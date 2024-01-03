A new lease on life for homeless veteran

Pete Rourke, 61, is shown here at the flagpole recently dedicated to veterans outside the FISH NWCT shelter, where he has been staying since Sept. 20. With the help of a network of social services, Rourke, an Air Force veteran, recently signed a lease for a studio apartment.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

A new lease on life for homeless veteran

TORRINGTON — Pete Rourke, 61, credits the wrap-around support he received while staying at the FISH NWCT shelter since Sept. 20, with helping to turn his life around. The Air Force veteran recently signed a lease for a studio apartment that will mark his return to his hometown of Farmington.

The road to sobriety and a roof over his head has been paved with decades of hardship.

“I was self-medicating with alcohol,” said Rourke during a mid-December interview.

Diagnosed with severe depression in 2002, he had been in and out of shelters and no longer drives since racking up DUIs and road rage incidents. Several times he attempted suicide, the first time by cutting his jugular with a utility knife.

“I wouldn’t be here now if not for my dad, who came home from work and found a pool of blood in the bathroom,” said the soft-spoken Rourke, sporting sweats and a green Dave Matthews Band knit cap.

On another occasion he was violently attacked and punched in the throat while sleeping outdoors on the New Haven green in between shelters. “I had my backpack with all my paperwork” and feared being robbed, he said.

But Rourke’s life took a turn for the better, he recalled, upon arrival at the Torrington shelter, away from the big cities like Hartford and New Haven. “I had to make the decision” to receive needed help, “and I’m now on meds.”

His first night at FISH, he said, was the happiest he’d been in years.

“I actually heard crickets. I was so thankful for that. And I did my laundry when I came in. I felt like I was back at my family home.” And he made friends for a lifetime, said Rourke, including those in the five-bed dorm for veterans.

With a fresh, new start before him, he is anxiously awaiting the move into his apartment, located a short distance from his mother’s home: “It’s a roof over my head.”

While waiting approval for disability benefits, Rourke said he may do odd jobs, including snow removal at his mother’s home, to earn money for living expenses.

“I hope it’s a bad winter,” he said with a smile.

Latest News

Projects completed and projects ongoing in Sharon

Projects completed and projects ongoing in Sharon

Sharon’s Community Center building on North Main Street.

Photo by Leila Hawken

SHARON — The year 2023 saw the completion of several town projects and planning for more.

Installation of gray granite curbing around the perimeter of the Town Green by RAR Excavating received its final touches in mid-June.

Keep ReadingShow less
2023 recap

Sharon Hospital converts ICU,keeps labor and delivery unit in 2023

SHARON — Last year was marked by continuing public opposition to planned changes at Sharon Hospital, including Nuvance’s announced plan to discontinue labor and delivery services and to convert the Intensive Care Unit to a Progressive Care Unit.

In early 2022, an application had been submitted by Nuvance in connection with a Certificate of Need that had been filed with the state Office of Hospital Strategies (OHS). OHS would be responsible for the public hearing process and ultimate decisions. The public hearing on labor and delivery closure was held in December 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Welcome to 2024

As the New Year begins, it’s a good time to reflect on what we accomplished last year and what we are looking forward to in 2024.

2023 was a busy one! We continued to cover stories and issues affecting the region and individual communities, as you will see from the year’s recap in this week’s issue. We reported on the ongoing grassroots efforts to save Sharon Hospital’s labor and delivery service; food insecurity and efforts to combat it; and several important environmental issues — including efforts to replant Housatonic Meadows, and efforts to thwart the spongy moth invasion and that of the hard-to-kill aquatic weed hydrilla, which turned up at Twin Lakes.

Keep ReadingShow less

Letters to the Editor - 1-4-24

When I called the crisis hotline

About a month ago, my mother, Dr. Timell, wrote in these pages about the incidence of poor mental health: depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder…slightly tongue-in-cheek, she wrote that 143% of us suffer from one of these disorders.

Keep ReadingShow less