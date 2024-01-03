Composting, conservation and community in Kent

KENT — Initiating a pilot program in July to reduce the volume of the town’s household waste being shipped out of state in the wake of the closing of the MIRA trash-to-energy facility in Hartford, the town recorded significant results in the first few months. The program was assisted by funding from the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority. Recyclable waste continues to be collected at the transfer station for local processing into nutrient-rich compost.



Kent was one of only 15 towns selected to participate in the waste reduction pilot program.

The second phase of the Streetscape sidewalk project to bring sidewalks south and east of the main intersection continued in the planning stages. The first phase that had installed new sidewalks north and west of the town center had been completed in 2022.

Two public information sessions collected residents’ concerns and suggestions, enabling contractor SLR to incorporate those thoughts into the design.

In August, a nonlapsing fund to allow the Board of Education to hire a school security officer for the school year received approval by the Board of Finance. The decision came in the wake of a decision by voters to decline the hiring of a second state trooper.

In a move to discourage speeding in the town center, the selectmen acted in October to lower speed limits in the areas surrounding the main intersection. The action followed months of study by the volunteer Noise and Traffic Committee and a study by two state agencies.

New playground completed was installed at Kent Commons in the fall, attracting youngsters to put it to immediate good use.

An ordinance was approved at a Town Meeting in December to provide tax abatement benefits to local emergency personnel. The vote was unanimous.

With general agreement about the necessity for affordable housing opportunities, in September the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) discussed a proposal from Kent Affordable Housing to use a small parcel of town-owned land, spanning two parking lots and three different zoning districts.

The 2-acre parcel eyed by Kent Affordable Housing stands near Kent Commons. The area is of interest to Affordable Housing, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Works.

Changes to the regulations governing accessory dwelling units to provide affordable housing opportunities were also brought to a public hearing.

In January, townspeople and area residents turned out for a four-day celebration marking 50 years of the landmark Fife ‘n Drum restaurant, long a local draw for hospitality.

The town marked the death at his Kent home of resident and diplomat Henry Kissinger on Nov. 29 at the age of 100. A resident of Kent since the early 1980s, Kissinger continued to be active in world diplomacy until his death.

After a pause of 14 years, The Kent Good Times Dispatch began weekly publishing with an inaugural issue Oct. 12. By all accounts, its reappearance has been welcome news for Kent residents.

November elections brought a new First Selectman as Marty Lindenmayer won the vote in a three-way race. Lynn Mellis Worthington was also elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2023. They both joined incumbent selectman Glenn Sanchez.