After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.



L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.

Local farmers such as Heeler Farms, Foxtrot Flowers, Millerhurst and other private entities have been donating produce and other products. Community members, including Dani Nicholson, have organized farmer’s market pop-ups which began Friday, Aug. 16. The pop-ups are located in Pine Plans in the bank parking lot. Dani Nicholson will also be present so that people can pick up their preordered empanadas.

There are several more fundraising events planned for the future to support the Kemmerer family in the wake of this tragedy. On Sept. 24 at BANGALLWORKS there is an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser. The event will feature food and drinks, music and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $50,000 for a used John Deere tractor.

Donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kemmerer-farm-after-the...