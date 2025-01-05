Aldo Louis Pecco Jr.

ART

From Feb. 17 to March 29, the Sharon Historical Society hosted its annual juried art show with the theme “Let’s Dance.” The exhibit featured a range of works exploring the theme of dance across various artistic mediums.

Opening on May 18, Wassaic Project’s “Tall Shadows in Short Order” was an immersive art exhibition that featured large-scale, site-specific installations by 30 artists. It offered a unique visual experience over several months and was a highlight of the summer arts scene.

Held in September, The Voice of Art’s (TVOA) Fine Art Festival differed slightly from the Litchfield Art Festival which took place in May. The September festival took place in Sharon and like the spring fest, celebrated the arts with a curated selection of works by artists from the northeastern U.S. Featuring everything from paintings to jewelry, the festival was a must-attend for art lovers.

In October, “SHELTER” opened at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk. Featuring work from fourteen area artists, the benefit raised $20,000 for The Gathering Place in Torrington which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County.

BOOKS

The Salisbury and Kent Libraries hosted series of author talks throughout 2024, welcoming both local and internationally renowned authors to engage with the community about their work. These events included Q&A sessions and book signings, providing an intimate setting for readers and writers to connect.

The popular Author Series at The White Hart Inn in Salisbury continued to bring in local and national writers to speak about and read from their work. Local authors Eric Schnall and Roxana Robinson thrilled audiences with their new novels, and journalist Jonathan Alter was interviewed by John Hendrickson, senior editor at The Atlantic magazine on his book, “American Reckoning.”

In July, culture writer Laura Van Straaten skillfully interviewed Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism on his new book on The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

In September, Susan Seidelman, writer and director of such classics as “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and “Smithereens,” visited as part of the Haystack Book Festival in Norfolk with a reading from her new memoir, “Desperately Seeking Something.”

Brunch at Troutbeck. Jim Henkens

FOOD

Troutbeck’s executive chef, Vincent Gilberti, continued to delight visitors to the historic resort’s restaurant and even shared a recipe for Black Emmer Pancakes with readers of the paper. This dish is a staple dish of their brunch, which relaunched in February.

Panacea opened in Amenia in the site of the long-beloved Serevan Restaurant to rave reviews. Pastries by Hanna in North Canaan now offers sweet delights to go with your cup of coffee at the wonderful Ilse Coffee.

The NECC began a new pop-up food market selling local vegetables and protein on a sliding scale. Robust discussions about food access in our region were ongoing and plans for a food market at Millerton Square Plaza were revealed at year’s end.

Farmer’s markets such as the one in Sharon, Millerton, Salisbury and elsewhere continued to provide the community with locally grown produce and a vibrant weekly gathering spot.

FILM

The Triplex in Great Barrington offered screenings with special Q&A sessions. A screening of “I Am a Noise” included a guest appearance from the film’s subject, Joan Baez. The theatre also hosted an election film series which included a screening of “Paving the Way,” about Geraldine Ferraro’s legacy.

The Norfolk Library film series included screenings of wonderful, independent films such as Michel Negreponte’s “Herd” and a documentary film series called “Covering Conflict.”

The Moviehouse in Millerton hosted numerous screenings and talk backs with filmmakers and actors, as well as the second SOAR student film showcase.

Joan Baez Frederic Legrand

MUSIC

From the blues of Robert Cray and Shemekia Copeland at Infinity Hall in Norfolk to the classical and jazz summer series at Music Mountain, our area was rich with musical offerings in 2024.

In July, The Litchfield Jazz Series returned for its 29th year. The Stissing Center in Pine Plains hosted many concerts of internationally renowned musicians.

The Oldtone Roots Music Festival returned to Hillsdale in September after forming a nonprofit in 2023 and featured local and nationally touring acts.

Trade Secrets Anne Day

RECREATION

In May, the 24th annual Trade Secrets event raised funds for Project Sage. 2025 will be the 25th year of the fundraiser and sure to be full of botanical surprises.

The annual Fall Foliage Hike at Mount Riga drew hikers from the community to experience the vibrant autumn colors of the region’s natural landscape. The guided hike provided stunning views and an opportunity to explore the outdoors.

The Sharon Audubon Center and the Cary Institute of Ecological Studies offered a variety of nature walks and educational programs throughout the year, allowing the community to connect with local wildlife and learn about conservation efforts.

THEATER

The Sharon Playhouse continued to be a central hub for theater in the region. Its 2024 summer season featured a blend of classic plays and new works, drawing both theater enthusiasts and casual attendees for an enriching experience.

The Copake Grange staged several productions including World War II drama “A Shayna Maidel.”

Our area’s vibrant cultural scene always offers a diverse array of arts, entertainment, and lifestyle content—2024 was no exception.