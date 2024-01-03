North Canaan welcomed change, embraced tradition

Christian Allyn, right, led an informative tree planting at North Canaan Elementary School on Arbor Day. The students added a northern catalpa to the school’s arboretum.

Photo by Riley Klein
2023 recap

North Canaan welcomed change, embraced tradition

NORTH CANAAN — The times they are a-changing in North Canaan.

With a fresh selectmen administration, a nod from voters to permit cannabis licenses, and a range of new business development in town, the revitalization of North Canaan was in full swing in 2023.

The municipal election drew considerable interest last year with 58.5% of registered voters turning out to make their voices heard. Brian Ohler, former state representative (R-64), won the open seat of first selectman against Christian Allyn. Jesse Bunce joined the board and Craig Whiting was reelected to a fourth term as selectmen.

“We have our own vision now and it’s going to take a little bit to implement that. But I’m confident with Craig and Jesse we can work together and we can be the team that North Canaan needs,” said Ohler during the first meeting of the new board.

On voting day, North Canaan narrowly approved recreational cannabis sales in town. A 17-vote margin was confirmed by recount and has subsequently opened the door for prospective marijuana entrepreneurs in the Northwest Corner. A rough timeline from the Planning and Zoning Commission aimed for February 2024 as the target to have regulations in place.

The revitalization on Railroad Street continued last year, and neon lights from Colonial Theatre’s marquee once more brighten downtown North Canaan. The historic movie house had been shuttered since 1997 except for an extensive refurbishment and brief revival in the early 2000s.

Now the excitement is returning. In April, Lenore and Marc Mallett and David and Stacey Fiorillo, two Salisbury couples, purchased the old theater, rolled up their sleeves, and plotted a future designed to bring life and activity back to downtown Canaan.

Union Station’s lights are shining a bit brighter, too, since the November 2023 opening of the Art Bar & Cafe by owner Chris Tripler. The wine bar features local artists in its Community Gallery.

Art Bar & Cafe manager Melanie Teardo said the addition to downtown North Canaan brings “something unique to the area. Definitely nice to have a little bit of night life around here.”

She said it creates “a sense of community” among local artists. “You don’t have to be an expert painter to be a part of it.”

Ilse Coffee opened a cafe in the old location of Jim’s Garage on Railroad Street. The light-filled and airy space is a testament to the dedication of its founders, Rebecca Grossman and Lucas Smith. They transformed the old garage into a bright and cozy spot for coffee lovers, an open-concept space that showcases their entire production.

“This is kind of where the journey started,” Grossman said, “so it’s a very cool coming home.”

Eagle Scout candidate Dylan Deane completed the creation and installation of four directional signs across town. The high-quality blue road signs direct motorists to points of interest as they enter North Canaan.

“It went from paper to reality,” Scout Deane said as he thanked numerous sponsors that contributed to the project. “Sometimes I thought it would never happen.”

Despite the change, timeless town traditions persevered throughout the year. Students of North Canaan Elementary School (NCES) added a northern catalpa to their school’s arboretum on Arbor Day. For the 33rd year, NCES celebrated the annual tradition before a crowd of relatives and loved ones.

For the 59th time, Railroad Days rolled into Union Station for 10 days of summertime splendor. The celebration included a full menu of events ranging from train rides to bed racing and just about everything in between.

Led by Grand Marshal Charles Perotti, the Parade of Canaan marched through the center of town on July 15, showcasing 24 fire companies from across the region along with local businesses and organizations. Floats from Great Falls Brewery, William Perotti & Sons, United Ag & Turf, 711 Racing Team, and the Railway Express captivated crowds as they flowed down Main Street.

Some change in 2023 was met with resistance. A proposed 20-lot subdivision along the Housatonic River has sparked outcry from environmentalists seeking to conserve the Wild and Scenic River corridor.

“This proposal perplexes me and saddens me. To commit 20 houses to be built on Honey Hill river frontage would allow the developer to take private financial advantage of a public resource that the Housatonic River Commission worked to protect for 40 years,” said Tom Zetterstrom.

The public hearing on the subdivision application will continue in 2024.

2023 recap

Latest News

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes
Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

So much to choose from at Sweet William

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

Keep ReadingShow less
2023 recap

The healing power of theater: part 2

By Lee A. Davies

Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:

Keep ReadingShow less
health