Alex L. Taylor III

Latest News
Jack Nugent
MILLBROOK — Jack Nugent passed away quietly at the age of 90 at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2024. If you knew him even a little, you loved him. Intelligent, humorous, compassionate, talented, athletic and (sometimes) cantankerous – how could you not?!
Jack is survived by Maureen (his “Mo”), his wife of 56 ½ years and best friend.
Jack is also survived by his sister Frannie and her daughters and grandchildren, his nephews in New York and North Carolina, additional nieces and nephews in the northeast and especially his seven Texas nieces and nephews, who previously lived near Jack and Mo in the Northeast and were privileged to spend many happy times with Jack. Their 24 Texas grand nieces and nephews also treasured him.
Background: Jack was born and raised in New York City. He grew up ‑mostly- in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York – as one of five children of hardworking parents, John Nugent and Henrietta Johnson Nugent. He remained close to his family into adulthood. After graduating with distinction from Queens College, Jack entered the U.S. Army and did his service in Germany. Always athletic, Jack learned to play soccer in Germany before it became cool in the U.S.
After the army, Jack worked in advertising in Manhattan (think “Mad Men”). With the young crowd of advertising and creative people in New York, Jack met Maureen, who worked with radio stations purchasing ad time. Coincidentally both had grown up around Jackson Heights and both were christened within months of each other at neighboring parishes in Rockaway, New York. Instantly compatible and fun loving with their group, they spent winter weekends skiing in Vermont and continued skiing in winter, including in Switzerland and Colorado. Summers meant tennis, tennis, tennis, where they made some wonderful friends, especially in Florida.
Cool: Jack had a true ear for music. With his guitar and lilting voice, he entertained friends and family. He introduced his nieces and nephews to ballads that they will always associate with love and safe and happy times – the Kingston Trio, the Clancy Brothers, all the Irish classics.
Jack and Mo made a leap early on – left advertising and the city and moved to Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley, where they opened “Jamo’s,” an ice cream parlor, coffee shop and lunch restaurant that became an institution in the village. For seventeen years, Jack was the cook, Mo scooped the ice cream and they made many close friends — some famous, some not, didn’t matter — around town and at the daily coffee klatch at Jamo’s. They happily shared their lives with Maureen’s parents, Molly and Curly, who had also retired to Millbrook after selling their restaurant in Rockaway.
Maureen and Jack sold Jamo’s and started pursuing other interests in the village. Maureen had an antique shop space and Jack pursued small carpentry and painting work and both became avid gardeners. Jack kept up with technology, learned to use a computer and cellphone and was a lifelong learner. There was always a crossword puzzle nearby.
Each winter Maureen and Jack visited Ft. Lauderdale and stayed for a few months at the apartment they had purchased in Coral Ridge Tower over forty years ago. When they decided to move for good to Florida, they purchased a larger apartment in the same building, where they have lived for the past 20 years. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter were spent with their dear friends, John and Maryanne Stevens, whom they met in the elevator with tennis rackets in hand.
A Man for Others: Throughout all, Jack helped people. Jack and Mo were always the cool aunt and uncle, providing a haven, listening ears, good food and sweet visits to their family. In Millbrook, Jack helped with civic matters and elections, worked in literacy programs, supported job training programs and helped elderly friends. In Ft. Lauderdale, for ten years, Jack was a volunteer driver taking people to their treatments and appointments for cancer. For the past several years, Jack was the chief cook and caregiver of Maureen. He successfully kept her healthy and despite his own health challenges, he kept up with Maureen’s medications and appointments. Jack and Mo’s helpers in recent years, especially Yvonne Joseph, took good care of this good man. Jack’s quick mind and good memory stayed with him until the end.
Jack is already – dearly missed. Arrangements are still being finalized. A private burial will be held in Millbrook in the Spring.
Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant
Feb 21, 2024
SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.
The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.
TRIP grants are awarded through the state Department of Transportation to rural towns seeking to improve infrastructure. The town’s project to rehabilitate sidewalks surrounding the Town Green qualified for the funding program.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that the project to improve deteriorated sidewalks that encircle the Town Green has been regularly part of the town’s five-year capital plan,
“It’s a much-needed project,” Flanagan noted, citing the safety of the town’s pedestrians as paramount. He said that the grant will cover construction costs only. The town will need to pay the costs of surveying, engineering and design, all steps that precede the start of construction.
Because it is a state grant, Flanagan pointed out, stringent state regulations governing the grant will need to be followed, including the bidding process.
Selectman John Brett agreed to represent the town as municipal coordinator for the project.
The selectmen determined that residents who live in homes surrounding the Green will be kept informed about the project as it progresses, particularly when construction is being scheduled.
Sharon Day Care Road Race
Now a local tradition, the annual road race to benefit the Sharon Day Care program has been scheduled for Saturday, May 4, following action by the selectmen, who needed to approve the event’s use of town roads. The race will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Veterans’ Field and heading to Mudge Pond before returning to the starting point.
Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher reported that this year’s race will honor the memory of Jan Dudek, who served for many years as a trustee and teacher at Sharon Day Care.
Keep ReadingShow less
Marion Ellen Morris
SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.
Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.
Marion graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York, and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Marion moved to Connecticut in 1985, living in Falls Village and later Salisbury. While in Connecticut, Marion was very involved in the arts, especially the Tri-Arts Theatre in Sharon.
Upon retiring from a successful career in finance at Harris Upham, Solomon Brothers and First Boston, Marion moved to her present home in Ireland where she enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cats and dogs.
She is survived by her brothers, Michael and Richard of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming at a later date.
Keep ReadingShow less
Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder
MILLERTON — Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder, 37, of Millerton, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, New York. Timothy was a Mechanical Foreman with Metro North Railroad in Poughkeepsie.
Born on May 15, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Dorothy Jean Delaney Snyder of Dover Plains, and the late Michael Paul Snyder. Tim was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2004. He went on to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, graduating in 2010. He had great pride for his career at Metro North Railroad and above all sharing that passion with his two young sons.
Tim is survived by two sons, Benjamin Haymann Snyder and Nathaniel Haymann Snyder and their mother, Cornelia Haymann Snyder of Millerton; his mother, Dorothy Delaney Snyder; three sisters, Renee Harris and her husband, Robert of Staatsburg, New York, Stephanie Sutherland and her husband, Kenneth, of Wappingers Falls, New York and Erin Todriff and her husband, Timothy of Dover Plains, New York, and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy loved spending time with his two boys, his friends and the outdoors. He was an avid NY Rangers and NY Mets fan and loved the time he spent on the ice playing hockey. Funeral services will be private. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading