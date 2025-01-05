Aldo Louis Pecco Jr.
LAKEVILLE — Aldo Louis Pecco, Jr., 81, of Southfield, Massachusetts, formerly of Lakeville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mr. Pecco was the Director of Maintenance at Camp Sloane in Lakeville for 15 years and later worked in the maintenance department at Lone Oaks Campsites in Canaan, for 10 years.

Born on Oct. 28, 1943, in Waterbury, he was the son of the late Aldo L. Pecco, Sr. and Florence (Murano) Pecco. On June 23, 1962 in Thomaston, he married Patricia Hock who survives at home after 62 years of marriage. Mr. Pecco loved the outdoors and camping. He was an avid ice fisherman.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Pecco is survived by a daughter, Gina A. Gates and her husband, Samuel, of Canaan, and a sister, Gloria Pecco of Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Giavonna and Aaron Pecco, Gregory and Zachary Labshere; and a great granddaughter, Willow Pecco. Besides his parents, Mr. Pecco was predeceased by two sons, Ronald Aldo Pecco and Steven Louis Pecco and four sisters.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Mountain View Cemetery, 80 Sand Road, Canaan, CT. Contributions in memory of Mr. Pecco should be made to: Baystate Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut Street, Springfield, MA 01199. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, North Canaan, CT 06018.

HVRHS posed with the trophy after beating O'Brien Tech 60-39.

Photo by Brian Allyn

The HVRHS Mountaineers secured a 60-39 win over O'Brien Technical High School Dec. 30 in the Berkshire League/Connecticut Technical Conference Holiday Tournament championship game.

This was the fourth year of the BL/CTC Holiday Tournament and the first time HVRHS took home the trophy.

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls varsity basketball came back to win 47-40 in overtime against Lakeview High School Jan. 2.

HVRHS trailed by 12 points at the half and never led in regulation. After tying the game late in the fourth quarter, HVRHS held Lakeview scoreless in OT.

CORNWALL — Alexandra Winkelhorn McClelland, 77, of Cornwall, Connecticut, and formerly of Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2024. Born to Kai Winkelhorn and Sophie (Kutuzov) Winkelhorn on July 8, 1947, Alexandra was raised on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she graduated from the Nightingale-Bamford School and studied at the Art Students League of New York. Alexandra was presented in 1965 at the Debutante Cotillion and the International Debutante Ball and later worked for Condé Nast. Known to her adoring grandchildren as “Nani,” she was a giving and generous person to all who knew her, enriching countless lives through her passion for art, travel, love of reading, and the gift of friendship. Alexandra is survived by her loving husband, Duncan McClelland, of 47 years; her children Kai Gray, and Nicholas McClelland; her cherished grandsons Holden Gray and Henry McClelland; and her sister Karin-Marie “Bibi” Winkelhorn.

Benjamin Hochman and friends at Music Mountain.

Anne Day

Whether exploring local farms, enjoying a summer concert, or attending an author talk, there was always something happening in the Northwest Corner in 2024 to inspire and engage. From live music and theater to seasonal recreational activities and art exhibitions, our community had no shortage of ways to connect, enjoy, and celebrate the creative and cultural life of the region.

Here are some highlights from events covered by Compass, the Arts and Lifestyle section of The Millerton News and The Lakeville Journal in the Art, Books, Food, Movies, Music, Recreation, and Theater categories.

