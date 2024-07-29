Teen brings nationwide special needs tennis program to Hotchkiss

Latest News
Sharon Playhouse presents ‘The Prom’
The Sharon Playhouse held its opening night of “The Prom” on Friday, July 26. This is the second mainstage production of the season, following “Rock of Ages”.
“The Prom” follows a group of narcissistic Broadway actors trying to get good press by aggressively shoving themselves into the lives of a small community in Indiana, most specifically the life of a young lesbian girl named Emma who has thrown her school into chaos by asking another girl to prom.
“The Prom” is primarily a comedy but brushes against occasional serious and heartbreaking topics such as high school bullying, rocky relationships with parents and most especially the struggles of LGBTQ youth.
While “The Prom” is high energy and the characters of the Broadway actors most especially are always over the top and exaggerated, it is not flippant about these issues. The writing and actors strike a favorable balance of gut-busting humor while still maintaining a mostly believable plot.
The show makes consistent use of strong language that may make some shy away, but it is often used for some of the funniest lines in the show. Perhaps the best way to sing the production’s praises is simply through the audience. Throughout the night, the audience was cheering, laughing, gasping and saying “aw” every few lines, not just after every song. The cast and crew bring a lot to love, and the audience received it palpably.
The crew of the production have much to be proud of. The music was performed live by a crew of ten local musicians, there were no significant tech issues and the lighting of the show was nearly perfect. The crew should be more than satisfied with an experience that never took the audience out of the moment.
The main quartet of Broadway actors, played by Kate Baldwin (Dee Dee Allen), John Sherer (Barry Glickman), Danny Drewes (Trent Oliver) and Savannah Stevenson (Angie) carried the absolutely giddy and off the wall energy of the show. Joined by their PR Manager played by Ryan J. Palmer (Sheldon Saperstein), these five are responsible for the vast majority of comedic heights that this show has to offer. Meanwhile, characters from the small town school, played by Hannah Jane Moore (Emma Nolan), Sophie Nassiri Morvillo (Alyssa Greene), Erick Pinnick (Tom Hawkins) and Tracy Liz Miller (Mrs. Greene) kept a more grounded performance that played off of and balanced the show’s more eccentric cast mates. Finally, the ensemble of this production not only were responsible for the most difficult choreography, but always brought a believable and fun cohesion to every scene they were in.
Musically, “The Prom” relies heavily on modern stylings. There are not a broad amount of ensemble or chorus numbers outside of the finales of both acts, and when they do appear there is a lot of unison singing. What harmony is there, however, is very tight and after coming out of unison really makes a statement with full sound. “Just Breathe”, “It’s Not About Me”, “Barry is Going to Prom” and “Unruly Heart” are standouts, though the most impressive song is the finale of act one, “Tonight Belongs to You”. Moving from chorus, to nervous solo, excited duet, depressed refrain and back to chorus with a vastly different viewing lens, this song left the most lasting impression that will be difficult to forget. The band was perfect, and every singer in the show is a distinctly impressive voice in their own right. It would be remiss not to give particular credit to Kate Baldwin, Danny Drewes and Hannah Jane Moore. The sound quality in the voice of these singers was crystal clear and demanded the audience’s attention with every note.
Ultimately, “The Prom” asks you to laugh and the cast and crew of Sharon Playhouse have made it easy to sit back and acquiesce. You can find out more and purchase tickets at sharonplayhouse.org.
SHARON — On a warm Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Marty Clark, an orthopedic surgeon living in Sharon, moves thoughtfully and carefully as he hits a calculated forehand to win a rally.
Dr. Clark was playing a friendly yet competitive squash match against his friend and training partner, Sandeep Ramachandran, a professional squash player from India, when he caught up with The Lakeville Journal. Dr. Clark is preparing for his biggest squash match in almost 30 years: World Masters Championships in Amsterdam, where he hopes to place first in his age group (50 and up).
Dr. Clark has played squash since the age of nine. His mother was a squash player, and he fell in love with the sport early.
“I was the top junior player in the United States,” he said. “And when I went to Harvard I was always one of the top inter collegiate squash players.”
He got second place in the Intercollegiate Championships his senior year, and then, upon graduation, he decided to go pro.
Dr. Clark’s first pro season started off slowly; playing on the professional tour had a learning curve. By his second season he had won the National Championship. Realizing his potential to really climb the ranks as a pro squash player, Dr. Clark chose to defer from medical school for a year to continue the tour.
During medical school at Columbia, Dr. Clark continued to compete in many big tournaments like the Pan-American games and the USA National Championships — which he won three out of the four years he was in medical school.
At age 28, Dr. Clark decided to hang up his racket and focus on being a doctor, a job that he sees as service. “I stopped playing squash when I was still very good at squash,” he said. “I have always said to myself I can get top 20 in the world or top 30 but I wanted to be a doctor and serve people in my community.”
More than 20 years later Dr. Clark has a thriving practice at Sharon Hospital and four daughters, two of whom are very invested in squash. It was those girls, 14-year-old Pippa and 11-year-old Astrid, who inspired him to start training again.
Dr. Clark said, “I train a lot with them and something just told me that I had some unfinished business left on the court.”
Starting off his new squash career at the U.S. National Championships in Philadelphia this April, Dr. Clark realized that he was “tons slower,” so he has had to learn to “be much more strategic, tactical, and hit the ball into the front court in order to win rallies faster.” Nevertheless, he was able to place second after losing a tight final to an old colleague and competitor.
To help him with his training, Dr. Clark is being coached by many people whose experience he values. Alexia Clonda, a squash coach at Vassar and once a World Junior Squash Champion herself has helped Dr. Clark with the mental side of the sport along with some strategy. Bobby Burns and Sandeep Ramachandran from The Hotchkiss School’s squash program have both helped train him. Along with this extremely qualified group, his two daughters Astrid and Pippa have “flipped the script” and helped give their father coaching advice just as he gives them.
One of the driving forces behind his desire to compete in the world championship is Dr. Clark’s work as an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Clark said that he often tells patients to try and be active, and he feels “more authentic now that I am doing more,” he said. He might tell patients, “I’m 52 and you are only 42, so I know you can do this. I know you can fight to be in shape and be a more healthy version of yourself.”
In the months following the national championship, Dr. Clark geared up for Amsterdam by competing in two big tournaments: one in New York City and one in Columbia, Maryland. He realized that exhaustion has played a big role in the results of those tournaments.
“It’s hard balancing four kids and operating on people, especially when I’m operating the night before a tournament.”
The Masters World Championships are held in Amsterdam every two years, and the age groups are divided at five year intervals. Dr. Clark will be competing from Aug. 15 to 22 in the 50-and-up age group and he will be seeded somewhere between 17th and 32nd.
For this tournament, his daughter Pippa will be taking on the coaching role. Dr. Clark is aiming to take home the trophy. “My goal is to win the tournament,” said Dr. Clark. “I wouldn’t have wanted to train without thinking that that was a possibility.”
WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.
The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.
On Saturday, July 20, The Wassaic Project hosted numerous community events. Will Hutnick, the director of artistic programming, said “We’ve been a part of it since the beginning, this is the fifth year of UPAW.”
Most of the action was based at Maxon Mills, the seven-floor grain mill located in the heart of Wassaic. On exhibit was work from 30 artists, 18 of whom were past residents of The Wassaic Project. “Artists can come and do a residency here, meaning they live and work with one another for a couple months at a time,” Hutnick stated.
The first floor held work by Petra Szilagyi, who uses dirt and linseed oil to construct images of paranormal concepts, most of which include bats. They reflected that a recent trip to a fifth sense competition in Vietnam was the influence behind the exhibit.
Across the floor was Tiffany Smith’s interactive installation which incorporated plants and wicker chairs, all of which were objects associated with her Carribean upbringing. “The room being filled with plants is symbolic of hurricane prep which often included bringing the plants from outside into the house,” Smith said.
As visitors made their way up the narrow wooden stairs, music could be heard from behind the walls. The echoing music was Daniel Shieh’s installation, entitled Mother’s Anthem, which played a recording of the American Anthem in 30 languages. The languages ranged from Spanish and Italian to Navajo and Bengali.
Each floor was filled with artwork of all mediums, including painting, fibers, collage and photography. Rachel Bussières, who switched her concentration after watching the 2017 solar eclipse, uses varying light sources to produce lumen prints. During the wildfires, she recounted that she “made a new exposure each day to capture the changing air quality”.
Luciana Abait also incorporates the natural world into her pieces, instead using maps. An environmental activist originally from Argentina, Abait’s work highlights “environmental fragility, specifically the impacts it has on immigrants.” Her installation that is currently on display at Maxon Mills, takes the form of a mountain range built solely from maps of the US and Argentina.
Throughout the day, visitors could “Arm Wrestle 4 A Popsicle”. Winners had the choice of 3 playfully flavored trout-inspired popsicles - Nightcrawler, Power Bait, and Salmon Roe. Artist Katie Peck, who spent the day in costume as a rainbow trout, encouraged guests to step up and try their hand at an arm wrestle.
Shibori Indigo dyeing, group meditation, and dance workshops were open for community members of all ages as well.
While the daytime activities fostered appreciation of fixed art, a dance party until midnight at The Lantern Inn offered guests a space for performative art.
When describing the environment of The Wassaic Project, Smith emphasized, “It’s all community, it’s all love.”
Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour
AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.
Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.
Amenia Finance Director Charlie Miller welcomed visitors to his Bog Hollow Road garden in Wassaic, a manicured expansive yard with well-placed garden beds framing a far-reaching view. He said he plans carefully each winter for the next spring’s improvement.
The organic, environmentally responsible Maitri Farm was next, a lesson in coordinating agriculture with natural balance. The farm stand and a walk among the greenhouses brought visitors together.
Near the center of Amenia was the garden of Polly Pitts-Garvin, offering a chance to visit a robust vegetable garden with raised beds to be envious of and a remarkable absence of any insects or usual vegetable garden problems.
At Chez Cheese, the vast garden acreage surrounding the 1850s historic home of Joan Feeney and Bruce Phillips in Millerton, visitors could begin at refreshment stations where walking tour maps of the 15-acre property were available. There were streams and ponds with docks, and a dozen bridges arranged around the landscape. In the 19th-century, the property had been the home of the Wilson Cheese Factory, inspiring the name of the estate.
The Amenia Garden Tour was supported this year by Paley’s Garden Center in Sharon.