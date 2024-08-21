After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

John Kemmerer with the new truck from L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn.

Dani Nicholson
After fire, efforts continue to rebuild Kemmerer farm

STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.

L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.

Local farmers such as Heeler Farms, Foxtrot Flowers, Millerhurst and other private entities have been donating produce and other products. Community members, including Dani Nicholson, have organized farmer’s market pop-ups which began Friday, Aug. 16. The pop-ups are located in Pine Plans in the bank parking lot. Dani Nicholson will also be present so that people can pick up their preordered empanadas.

There are several more fundraising events planned for the future to support the Kemmerer family in the wake of this tragedy. On Sept. 24 at BANGALLWORKS there is an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser. The event will feature food and drinks, music and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $50,000 for a used John Deere tractor.

Donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kemmerer-farm-after-the...

Rebuilding efforts have begun at the Kemmerer farm. Josie Duggan

Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

Painting cigar boxes at David M. Hunt Library

Lilly Woodworth shows a cigar box guitar.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — If you just can’t figure out what to do with that collection of cigar boxes you inherited, come to the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. to see how the humble cigar box can be used as an artistic medium.

“Cigar Box Tradition Redux” marks the second time artist and curator Lilly Woodworth has offered this unique show. (The first one was in 2016.)

Shrinking Ashley Falls church will relocate to Great Barrington

Shrinking Ashley Falls church will relocate to Great Barrington

For six decades Greenwoods Community Church has rested in rural Ashley Falls.

John Coston

ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.

Finance Board to vote on bridge repairs

Finance Board to vote on bridge repairs

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.

They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).

Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Event attendees watch the Grantville Dawgs perform on Norfolk’s town green.

Chloe Kolakowski

NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.

Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.

