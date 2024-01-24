Alan Honour

Latest News
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen
MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.
Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.
Spongy moths, natives of Europe and Asia, came to North America in 1868 or 1869, to Medford, Massachusetts. Amateur entomologist Etienne Trouvelot believed he could crossbreed them with silkworms in an attempt to “make a hardy silkworm.”
“He got some egg masses of the spongy moth and set them on the sill of his open window. When they blew into his garden, he could not find them,” said Jones.
By 1891, there was mass defoliation in the Medford area and spongy moths were found in a 200-square-mile area. From there, they began to spread throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Alone, the spongy moth travels by ballooning on silk threads; assisted, humans unwittingly transport eggs laid on cut logs or vehicles.
The life of the spongy moth could be said to begin in July and August, when the flightless female moths emit pheromones to tell males that they’re ready to mate.
They each lay a few hundred eggs, often at the bases of trees. If the moth population is high, they lay eggs anywhere, on garden furniture or on the bumper of a car.
Then, the following May, the eggs hatch. The larvae spend May and June ballooning to new locations on silken threads. They rest under trees during the day, then go up into the tree canopy at night to feed. They prefer oaks but also eat maple, beech, apple, hickory, willow and birch trees, among others.
When the population is very dense and the competition for food is fiercer, they may eat all day and night. Once a tree is defoliated, they’ll move to the next canopy.
In late June and July, the larvae pupate — a caterpiller to moth metamorphosis that lasts a couple of weeks — then they emerge and breed and the cycle begins again.
Spongy moths have been defoliating trees in the Tri Corner area for the last three years, but Cary Institute scientists predict a moth population collapse this year.Peter Steiner
Acorns and outbreaks
Jones explained that “outbreaks” — or high densities of spongy moths — “occur about every 10 years on average, but like any average, it does not mean there will be outbreaks like clockwork.”
Spongy moths have been defoliating local forests for the last three years running; in June 2022, trail hikers reported that the caterpillars were falling from the canopies “like rain.”
There are two major causes of outbreaks, he continued. One is “high female fecundity,” for example: If one moth laid 500 eggs and 250 were female, 125 of those would live to maturity and lay eggs. So, in year two, there would be 125 females laying eggs, and the third year, over 15,000 would result.
The other cause of outbreaks is the collapse of the white-footed mouse population, he said. White-footed mice eat the pupae as a part of their omnivorous diet.
At this point, we reach the subject of acorns:
“The number of mice is determined by the number of acorns the previous fall,” Jones continued, saying that if there is a moderate to large acorn crop in the fall, more mice survive the winter and begin breeding earlier in the year, in late winter or early spring. When that happens, there is an extra generation of mice, meaning more mice to eat more moth pupae.
Studies at the Cary Institute concluded that “moderate to high mouse densities keep moth populations low,” while it was found “that when the mouse population declines, the spongy moth population increases.”
However, defoliation of oaks can cause the trees to produce fewer acorns, meaning less food for the mice, meaning fewer mice the following spring, meaning more moths, and so on, until the moth population collapses again.
Spongy moth population collapse
There are three major causes of population collapse among the moths.
One is a fungus, Entomophaga maimaiga, which kills the moth at moderate and high densities. It likes cool, wet springs and is more abundant in those conditions.
The more common cause of collapse is Nuclear Polyhedrosis Virus (NPV): When the moths are at high density, they are more stressed by the struggle to find food. Their immunity drops, they are more likely to catch the virus, and many are killed.
The third cause of moth population collapse is lack of food: When they defoliate a large area of trees and run out of food too early, they can’t mature and proceed to egg laying.
Jones said that Cary Institute scientists predict an NPV collapse in 2024: “Whether or not there’ll be a lot or a little defoliation [this year] will really depend on how fast the virus moves through the population. If it moves slowly, there’ll be complete defoliation. If it goes through fast, there’ll be incomplete defoliation.”
The defoliated tree
Canham continued the lecture by saying, “Defoliation by caterpillars is rarely a direct and immediate cause of tree mortality.”
Canham explained that this is due to “carbohydrate economy”: “Basically, photosynthesis during the growing season produces the sugars needed to produce new tissues, and the energy those tissues need for their metabolism.
“But the even more important outcome of a good growing season is the profit leftover after meeting those immediate needs, and that profit is in the form of sugars and starches that act as reserves for use next year.”
Usually, unless the tree is weakened by other factors, it will draw on its reserves to get through this defoliation and produce more leaves that same year.
An exception that Canham has observed at Cary Institute is the understory hemlocks, which don’t make as many reserves and, after a couple years of defoliation in a row, may not recover. Needle trees, DEEP has noted, can be killed if they lose more than 50% of their foliate.
The bottom line
Canham said he worries more about the devastating effects of the emerald ash borer, longhorn beetle, spotted lantern fly and hemlock wooly adelgid than about the spongy moth. He said if a tree is in crisis, a way to help it is to water it to “help replenish its reserves.”
For more information or to view the lecture video, go to www.caryinstitute.org/news-insights/lecture-video/...
Keep ReadingShow less
Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1
Jan 24, 2024
Lans Christensen
KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.
Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.
When the two teams met in Kent, the first period confirmed how evenly matched they were. A back-and-forth dance for 18 minutes saw an attack by one team met with great defense by the other, and then the same scene would unfold at the other end of the ice.
Intensity grew with every passing minute.
Salisbury seized control of the momentum thanks to precise passes by forwards Ryan Hedley and Duke Gentzler. Each assisted captain Seamus Latta as he scored the first two goals of the game. Gentzler then got in on the action with a goal of his own to put Salisbury up 3-0.
Salisbury’s disciplined control of possession and pace continued into the third period. Finally, with six minutes left in the third, captain Giovanni DiGiulian scored Kent’s sole goal. Salisbury tacked on two more in the third to bring home a decisive 5-1 win over Kent.
Salisbury balanced the season record against Kent and surpassed them in New England Prep Hockey League standings.
Keep ReadingShow less
Hospital scorecard
Jan 24, 2024
The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.
OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.
Sharon Hospital has been at the forefront in our corner. Last August, the state issued a proposed final decision denying the hospital’s request. Citing losses of more than $20 million in a single year, the hospital, part of Nuvance Health, estimated that closing the maternity unit would save $3 million in large part by enabling the hospital to employ some 18 fewer staff members, and cut down on physician fees incurred by after-hours surgery and anesthesia services. In its proposed final decision, denying the request, OHS noted that despite losses in fiscal year 2021, its parent Nuvance Health had an excess of revenue over expenses. Many factors are under scrutiny, including an aging demographic that wants access to primary and preventative care, behavioral health care and maternal and child health care. Births occur on only 45% of days in the year at Sharon Hospital.
Approval with terms
Last month, the state granted approval to another rural hospital across the state that sought permission to end labor and delivery. Windham Hospital near Willimantic had been denied permission the year before. The Hartford Healthcare hospital’s green light this time came with terms. It must conduct an independent study of the need for a birthing center, and if one is justified Windham Hospital must find a provider or operate such a facility itself. In addition, the hospital will be required to provide transportation for expectant mothers in addition to providing prenatal and postpartum care.
And just last week, OHS denied Trinity Health of New England’s application to close the labor and delivery unit at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs. OHS noted that the hospital failed to demonstrate that closing the labor and delivery service would improve accessibility and cost effectiveness of healthcare delivery in the region. Johnson Memorial has a channel of appeal.
In Sharon Hospital’s case, its oral appeal took place in November before OHS’s Executive Director Deirdre Gifford. Lawyers for Sharon Hospital cited four major flaws in OHS’s proposed final decision, and they concluded that the “policy choice that best serves patients is to transform Sharon Hospital into a resource that delivers the right care in the right place at the right time.” (See story on Page A4.)
OHS’s Gifford will have the final say, which is anxiously awaited in hospital’s primary service area in the Northwest Corner and in eastern Dutchess County where the Save Sharon Hospital group has been campaigning against the change for years.
Gifford is no stranger to the healthcare world. Prior to her OHS role, she led the state Department of Social Services from June, 2019 until January 2023. In May 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, Gov. Lamont appointed her Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health. Before serving in Connecticut, Gifford was Deputy Director for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2016 to 2019.
Keep ReadingShow less
Turning Back the Pages
Jan 24, 2024
100 years ago —
January 1924
In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.
Martin Merriman this week received a very valuable bird from a friend in Albany.
Ice measures 9 inches and the ice men are soon to begin drawing it.
Grandma Lorch has been ill the past few days.
The following committee has been appointed to consider the matter of abolishing the rental of church pews: Messrs. Walter W. Norton, Hiram J. Bissell, and Charles L. Warner. The committee is to report to a specially called meeting of the Church and Society called later in the year.
The series of revival meetings which have been held nightly during the past two weeks came to an end on Sunday. The meetings were well attended and resulted in much spiritual benefit for many.
It is reported that whistling swans have been seen at Twin Lakes recently. This is an arctic bird and has been often seen in New York state but never later than Christmas.
50 years ago —
January 1974
The Lakeville Journal won first place for the best editorial page among weekly newspapers of its circulation class for 1973 in the annual contest conducted by the New England Press Association. “Spring Tonic,” the Journal’s annual homes, furnishings and decorating section, won third place for supplements among all the entries.
Arnoff Moving and Storage Inc., one of the oldest moving firms in the Berkshires, is entering its Golden Anniversary year with a major expansion program. President Richard Arnoff announced the opening of new offices and the promotion of key personnel. The new offices are in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Great Barrington, Mass. Richard Arnoff’s grandfather Abraham founded the business. In the years before 1924 he ran a cartage operation, hauling loads of freight by horse and wagon between New Haven, Canaan and Lakeville. “He never drove anything but a horse and wagon,” Richard recalls of his grandfather, “even after the business was established here in the 1920s. He was in a way the last of the peddlers.”
North Canaan town officials were notified last week that an application to restrict through truck traffic on North Elm Street has been approved by the State Traffic Commission. The Canaan Selectmen requested permission from the state to post the road last fall, when it was learned that signs put up locally could not legally prohibit the trucks. The State Police can only enforce restrictions imposed at the state level.
25 years ago —
January 1999
Although hospitals usually have more patients during the winter than any other time of year, a recent increase in overnight patients has Sharon Hospital getting creative to find space to put people. Ken Roberts, director of community relations at the hospital, said they have had an average census of 60 patients. When the census reached 63 last week, he said a waiting room was converted back to its original use as a patient room and chairs were put into the hallway for people who would use a waiting room.
The approximately 200-foot covered bridge over the Housatonic River on Route 128 in West Cornwall will once again be renovated. Gordon Barton, principal engineer and bridge designer for the state Department of Transportation, said the project will replace the roof covering, the timber wearing surface and the siding. The bridge will also be stained instead of painted for increased durability. The cost – between $300,000 and $400,000, with the DOT paying the bill.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading