Troopers seize THC products from North Canaan smoke shop

The North Canaan Resident Trooper’s Office shared this image showing the THC products seized from Smoker’s Choice during an unannounced search on Jan. 16.

Photo provided

NORTH CANAAN — Connecticut State Police seized several pounds of illegal THC products from the East Main Street smoke shop Smoker’s Choice during an enforcement action Friday, Jan. 16.

The North Canaan Resident Trooper’s Office announced the following day on Facebook that the search was prompted by reports of underage customers purchasing cannabis products at area stores. Under state law, recreational cannabis may only be sold by licensed dispensaries.

While North Canaan voters narrowly approved the sale of recreational cannabis in 2023, the business involved was not licensed to sell such products, according to First Selectman Jesse Bunce.

Authorities reported confiscating “numerous pounds of cannabis products” and said “multiple violations were discovered” during the unannounced inspection.

Bunce said the business will face fines, noting it was the second such bust in two years at this establishment.

The enforcement effort was carried out by the Resident Trooper’s Office in coordination with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, the Department of Revenue Services, the Department of Consumer Protection, and the North Canaan Fire Marshal.

Sharon plans for sidewalk upgrades

Roy Seelye, a project manager with Cardinal Engineering, shows diagrams of sidewalks slated for rehabilitation in Sharon during a community informational meeting Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

SHARON — Concrete or asphalt? That was the focus of much of the discussion at the community informational meeting Thursday, Jan. 15, about village sidewalks. Concrete appeared to be the material of choice.

Representatives from Cardinal Engineering appeared before an audience of approximately 40 residents to explain plans to rehabilitate sidewalks stretching primarily from the shopping center to Route 343 along Route 41, a distance of about two miles.

Illness spike forces Indian Mountain School to cancel classes

Indian Mountain School is located in Lakeville.

Logo

LAKEVILLE — Indian Mountain School cancelled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 20 due to an uptick in seasonal illness, according to a Monday evening announcement by Kyle Halloran, Assistant Head of School for Student Life.

According to the email, the decision was made to give students and faculty alike time to recover and rest. Halloran noted that the spike appears to be on trend with general virus rates in the state.

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

The Region One boys basketball team huddles up during a break in the game against Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Riley Klein

Middle school basketball players battled on the courts of Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted Thursday, Jan. 15. Region One’s boys and girls teams took on Region Seven in side-by-side games. Region One’s team includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Region Seven includes Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.

The boys game was won by Region One 62-41. The girls game was won by Northwestern 27-14.

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Canon Petero Sabune addresses the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church Sunday, Jan. 18.

Photo by Patrick l. Sullivan

SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend by welcoming Canon Petero Sabune for a special service on Sunday, Jan. 18, followed by a visit to Salisbury School the next day.

King’s legacy and faith were central themes throughout the service. The first reading featured an excerpt from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” including the oft-quoted passage: "Returning violence for violence multiples violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

