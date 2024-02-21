Alex L. Taylor III

LAKEVILLE — Alex L. Taylor III, a longtime reporter with Time and Fortune magazine who covered the auto industry with understated and unsurpassed flair for nearly three decades, died on Feb. 8, 2024, in Lakeville, where he lived. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Born on Jan. 1, 1945, Alex grew up in Old Greenwich, the oldest of five siblings.

His father, Alex L. Taylor II, owned the Alex Taylor & Co. sporting goods store in Midtown Manhattan, and his mother, Cherry (Grafton), was a teacher.

A graduate of Kent School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.

He began his journalism career at a radio station in Indiana. He went on to a series of reporting stints at WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and The Detroit Free Press. As a newsman for Time and Fortune magazine, Alex was regarded as a smart, dogged reporter with meticulous storytelling skills and one of the most knowledgeable journalists covering the auto industry. He won numerous awards for his writing, including three first prizes from the Detroit Press Club Foundation and “Journalist of the Year” from the Washington Automotive Press Association. A former adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, in 2000, he was selected one of 100 Notable Business Journalists of the 20th Century.

He was a member of the International Motor Press Association and was on the jury for the North America Car of the Year Awards. Alex was the author of “Sixty to Zero: An Inside Look at the Collapse of General Motors – and the Detroit Auto Industry.” Drawing on more than thirty years of experience and insight as an automotive industry reporter, the book was released to positive reviews in 2010.

Beyond his work, Alex is remembered for his love of his family and friends, tennis, nonfiction books, and Brooks Brothers. He was admired for his wit and all-around generosity, as well as his good cheer and courage living with Parkinson’s.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; son, Alex, daughter, Madeleine; sisters Holly and Faith along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, John and David.

Please consider donating in Alex’s honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

A memorial service will be held on June 15 at the Congregational Church of Salisbury.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Jack Nugent

MILLBROOK — Jack Nugent passed away quietly at the age of 90 at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2024. If you knew him even a little, you loved him. Intelligent, humorous, compassionate, talented, athletic and (sometimes) cantankerous – how could you not?!

Jack is survived by Maureen (his “Mo”), his wife of 56 ½ years and best friend.

Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant

SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.

The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Marion Ellen Morris

SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.

Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder

MILLERTON — Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder, 37, of Millerton, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, New York. Timothy was a Mechanical Foreman with Metro North Railroad in Poughkeepsie.

Born on May 15, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Dorothy Jean Delaney Snyder of Dover Plains, and the late Michael Paul Snyder. Tim was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2004. He went on to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, graduating in 2010. He had great pride for his career at Metro North Railroad and above all sharing that passion with his two young sons.

