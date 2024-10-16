municipality

Aquarian to improve water mains in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Aquarion Water Company announced a water main cleaning project in its Canaan System. The project, scheduled to run from Oct. 20 and 21, will ensure customers in Falls Village continue to receive the highest quality water.

The cleaning schedule will take place overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on the following streets:

Beebe Hill Rd, Brewster Rd, Dublin Rd, Facchin St, Main St, Miner St, Point of Rocks Rd, Prospect St, Railroad St, Route 7 N, Route 7 S, Warren Tpke Rd, and Water St.

During water main cleaning, customers may experience temporary low pressure, no water and/or discolored water. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains.

Aquarion recommends that customers store water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. If the water is discolored, customers should refrain from washing laundry. Before resuming use, customers should run their cold-water faucets until the water appears clear.

Customers can visit www.aquarionwater.com/alerts to sign up for automated alerts and get the latest project information. Customers with questions should contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678 or cs@aquarionwater.com.

Latest News

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home
Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

reporter's notebook

Kent unveils juried art show

Kent unveils juried art show
Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

art show

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk
Natalia Zukerman

“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.

exhibit