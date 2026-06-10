America 250: How Northwest Connecticut plans to celebrate the Fourth of July
Patrick L. Sullivan
CORNWALL – Cornwall will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a community-wide Fourth of July celebration highlighting the town’s Revolutionary War heritage and small-town traditions.
The main celebration will be a patriotic parade through Cornwall Village beginning at 3 p.m. on July 4, followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Town Green and awards for parade participants. Residents are encouraged to join the festivities by entering decorated vehicles, floats or other creative displays showcasing their red, white and blue spirit.
Additional America 250 programming planned throughout the year includes the recently held Revolutionary War militia reenactment, a colonial-themed agricultural fair, exhibits, lectures and historical readings, house tours, screenings of an Ethan Allen film, and events celebrating the 200th anniversary of the North Cornwall Meeting House.
Organizers say the celebration is intended to honor both the nation’s founding and Cornwall’s place in American history.
Parade registration and information area available through parade marshalls Jane Hall and Kim Jackson at 860-689-6992.
FALLS VILLAGE – Falls Village is planning a full day of patriotic activities July 4 as part of its America 250 celebration, highlighted by a parade, historical reenactors and community bell ringing.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street and the Town Green with a parade featuring veterans riding in vintage vehicles, fire trucks, marching groups, live music and other attractions.
Following the parade, First Selectman Dave Barger, portraying George Washington, will read the Declaration of Independence. He will be joined by Carmela Barger as Martha Washington and Selectman Judy Jacobs as Betsy Ross. Local historian Dusty Blass is scheduled to fire a ceremonial cannon.
At 2 p.m., church bells throughout the community will ring 13 times in honor of the original colonies.
Falls Village’s America 250 programming also includes a July 4 evening performance at Music Mountain by the Paul Winter Consort, presenting Our American Journey, in Celebration. The concert will feature seven-time Grammy Award winner Paul Winter and guest musicians.
KENT – Kent’s USA 250 Committee is planning a community-wide celebration July 3-4 to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Festivities begin Friday, July 3, with a community bell ringing at 2 p.m. at the Eric Sloane Museum. A “Lights and Liberty” parade will follow at 7 p.m., traveling from Town Hall to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department. Residents, businesses and community organizations are invited to participate with illuminated floats, decorated vehicles and other displays celebrating local history.
The evening will conclude with a community bonfire at the firehouse, where attendees will have an opportunity to sign a commemorative town Declaration of Independence that will later be displayed at Town Hall.
Activities continue Saturday, July 4, on the Town Hall lawn beginning at noon with a flag raising, community declaration signing, family activities and a community picnic. A public reading of the Declaration of Independence is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by a townwide “Bell Ringing Across America” at 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bells.
The Kent Lions Club will serve food, and SoDelicious Bakery plans to provide a “Birthday Cake for America.”
The celebration will conclude with fireworks over Lake Waramaug at dusk.
NORTH CANAAN – North Canaan’s annual Fire Company Parade will take on an America 250 theme this summer, with organizers encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to help celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The parade is scheduled for July 18, with lineup beginning at 5:15 p.m. and step-off at 6 p.m. Organizers are inviting participants to create floats and displays inspired by the 250th anniversary, though themed entries are encouraged rather than required.
The longstanding community tradition, organized by the Canaan Fire Company, will feature local groups, businesses, emergency responders and residents. Trophies will be awarded following the parade.
The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk.
SALISBURY – The Salisbury Association Historical Society, Scoville Memorial Library and the Town of Salisbury are coordinating a series of events throughout 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.
Among the planned observances is Salisbury’s annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 at noon at the Grove in Lakeville. The event will feature a public reading of the Declaration of Independence and a performance by the Salisbury Band. The program is sponsored by the Salisbury Association Historical Society.
Additional America 250 events, lectures, exhibits and commemorations have been – and are – planned throughout the year. Updated schedules and information will be posted as details become available through the town’s America 250 initiative.
SHARON – Sharon will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a daylong celebration on Main Street July 4, bringing together local organizations for a series of patriotic and historical events.
Festivities begin at noon with a cannon firing by History Without Walls at the Sharon Historical Society and Museum. At 12:30 p.m., the Declaration of Independence will be read at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon.
From noon to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy hot dogs, fresh lemonade, ice cream and live music by Bog Hollow at the Sharon Congregational Church and surrounding venues.
At 2 p.m., Sharon will participate in the national “Bells Across America” observance, with church bells ringing throughout town.
The celebration concludes at 4 p.m. with a performance of Swingtime Canteen at the Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are required for the performance.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.