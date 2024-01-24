Alan Honour

Alan Honour

MILLERTON — Alan Honour, 78, a seventy-six year resident of Millerton, and a two year resident of Sheffield died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at his home in Sheffield with his loving wife Anne at his bedside. Mr. Honour was a retired dairy farmer. He owned and operated the Honour Farm in Millerton, a family farm which was in continuous operation for 122 years.

Born July 9, 1945, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Henderson and Mary (Westfall) Honour. Mr. Honour attended school in Pine Plains, and also in Webutuck. On April 15, 1972 in Sheffield, he married Anne Saunders. Their loving marriage lasted nearly fifty-two years. Mrs. Honour survives at home in Sheffield.

Mr. Honour had a lifelong passion for farming and raised some of the finest dairy cattle in Eastern Dutchess County. He was a longtime member of the Holstein Association and will forever be remembered as a neighbor and friend who would always lend a hand to a colleague in need and was the go-to-guy and jack-of-all-trades when anything needed repair. His love for the land and his respect for his noble profession created many wonderful memories for both his family and his contemporaries. In his later years, Mr. Honour became a woodworking and metal fabrication artisan and produced many artisanal pieces with his skill and attention to detail. He will be dearly missed by his beloved family and his many friends.

The family would like to extent their deepest appreciation and thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice Care in The Berkshires for their compassionate care during Alan’s final days. Their kindness and understanding will not soon be forgotten.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Honour is survived by three children; Holly Aragi and her husband Louie of Sheffield, Alan Honour, Jr. of Sheffield and Adam Honour of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Rebecca Pratt, Abby Finn and Hope Coon all of Sheffield; four great grandchildren, William Wyllys “Ochie” Pratt VIII, Elijah Henderson Pratt, Lillian Coon and Madalyn Finn; his brother, Danne Honour of Amenia and his sister, Melanie Vladick and her husband George of Clinton Corners, New York and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Honour was predeceased by his brother Dale Honour in 2002.

A private family viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton. A private funeral service at the funeral home will follow. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Burial will take place in the family plot at Smithfield Cemetery in Amenia. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires, 877 South Street, Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.

Keep ReadingShow less