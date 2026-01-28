Finding home after the fire

When artist Aaron Meshon arrived in the Berkshires with his family, the move followed a series of upheavals — a devastating fire, mounting financial stress and the COVID-19 pandemic — that ultimately led him to a quieter, more grounded life.

Meshon grew up in a small town outside Philadelphia, an only child raised around horses by parents he describes as “strict liberals.”

School was a struggle, but early on Meshon was impelled to translate words into pictures. “I would hear a story and automatically get an image in my head,” he said. He was accepted to every art school he applied to and chose the Rhode Island School of Design.

Meshon went on to become an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator. His first children’s book, “Take Me Out to the Yakyu,” was inspired by a deeply personal longing. After seven years of trying to have a child with his wife, who is Japanese, he imagined the story he would tell his future child about the differences between baseball in the United States and Japan. The book went on to receive multiple awards and wide recognition.

Japan itself became central to his life and work. His first visit left a lasting impression. “I felt an intense sense of safety and tranquility,” he said. Another award-winning illustration, “The Public Bath,” was inspired by meeting his wife’s father for the first time — an introduction that ended up at a Japanese public bath. “Can you imagine?” Meshon laughed. “I just met my wife’s father, and the next thing I know, I’m naked with him.”

In 2012, Meshon received a gold medal from the Society of Illustrators for “The Public Bath.” He also earned an Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Honor for “Take Me Out to the Yakyu.” In addition, that book received multiple starred reviews, including from The New York Times Book Review, School Library Journal and Publishers Weekly.

Even before some of those accolades, Meshon said his illustration work had begun to slow.

By 2009, city life grew increasingly expensive, particularly after the birth of his son. “For the first time, I had to work just for money,” he said.

Over the following years, the stress mounted and his health suffered. Then one morning he woke up with a clear realization: “We can’t continue living like this. Something has to change.” Then, within a few days, everything did change.

While Meshon was at work, a friend called with shocking news: His Brooklyn apartment building was on fire — so big it could be seen from Manhattan. His first thought was not about his belongings but his dog, Chubu. Firefighters could only access two apartments, and luckily, one of them was his.

They lost nearly everything. “I had to grow up at 45 and realize I have truly only myself to rely on,” Meshon said. Shortly after that, the pandemic arrived. As New York City shut down, they packed their dog, son, piano and fish tank into the car and drove north. “It felt like the world was shutting down,” he said. “My wife and I looked at each other and knew that this was it, and we were never going back.”

Today, Meshon sells his artwork at the Railroad Street Collective in Great Barrington and at the local farmers market. He also teaches art at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. His Berkshire-inspired illustrations resonated immediately with the community. “It’s like being back in art school,” he said, describing the camaraderie of local artists supporting one another.

He credits nature and community with helping him heal. “Things happen, and sometimes you have no control,” he said. “You learn to accept that life is short and to be thankful for what you have.”

Elena Spellman is a recent Northwest Corner transplant. She is a Russian native and grew up in the Midwest. In addition to writing, she teaches ESL and Russian.