networks then, and all three covered the proceedings. It became the top-rated television event of 1968. Fifty-one million households wound up tuning in.
Mayor Richard J. Daley, the party boss of Chicago, wanted the cameras and print journalists to cover it only the way he wanted. He told the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to go on strike in order to limit the number of new telephone lines available to reporters for voice calls and the transmission of live images out of the city. He had pay phones near the convention jammed with dimes so journalists couldn’t call out. He made sure the phones in office buildings next to the convention site had their wires slashed, too. He denied parking permits for the networks. He sealed manhole covers with tar so that protestors couldn’t hide in the sewers. He threw barbed-wire around the convention amphitheater and put the entire police force of 12,000 men on 12-hour shifts. But he could not wield absolute control, and the extraordinary violence that erupted in Chicago that summer became the story that was broadcast live on our telescreens.
Brownell’s book is a fantastic read covering a much longer time period but also about reality control. People in charge – at the helm of media companies, the financial analysts, the politicians, even the journalists – sold us the coming of network television and then the coming of cable television as the answer to previous media systems that had failed democracy. But as Brownell puts it, the rise of cable, much like the rise of all the other media here, “was never about enhancing democracy.” “It was about making money and forging strategic partnerships between an industry and the elected politicians who wrote the rules in which that industry operated.” It was about “how to structure media institutions [. . .] central to political power.” It was Marshall McLuhan who said, “We shape our tools, and thereafter they shape us.” If that’s the case, we had better understand what’s coming next – and fast!
Peter B. Kaufman lives in Lakeville and works at MIT Open Learning and is the author of “The New Enlightenment and the Fight to Free Knowledge.”
Art and entertainment in 2023
Art events in The Berkshires in 2023 brought community members out of their homes and into public spaces to take in live spectacles, join in on fascinating discussions, and meet notable trailblazers in their field.
In the spring, Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village showcased the imaginative outsider art of then-senior Theda Galvin. Her solo exhibition opened at the school’s Kearcher-Monsell Library gallery wall, showcasing dolls with magnified eyes inspired by internet fandom. Recognized for her talent, Galvin received an $80,000 scholarship from the Jasper Johns-led Foundation for Contemporary Arts later in the school year for her education at The Cleveland Institute for Art.
Public art was also a trend this year for area schools. Artist Ben Keller transformed HVRHS’ cafeteria with a mural reflecting the school’s evolving demographics. Inspired by street art, Keller's piece was unveiled in May. Similarly, Sharon Center School initiated a project with artist Morgan Blair, translating students’ floral designs into a public mural.
Local theater shined bright throughout the summer, with audiences returning in significant numbers after the limitations of the pandemic. Under the new leadership of Rod Christensen and Carl Andress, the managing director and artistic director, The Sharon Playhouse produced a vibrant range of productions, including “Something Rotten!” a snarky musical directed by Amy Griffin with a spotlight-stealing turn by Jen Cody that made the Shakespearean romp a must-see, and the family-friendly “Oliver!” directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin. Staying true to Lionel Bart’s 1960 adaptation, it was a zippy rendition of Dickens’ classic, featuring standout performances by Indian Mountain student Ivan Howe as Oliver and Gina Naomi Baez as Nancy. In another offering, the Playhouse presented “Our Town,” directed by Andrus Nichols, featuring an ensemble of many locals led by Jane Kaczmarek. Closing the season, The Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lifespan of a Fact,” directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. The tension-filled play explored the complexities of fact-checking and truth in storytelling. Renaldo Piniella, Jennifer Van Dyck, and Jonathan Walker delivered compelling performances and provided a thought-provoking conclusion to the Playhouse’s season under new leadership.
In other audience news, this summer, the release of “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sparked a national cinematic celebration termed “Barbenheimer,” turning it into an impromptu holiday for moviegoers and marking the highest-grossing opening weekend since 2019. Amid the challenges faced by the struggling movie theater industry, The Moviehouse, overseen by David Maltby and Chelsea Altman, has been actively revitalizing its connection with the local film-going community. The theater’s initiatives include one-night-only programming and live events, such as a unique production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.” This year’s programming also had actress Kyra Sedgwick screening her directorial debut, “Space Oddity,” and board member and actress Gretchen Mol hosting a screening of her Sundance film, “Palm Trees and Powerlines.”
Thanks to a dedicated group of film-loving residents, the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington reopened its doors in November. After the movie theater closed in June, a grassroots effort raised over $1 million to purchase the theater from its longtime owner.
Audiences were also seated for the many in-person author talks, a change from the Zoom broadcasts during the pandemic. In John Sayles’ novel “Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade’s Journey,” the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter took readers at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury on a bloody odyssey from Scottish Highlands’ Jacobite battles to the 18th-century colonies of The New World. Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, “Pineapple Street,” was set against the backdrop of unprecedented inherited wealth for millennials. Jackson, a vice president and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf, wrote the novel based on observations of Brooklyn’s 1%.
Hernan Diaz won the Pulitzer Prize in 2023 for “Trust” and discussed his novel’s polyphonic exploration of wealth at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff. In a conversation with agent, Sharon-native Bill Clegg, Diaz highlighting the rejection he faced preceding his success. The Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk celebrated its fifth year with the theme of “New York Stories,” exploring modernism in various art forms. At one of House of Books’ intimate “dinner with an author” salons in Kent, Adrienne Brodeur’s novel “Little Monsters” examined familial resentments in Cape Cod. WAMC’s Joe Donahue interviewed Michael Cunningham on his new book, “Day,” at The White Hart Inn. The Pulitzer-Prize-winning author’s first novel in a decade explored an unconventional New York family’s changes over three years, delving into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTH CANAAN — The times they are a-changing in North Canaan.
With a fresh selectmen administration, a nod from voters to permit cannabis licenses, and a range of new business development in town, the revitalization of North Canaan was in full swing in 2023.
The municipal election drew considerable interest last year with 58.5% of registered voters turning out to make their voices heard. Brian Ohler, former state representative (R-64), won the open seat of first selectman against Christian Allyn. Jesse Bunce joined the board and Craig Whiting was reelected to a fourth term as selectmen.
“We have our own vision now and it’s going to take a little bit to implement that. But I’m confident with Craig and Jesse we can work together and we can be the team that North Canaan needs,” said Ohler during the first meeting of the new board.
On voting day, North Canaan narrowly approved recreational cannabis sales in town. A 17-vote margin was confirmed by recount and has subsequently opened the door for prospective marijuana entrepreneurs in the Northwest Corner. A rough timeline from the Planning and Zoning Commission aimed for February 2024 as the target to have regulations in place.
The revitalization on Railroad Street continued last year, and neon lights from Colonial Theatre’s marquee once more brighten downtown North Canaan. The historic movie house had been shuttered since 1997 except for an extensive refurbishment and brief revival in the early 2000s.
Now the excitement is returning. In April, Lenore and Marc Mallett and David and Stacey Fiorillo, two Salisbury couples, purchased the old theater, rolled up their sleeves, and plotted a future designed to bring life and activity back to downtown Canaan.
Union Station’s lights are shining a bit brighter, too, since the November 2023 opening of the Art Bar & Cafe by owner Chris Tripler. The wine bar features local artists in its Community Gallery.
Art Bar & Cafe manager Melanie Teardo said the addition to downtown North Canaan brings “something unique to the area. Definitely nice to have a little bit of night life around here.”
She said it creates “a sense of community” among local artists. “You don’t have to be an expert painter to be a part of it.”
Ilse Coffee opened a cafe in the old location of Jim’s Garage on Railroad Street. The light-filled and airy space is a testament to the dedication of its founders, Rebecca Grossman and Lucas Smith. They transformed the old garage into a bright and cozy spot for coffee lovers, an open-concept space that showcases their entire production.
“This is kind of where the journey started,” Grossman said, “so it’s a very cool coming home.”
Eagle Scout candidate Dylan Deane completed the creation and installation of four directional signs across town. The high-quality blue road signs direct motorists to points of interest as they enter North Canaan.
“It went from paper to reality,” Scout Deane said as he thanked numerous sponsors that contributed to the project. “Sometimes I thought it would never happen.”
Despite the change, timeless town traditions persevered throughout the year. Students of North Canaan Elementary School (NCES) added a northern catalpa to their school’s arboretum on Arbor Day. For the 33rd year, NCES celebrated the annual tradition before a crowd of relatives and loved ones.
For the 59th time, Railroad Days rolled into Union Station for 10 days of summertime splendor. The celebration included a full menu of events ranging from train rides to bed racing and just about everything in between.
Led by Grand Marshal Charles Perotti, the Parade of Canaan marched through the center of town on July 15, showcasing 24 fire companies from across the region along with local businesses and organizations. Floats from Great Falls Brewery, William Perotti & Sons, United Ag & Turf, 711 Racing Team, and the Railway Express captivated crowds as they flowed down Main Street.
Some change in 2023 was met with resistance. A proposed 20-lot subdivision along the Housatonic River has sparked outcry from environmentalists seeking to conserve the Wild and Scenic River corridor.
“This proposal perplexes me and saddens me. To commit 20 houses to be built on Honey Hill river frontage would allow the developer to take private financial advantage of a public resource that the Housatonic River Commission worked to protect for 40 years,” said Tom Zetterstrom.
The public hearing on the subdivision application will continue in 2024.