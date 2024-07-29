Teen brings nationwide special needs tennis program to Hotchkiss

Eleni Kontokosta, 17, is launching an ACEing Autism program at Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where she will enter her senior year in the fall.

Photo provided
LAKEVILLE — The private Hotchkiss School is launching a new tennis club in early September, introducing a five-week course at its Mars Athletic Center that provides specialized therapeutic tennis instruction for participants ages 5 to 18 with autism spectrum disorders.

The program, initiated by 17-year-old Eleni Kontokosta, a rising senior and stand-out tennis player, is a collaboration between the school and an accredited national nonprofit, ACEing Autism.

According to its mission statement, the organization’s goal is to “help children with autism to grow, develop and benefit from social connections and fitness through affordable tennis programming, uniquely meeting individual needs while filling a national void for this growing and underserved population.”

Since its founding in 2008, the organization has evolved into a volunteer-driven program which from 2022 to 2023 held 131 programs and saw 3,578 registrations throughout 27 states that have an ACEing Autism location. Lakeville is the fourth established program location in Connecticut, joining Ellington, North Haven and the Farmington Valley.

Although the organization has about 20 community programs currently running in schools across the country, including North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey and about 10 in Southern California, “the Hotchkiss School is unique because it is the first boarding school that will be running a program for us,” said Richard Spurling, the organization’s founder and executive director.

“We are excited the school has recognized our program as an official club and we have several faculty overseeing the program,” he explained, noting that Kontokosta has been tapped as its program director.

The rising senior said a combination of her love of tennis, which she has been playing since she was able to swing a racquet as a toddler, and the quest to bring the sport to children on the autism spectrum, spurred the idea to start an ACEing Autism program locally.

She is hoping to provide a fun environment that would allow participants to engage socially as they learn something new while enjoying a healthy dose of exercise and improve coordination, focus and concentration.

The five-week program at the Mars Athletic Center is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 and end Oct. 6. The one-hour sessions will take place on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost is $120, and a $30 discount is available for registering by Aug. 8.

Kontokosta said participants of any ability and on any level of the spectrum are invited to attend, no prior tennis experience is necessary, and each child is paired with a volunteer based on his or her individual needs. Parents are encouraged to relax during the sessions as their children develop new friends and have fun.

“We’re hoping to launch with between six and 10 attendees, and scholarships are also available if any family needs financial help,” the program director explained. “This really is an introduction to the sport,” and the benefits go beyond skill by enhancing participants’ eye/hand coordination and motor skills.

“It’s good for focusing, social skills, fitness and exercise,” noted Kontokosta.

Last year, research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that nearly one-third of children with autism are severely overweight, compared to 13 percent of typically developing children.

ACEing Autism requires that every location has at least two leaders to provide the best support possible, and all high school program directors are required to have at least one adult as a co-leader on and off the court.

The co-leader at Hotchkiss is Maja Clark, the varsity girls tennis coach, said Kontokosta, who has played on the varsity team since her freshman year and will be a two-year captain starting her senior year.

She said she has been busy this summer getting the program up and running, including recruiting volunteers. While this will be her first time working with those with special needs, she and team leaders are looking forward to upcoming trainings from members of the organization, including virtual and in-person autism and curriculum training.

“I’ve been prepping with a bunch of members from ACEing Autism this summer, getting me ready for all the different things I will have to do,” including spreading word about the new program and reaching out to families of children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). She said she is also contacting local school districts and youth organizations hoping to attract participants to the September program.

ACEing Autism provides all the equipment, including racquets, mini nets, balls, hoppers, shirts and medals, as well as liability insurance and on-court support as needed.

According to the organization’s vision statement, it aims to be the “preeminent thought leader on how tennis and sport develops children with autism spectrum disorder by reaching 50 percent of the 1+million families in the autism community.”
“I feel very excited to be able to take this opportunity to teach kids — who may have less access to tennis resources — how to play the sport. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of tennis resources growing up, so I hope I’m able to use my 14 years of experience to put it to good use.”

In the meantime, her quest to recruit volunteers and draw participants is in full swing. She credits school administration and faculty for their support and encouragement.

Looking to the future, Kontokosta said she is optimistic the ACEing Autism club will become a permanent fixture at Hotchkiss.
“I’m not sure that I am going to play tennis in college, but this is something I want to do to make sure tennis has a really big purpose in my life. Even when I leave Hotchkiss, it’s something that can be passed down.”

For more information or to register or volunteer, contact Eleni Kontokosta at lakeville@aceingautism.org. To know more about ACEing Autism, visit https://aceingautism.org

