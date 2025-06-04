Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Active search for unidentified motorist

A vehicle described as a light blue Toyota Prius missing the front passenger headlight was traveling east on Route 44 on the afternoon of May 20 near the intersection with Walton Street in Salisbury when it veered off the road and hit the guard wire on pole 3011. A witness identified the driver as an older white female. The case remains active and under investigation, and Troop B requests anyone with information to contact the station at 860-626-1820 or Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov.

Individual arrested on third offense in six days

After being arrested twice on criminal trespass and breach of peace charges at an Upper Main Street residence in Sharon on May 18 and May 21, Esperanza Acevedo, 31, of Poughkeepsie, New York was arrested again on Upper Main Street on May 23. Troopers were responding to a report of a man yelling and banging on a door attempting to gain entry to a residence when they found Acevedo, charging him with third degree burglary, first degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order. Acevedo was released on a $20,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 27.

Motorcycle chase leads to arrest

Just after 7 a.m. on May 30, a trooper observed a motorcycle traveling recklessly on Route 63 in Goshen and initiated pursuit. Troopers eventually found the operator in North Canaan, who was identified by his driver’s license as Tristan Gibson, 33, of Waterbury. Gibson was processed for eight charges: first degree reckless endangerment, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, unsafe passing, operating a motorcycle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, and two counts of reckless driving. Gibson was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 13.

Pedestrian struck in LaBonne’s parking lot

On May 31 at about 11 a.m., Joanne Taber, 81, of Salisbury was backing up in the LaBonne’s Market parking lot when, while focusing on a father and son behind her Toyota Prius, she failed to see and struck Vera Engelhorn, 69, of Millerton. Vera reported injuries and was transported to Sharon hospital by Salisbury EMS for evaluation. Taber was issued an infraction for improper backing.

Resident drives through senior living facility garage door

Around midday on May 31, Richard Collins, 89, of Salisbury entered his Subaru Forester and made to exit the Noble Horizons facility’s parking garage. Collins stated that his foot slipped onto the accelerator and he drove through the garage door. Collins was uninjured in the incident, and declined medical services.

