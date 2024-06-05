A Heroine’s tale at Hunt Library
Provided
history

A Heroine’s tale at Hunt Library

On Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m., the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, in collaboration with the Falls Village Equity Project, will host “Honoring a Heroine: The MumBet Story.” This event features storyteller and museum educator Tammy Denease, who will bring to life the inspiring true story of Elizabeth “MumBet” Freeman.

Elizabeth Freeman, also known as MumBet, was an enslaved African nurse, midwife, and herbalist. Born around 1744 in Claverack, New York, she spent 30 years enslaved in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Ashley was one of the creators of the 1773 Sheffield Declaration which stated that “Mankind in a state of nature are equal, free, and independent of each other, and have a right to the undisturbed enjoyment of their lives, their liberty and property.” This same language was used in the United States Declaration of Independence of 1776 and in the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780. Evidence suggests that MumBet overheard these ideas when Colonel Ashley held events in his home and when the documents were read aloud in the public square. Seeking freedom, she turned to Theodore Sedgwick, a prominent attorney who helped draft the Sheffield Declaration with Colonel Ashley. MumBet, along with an enslaved man named Brom, began the process of fighting for their freedom. Historians note that Sedgwick, along with many of the lawyers in the area, decided to use the case as a “test case” to determine if slavery was constitutional under the new Massachusetts Constitution.

After gaining her freedom, MumBet took the name Elizabeth Freeman and worked as a nurse, healer, and midwife for the Sedgwick family. Her courageous legal battle and subsequent life story are testaments to her resilience and determination.

This all-ages program is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about an important figure in American history and her lasting impact on the fight for freedom and equality.

history

Latest News

Art sale to support new nonprofit

Art sale to support new nonprofit

“Galactic Dance,” a 90-by-72-inch work by painter Tom Goldenberg of Sharon, is one of about 20 works featured in a fundraising art sale at The White Hart Inn from June 14 to 16.

Provided

It has been said that living well is an art. For Keavy Bedell and Craig Davis, that art form doesn’t end in the so-called Golden years. The two Lakeville residents have created a new nonprofit organization called East Mountain House that will help make end-of-life kinder and gentler.

Bedell has been active in the community, providing access to all levels of assistance to people who are finding it hard to do the essential tasks and activities that bring meaning and joy to their lives. She is trained in contemplative care and is a certified end of life doula.

Keep ReadingShow less
fundraiser

Knees creak by wee creeks

Knees creak by wee creeks

First brookie of the day in hand.

This spring I have spent more time than usual creeping around the “little blue lines,” those streams that show up on good maps as, yes, little blue lines.

This is where to find wild trout. Often brook trout, occasionally browns or rainbows.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Ancram Center receives $50k grant to expand

Ancram Center receives $50k grant to expand

Rendering of the renovated Annex at Ancram Center for the Arts.

Provided

Ancram Center for the Arts in Ancram, N.Y., has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the renovation and expansion of its facilities. This grant is part of a larger NYSCA initiative, which is distributing over $32 million to 102 capital projects throughout New York State.

The funding will be used to renovate a recently acquired adjacent building, known as The Annex. The Annex will provide accommodations for theater staff and a community room for the Center’s free classes and workshops. Additionally, the space will be available to other local groups for meetings and small gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
grants