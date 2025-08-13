community

Kent embraces first Firefighter’s Muster

Fire companies operated handtubs at the Firefighter’s Muster in Kent Aug. 9, and competed to see which team could spray the farthest. Above, Tiger No. 1 from Newmarket, Massachusetts, operates the hose.

Lans Christensen

KENT — On Saturday, Aug. 9, Kent welcomed a unique, totally fascinating first-time event.

Held on the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association grounds, the Firefighter’s Muster brought together first responders from all of New England.

Neighboring fire companies participated, and the true highlight of the muster was the collection of historic fire engines known as handtubs.

These were beautifully restored not just for appearance, but more importantly for their purpose.

Eight handtubs, all part of the New England States Veteran Fireman’s League, came from Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. They were filled with water and then pumped by able hands.

Handtubs involve hand pumping water from a tub to spray water out of a hose.Lans Christensen

Lengthy fire hoses were attached and a contest to find the handtub that could spray the farthest took place. All willing pumpers were welcome to participate — not only members of the handtub’s company.

The Rescue handtub from Bath, Maine, had a large group of enthusiastic spectators join in the work and the spray reached over 150 feet.

A spectator commented, “I can’t believe it...150 years old and still working”.

Musters take place with modest frequency throughout New England. The debut in Kent was well-received and likely won’t be the last.

