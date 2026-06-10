America 250: How Northwest Connecticut plans to celebrate the Fourth of July

Cornwall parade set for the Fourth of July

CORNWALL – Cornwall will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a community-wide Fourth of July celebration highlighting the town’s Revolutionary War heritage and small-town traditions.

The main celebration will be a patriotic parade through Cornwall Village beginning at 3 p.m. on July 4, followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Town Green and awards for parade participants. Residents are encouraged to join the festivities by entering decorated vehicles, floats or other creative displays showcasing their red, white and blue spirit.

Additional America 250 programming planned throughout the year includes the recently held Revolutionary War militia reenactment, a colonial-themed agricultural fair, exhibits, lectures and historical readings, house tours, screenings of an Ethan Allen film, and events celebrating the 200th anniversary of the North Cornwall Meeting House.

Organizers say the celebration is intended to honor both the nation’s founding and Cornwall’s place in American history.

Parade registration and information area available through parade marshalls Jane Hall and Kim Jackson at 860-689-6992.





Falls Village to celebrate with cannon fire and bells

FALLS VILLAGE – Falls Village is planning a full day of patriotic activities July 4 as part of its America 250 celebration, highlighted by a parade, historical reenactors and community bell ringing.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street and the Town Green with a parade featuring veterans riding in vintage vehicles, fire trucks, marching groups, live music and other attractions.

Following the parade, First Selectman Dave Barger, portraying George Washington, will read the Declaration of Independence. He will be joined by Carmela Barger as Martha Washington and Selectman Judy Jacobs as Betsy Ross. Local historian Dusty Blass is scheduled to fire a ceremonial cannon.

At 2 p.m., church bells throughout the community will ring 13 times in honor of the original colonies.

Falls Village’s America 250 programming also includes a July 4 evening performance at Music Mountain by the Paul Winter Consort, presenting Our American Journey, in Celebration. The concert will feature seven-time Grammy Award winner Paul Winter and guest musicians.





Those interested in participating can contact Maribeth at 860-601-3130.Kent to celebrate with lights, bonfire and fireworks

KENT – Kent’s USA 250 Committee is planning a community-wide celebration July 3-4 to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Festivities begin Friday, July 3, with a community bell ringing at 2 p.m. at the Eric Sloane Museum. A “Lights and Liberty” parade will follow at 7 p.m., traveling from Town Hall to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department. Residents, businesses and community organizations are invited to participate with illuminated floats, decorated vehicles and other displays celebrating local history.

The evening will conclude with a community bonfire at the firehouse, where attendees will have an opportunity to sign a commemorative town Declaration of Independence that will later be displayed at Town Hall.

Activities continue Saturday, July 4, on the Town Hall lawn beginning at noon with a flag raising, community declaration signing, family activities and a community picnic. A public reading of the Declaration of Independence is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by a townwide “Bell Ringing Across America” at 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their own bells.

The Kent Lions Club will serve food, and SoDelicious Bakery plans to provide a “Birthday Cake for America.”

The celebration will conclude with fireworks over Lake Waramaug at dusk.



North Canaan to extend celebration after the Fourth with parade, fireworks

NORTH CANAAN – North Canaan’s annual Fire Company Parade will take on an America 250 theme this summer, with organizers encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to help celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The parade is scheduled for July 18, with lineup beginning at 5:15 p.m. and step-off at 6 p.m. Organizers are inviting participants to create floats and displays inspired by the 250th anniversary, though themed entries are encouraged rather than required.

The longstanding community tradition, organized by the Canaan Fire Company, will feature local groups, businesses, emergency responders and residents. Trophies will be awarded following the parade.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk.





Salisbury to celebrate America’s 250 at Town Grove

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Association Historical Society, Scoville Memorial Library and the Town of Salisbury are coordinating a series of events throughout 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Among the planned observances is Salisbury’s annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 at noon at the Grove in Lakeville. The event will feature a public reading of the Declaration of Independence and a performance by the Salisbury Band. The program is sponsored by the Salisbury Association Historical Society.

Additional America 250 events, lectures, exhibits and commemorations have been – and are – planned throughout the year. Updated schedules and information will be posted as details become available through the town’s America 250 initiative.





Sharon to celebrate on Main Street with bells, cannon fire and an evening show

SHARON – Sharon will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a daylong celebration on Main Street July 4, bringing together local organizations for a series of patriotic and historical events.

Festivities begin at noon with a cannon firing by History Without Walls at the Sharon Historical Society and Museum. At 12:30 p.m., the Declaration of Independence will be read at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon.

From noon to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy hot dogs, fresh lemonade, ice cream and live music by Bog Hollow at the Sharon Congregational Church and surrounding venues.

At 2 p.m., Sharon will participate in the national “Bells Across America” observance, with church bells ringing throughout town.

The celebration concludes at 4 p.m. with a performance of Swingtime Canteen at the Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are required for the performance.