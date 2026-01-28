crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Three snowy slide-outs

On the morning of Jan. 17, Elliot Aguilar, 43, of West Cornwall was driving west on Calkinstown Road in Sharon when he slid off the road, striking a mailbox and tree. He was uninjured and his Subaru Outback remained functional. He was issued a warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

An hour later the same day, John Bolus, 60, of Litchfield was traveling east on Millerton Road in Sharon when he also slid off the road and struck the wooden post guardrail. A tow was required to get his GMC Sierra Denali unstuck. He was issued a warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

An hour after that, Darren Smith, 52, with a Lakeville P.O. Box was driving a USPS mail truck east on Lime Rock Road in Salisbury when the vehicle slid off the road, striking the wooden post guardrail. Smith was uninjured and no tow was necessary, but he was issued a warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Main Street crash

At around 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, Carol Gribble, 68, of Millerton was driving east on Main Street in Salisbury when another vehicle, a Honda Pilot driven by Haohao Zhou, 43, of White Plains, New York, pulled out into the roadway and collided with her Ford Escape. There were no injuries reported and both vehicles sustained minor damage. Zhou was issued a warning for failure to grant right of way.

Commercial truck and DOT vehicle fender bender

On the morning of Jan. 22, Glen Curtis, 57, of Bantam, Connecticut was in a state Department of Transportation Ram 1500, stopped at a flashing traffic light on Route 44 in Norfolk, when a freight truck ahead of him backed into the front of his vehicle. The driver, Jean Luc Zirimwabagabo, of Greely, Colorado, was issued an infraction for unsafe backing.

Single vehicle crash under investigation

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, troopers were dispatched to a location on Route 126 near the intersection with Johnson Road in Falls Village on the report of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the driver, Kameron Jenkins, 33, of Waterbury, was absent from the scene but had left a note saying the vehicle would be towed later in the day. The incident is still under investigation.

Protective order violation arrest

On the morning of Jan. 23, troopers arrested William Linkovich, 41, of North Canaan on a warrant for violation of a protective order. He was released on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 26.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

Keep ReadingShow less
guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less