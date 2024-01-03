Composting, conservation and community in Kent

Latest News
Art and entertainment in 2023
Art events in The Berkshires in 2023 brought community members out of their homes and into public spaces to take in live spectacles, join in on fascinating discussions, and meet notable trailblazers in their field.
In the spring, Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village showcased the imaginative outsider art of then-senior Theda Galvin. Her solo exhibition opened at the school’s Kearcher-Monsell Library gallery wall, showcasing dolls with magnified eyes inspired by internet fandom. Recognized for her talent, Galvin received an $80,000 scholarship from the Jasper Johns-led Foundation for Contemporary Arts later in the school year for her education at The Cleveland Institute for Art.
Public art was also a trend this year for area schools. Artist Ben Keller transformed HVRHS’ cafeteria with a mural reflecting the school’s evolving demographics. Inspired by street art, Keller's piece was unveiled in May. Similarly, Sharon Center School initiated a project with artist Morgan Blair, translating students’ floral designs into a public mural.
Local theater shined bright throughout the summer, with audiences returning in significant numbers after the limitations of the pandemic. Under the new leadership of Rod Christensen and Carl Andress, the managing director and artistic director, The Sharon Playhouse produced a vibrant range of productions, including “Something Rotten!” a snarky musical directed by Amy Griffin with a spotlight-stealing turn by Jen Cody that made the Shakespearean romp a must-see, and the family-friendly “Oliver!” directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin. Staying true to Lionel Bart’s 1960 adaptation, it was a zippy rendition of Dickens’ classic, featuring standout performances by Indian Mountain student Ivan Howe as Oliver and Gina Naomi Baez as Nancy. In another offering, the Playhouse presented “Our Town,” directed by Andrus Nichols, featuring an ensemble of many locals led by Jane Kaczmarek. Closing the season, The Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lifespan of a Fact,” directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. The tension-filled play explored the complexities of fact-checking and truth in storytelling. Renaldo Piniella, Jennifer Van Dyck, and Jonathan Walker delivered compelling performances and provided a thought-provoking conclusion to the Playhouse’s season under new leadership.
In other audience news, this summer, the release of “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sparked a national cinematic celebration termed “Barbenheimer,” turning it into an impromptu holiday for moviegoers and marking the highest-grossing opening weekend since 2019. Amid the challenges faced by the struggling movie theater industry, The Moviehouse, overseen by David Maltby and Chelsea Altman, has been actively revitalizing its connection with the local film-going community. The theater’s initiatives include one-night-only programming and live events, such as a unique production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.” This year’s programming also had actress Kyra Sedgwick screening her directorial debut, “Space Oddity,” and board member and actress Gretchen Mol hosting a screening of her Sundance film, “Palm Trees and Powerlines.”
Thanks to a dedicated group of film-loving residents, the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington reopened its doors in November. After the movie theater closed in June, a grassroots effort raised over $1 million to purchase the theater from its longtime owner.
Audiences were also seated for the many in-person author talks, a change from the Zoom broadcasts during the pandemic. In John Sayles’ novel “Jamie MacGillivray: The Renegade’s Journey,” the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter took readers at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury on a bloody odyssey from Scottish Highlands’ Jacobite battles to the 18th-century colonies of The New World. Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, “Pineapple Street,” was set against the backdrop of unprecedented inherited wealth for millennials. Jackson, a vice president and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf, wrote the novel based on observations of Brooklyn’s 1%.
Hernan Diaz won the Pulitzer Prize in 2023 for “Trust” and discussed his novel’s polyphonic exploration of wealth at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff. In a conversation with agent, Sharon-native Bill Clegg, Diaz highlighting the rejection he faced preceding his success. The Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk celebrated its fifth year with the theme of “New York Stories,” exploring modernism in various art forms. At one of House of Books’ intimate “dinner with an author” salons in Kent, Adrienne Brodeur’s novel “Little Monsters” examined familial resentments in Cape Cod. WAMC’s Joe Donahue interviewed Michael Cunningham on his new book, “Day,” at The White Hart Inn. The Pulitzer-Prize-winning author’s first novel in a decade explored an unconventional New York family’s changes over three years, delving into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTH CANAAN — The times they are a-changing in North Canaan.
With a fresh selectmen administration, a nod from voters to permit cannabis licenses, and a range of new business development in town, the revitalization of North Canaan was in full swing in 2023.
The municipal election drew considerable interest last year with 58.5% of registered voters turning out to make their voices heard. Brian Ohler, former state representative (R-64), won the open seat of first selectman against Christian Allyn. Jesse Bunce joined the board and Craig Whiting was reelected to a fourth term as selectmen.
“We have our own vision now and it’s going to take a little bit to implement that. But I’m confident with Craig and Jesse we can work together and we can be the team that North Canaan needs,” said Ohler during the first meeting of the new board.
On voting day, North Canaan narrowly approved recreational cannabis sales in town. A 17-vote margin was confirmed by recount and has subsequently opened the door for prospective marijuana entrepreneurs in the Northwest Corner. A rough timeline from the Planning and Zoning Commission aimed for February 2024 as the target to have regulations in place.
The revitalization on Railroad Street continued last year, and neon lights from Colonial Theatre’s marquee once more brighten downtown North Canaan. The historic movie house had been shuttered since 1997 except for an extensive refurbishment and brief revival in the early 2000s.
Now the excitement is returning. In April, Lenore and Marc Mallett and David and Stacey Fiorillo, two Salisbury couples, purchased the old theater, rolled up their sleeves, and plotted a future designed to bring life and activity back to downtown Canaan.
Union Station’s lights are shining a bit brighter, too, since the November 2023 opening of the Art Bar & Cafe by owner Chris Tripler. The wine bar features local artists in its Community Gallery.
Art Bar & Cafe manager Melanie Teardo said the addition to downtown North Canaan brings “something unique to the area. Definitely nice to have a little bit of night life around here.”
She said it creates “a sense of community” among local artists. “You don’t have to be an expert painter to be a part of it.”
Ilse Coffee opened a cafe in the old location of Jim’s Garage on Railroad Street. The light-filled and airy space is a testament to the dedication of its founders, Rebecca Grossman and Lucas Smith. They transformed the old garage into a bright and cozy spot for coffee lovers, an open-concept space that showcases their entire production.
“This is kind of where the journey started,” Grossman said, “so it’s a very cool coming home.”
Eagle Scout candidate Dylan Deane completed the creation and installation of four directional signs across town. The high-quality blue road signs direct motorists to points of interest as they enter North Canaan.
“It went from paper to reality,” Scout Deane said as he thanked numerous sponsors that contributed to the project. “Sometimes I thought it would never happen.”
Despite the change, timeless town traditions persevered throughout the year. Students of North Canaan Elementary School (NCES) added a northern catalpa to their school’s arboretum on Arbor Day. For the 33rd year, NCES celebrated the annual tradition before a crowd of relatives and loved ones.
For the 59th time, Railroad Days rolled into Union Station for 10 days of summertime splendor. The celebration included a full menu of events ranging from train rides to bed racing and just about everything in between.
Led by Grand Marshal Charles Perotti, the Parade of Canaan marched through the center of town on July 15, showcasing 24 fire companies from across the region along with local businesses and organizations. Floats from Great Falls Brewery, William Perotti & Sons, United Ag & Turf, 711 Racing Team, and the Railway Express captivated crowds as they flowed down Main Street.
Some change in 2023 was met with resistance. A proposed 20-lot subdivision along the Housatonic River has sparked outcry from environmentalists seeking to conserve the Wild and Scenic River corridor.
“This proposal perplexes me and saddens me. To commit 20 houses to be built on Honey Hill river frontage would allow the developer to take private financial advantage of a public resource that the Housatonic River Commission worked to protect for 40 years,” said Tom Zetterstrom.
The public hearing on the subdivision application will continue in 2024.
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) athletes punched well above their weight this year in a variety of sports.
With rosters full of underclassmen, playoff hopes were a pipe dream for Mountaineer fans. Someone must have forgotten to tell the players.
Without a single senior in the lineup, the girls basketball team set the tone for the year to come by qualifying for the Berkshire League playoff tournament. They lost in the first round, but with a taste of the postseason and all players returning in 2023-24, the team is hungry for more in the season to come.
The girls kept rolling in the spring with a successful softball season. HVRHS softball wrapped up the 2023 season with a record of 12-10 and made its deepest playoff run in a generation. For the first time since 1990, Mountaineer softball advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“The girls this season persevered and had amazing passion for the game, which allowed us to get back to states,” said coach Kaleigh Selino after her team scored 46 runs in the state tournament.
HVRHS sent five track athletes to compete in New Britain at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Class S Track and Field Championships: Kyle McCarron, Ava Segalla, Harper Howe, Sara Huber and Mia Dodge.
McCarron represented HVRHS in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter boys races. McCarron finished the 1600-meter race in fourth place with a time of 4:34.36. McCarron brought home bronze for HVRHS in the 3200 with a time of 9:58.85.
Freshman Ava Segalla won her preliminary 100-meter heat with a time of 13.01 seconds and qualified for the finals. She placed fifth in the 100-meter championship race at 13.05 seconds and also qualified for the state opens.
Mia Dodge placed first overall in the Berkshire League heptathlon last May.
HVRHS sports continued in the offseason at Torrington Summer Basketball League. TSBL began its 40th summer season last month with a noteworthy addition to the rulebook: the implementation of a shot clock. The change went into effect following CIAC’s announcement that a 35-second shot clock would be added to varsity basketball for the 2023-24 season.
When asked about the shot clock after a TSBL game, HVRHS athlete Owen Riemer said, “I like it because you can’t like dribble the ball out forever.”
Boys sports took flight in the fall with another winning year for GNH football. After starting in a 2-4 rut, the young roster joined together for a five-game hot streak that carried them to the CIAC Class SS semifinals.
HVRHS girls soccer kicked into high gear last fall as well with berths in both the Berkshire League tournament and the CIAC Class S playoff.
Housatonic co-op hockey took a tragic blow late in the 2023 season when teammate Marcus Rogers and his grandfather died in a car accident traveling to practice. A somber tribute was held on the ice before the game following the accident.
“The amount of love, well-wishing and fans that have come our way this week have gone a long way in easing the pain in our hearts that we all feel,” said coach Dean Diamond. “As I look at my team on the goal line, I know that Marcus is standing side-by-side with each and every one of them getting ready to play the game that he loves.”
“It’s been a tough four days, but you guys made it a lot easier,” said Rogers’ father. “It’ll never get easier, but you guys sure helped a lot.”
SHARON — The year 2023 saw the completion of several town projects and planning for more.
Installation of gray granite curbing around the perimeter of the Town Green by RAR Excavating received its final touches in mid-June.
The Hotchkiss Library held a long-awaited ribbon cutting for the new addition in mid-August. Visitors saw the results of the expansion and renovation project for the first time since construction began in 2021.
Also new at the library is the Hotchkiss Library Guild, now welcoming members who will lead imaginative new programming.
Affordable housing continued as an item of pressing interest to residents. Encouraging resident involvement in planning for affordable, workforce housing, a public discussion convened by the Sharon Housing Trust was held in mid-January. One of the items considered was the future of the vacant Community Center building, owned by the town.
In September, another informational meeting was arranged by the Board of Selectmen to hear ideas for the Community Center building. The summer had brought an announcement that the Housing Trust had purchased the six apartments located in three buildings at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St., neighboring the Community Center.
Years of study by the town and the Sharon Connect Task Force (SCTF) culminated in a town vote in late 2022 to approve a contract with Comcast Corp. A $1.6 million agreement between the town and Comcast was signed in early March. The completed final contract cleared the way toward providing high-speed broadband access for every home and business in Sharon.
While awaiting pole access permissions, Comcast began with underground installation of lines. At year’s end, with pole access in hand, installation has reached the halfway point.
Traffic and speed continued to be of concern throughout the year, particularly along Hilltop Road used by vehicles as a connector road between routes 41 and 4. Responding to a petition and urging of Hilltop Road residents, the town installed speed humps that have succeeded in slowing the traffic.
Proposed installation of multiple solar panels on town-owned property adjacent to Sharon Center School (SCS) drew significant controversy, particularly among residents living near the project. A town meeting in the summer of 2022, with 14 in attendance, had authorized entering into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Green Bank organization. Based on a petition submitted by residents calling for a referendum vote on the project, a town meeting was held in late November with a referendum vote now scheduled for early January.
Following months of planning and the selection of a muralist, the project to brighten a public-facing wall at Sharon Center School began in earnest on Labor Day weekend. Muralist Morgan Blair’s design is based on the students’ floral depictions within the school’s indoor mural.
The town noted the loss of James Buckley who died in mid-August at the age of 100. His funeral in Sharon memorialized a life of personal and public integrity. The service for the conservative politician and U.S. senator representing New York would mark the end of an important political era personified by one leading local family.
For the November election, the town demonstrated unity by assembling a ballot where every candidate for office was unopposed. Former Selectman Casey Flanagan was elected to the position of First Selectman. The other two selectmen, John Brett and Lynn Kearcher, are new to the board.