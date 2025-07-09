community

Bringing Du Bois home: a tribute in bronze

Sculptor Richard Blake in his studio at work on his sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois.

“I believe in Liberty for all men: the space to stretch their arms and their souls, the right to breathe and the right to vote, the freedom to choose their friends, enjoy the sunshine, and ride on the railroads, uncursed by color; thinking, dreaming, working as they will in a kingdom of beauty and love.” —W.E.B. Du Bois

On Saturday, July 19, a life-sized bronze sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois will be unveiled at 2 p.m. in front of the Mason Public Library on Main Street in Du Bois’ hometown of Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

All are welcome to attend this free public event, the highlight of a weekend-long celebration. Speakers include former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Pulitzer-prize winning biographer of Du Bois David Levering Lewis, ,\and Imari K. Paris Jeffries from Embrace Boston whose mission is, “To dismantle structural racism through our work at the intersection of arts, culture, community, research and policy.”

William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, arguably the father of the civil rights movement in America, was one of the founders of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, in 1909. The first Black American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University, he was a ground-breaking sociologist, and author of sixteen books, including his 1903 series of essays, “The Souls of Black Folk.” He graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1884. The community of the local Congregational Church, next to the Mason Public Library, supported the boy’s early education.

The arc of his life was extraordinary, from young Willie Du Bois working at the Great Barrington A&P, matriculating at Fisk University and Harvard, receiving the Lenin Peace Prize, having a national holiday celebrated on his birthday in China, to his death in his adopted country of Ghana, the day of the 1963 March on Washington. News of his death elicited a moment of silence from the 260,000 gathered near the Lincoln Memorial.

DuBois attended The Amenia Conference of 1916 and 1933, early meetings of the NAACP at Troutbeck. DuBois wrote: “The Amenia Conference was a symbol. Because of our meeting, the Negro race was more united and more ready to meet the problems of the world than it could have been without these beautiful days of understanding. How appropriate so tremendous a thing should take place in so much quiet and beauty there at Troutbeck, a place of poets and fishermen, of dreamers and farmers. Those who write the history of how the American Negro became a man must not forget this landmark event.”

Artist Richard Blake, recipient of the National Sculpture Society’s Medal of Honor, created the bronze sculpture that will sit centrally on a curving Sheffield marble bench in the redesigned library plaza. Blake reflected, “My public sculptures commemorate social activism and those who have fought for social justice. I want to shed light on overlooked American heroes.”

“This moment represents years of dedication from many people,” said Ari Zorn, co-chair of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project. “We are bringing Dr. Du Bois home in a way that invites everyone to sit with him, reflect with him, and carry forward his legacy. This sculpture isn’t just a monument — it’s a space for justice, remembrance, and stewardship.”

July weekend events include two programs hosted by Chesterwood, the historic home of sculptor Daniel Chester French, plus the fourth annual Du Bois Forum Roundtable at Jacob’s Pillow. The Unveiling Ceremony includes music featuring Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, and the Randall Martin Band, with a performance of the Black National anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song used as a rallying cry during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

Martin Luther King, Jr., an admirer of Du Bois, honored him in a speech at Carnegie Hall, “Du Bois the man needs to be remembered today when despair is all too prevalent. His love and faith in Negroes permeate every sentence of his writings and every act of his life.”

More information is available online at webduboissculpture.org

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

