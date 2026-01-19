religion

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Salisbury reflects on MLK’s enduring message

Canon Petero Sabune addresses the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church Sunday, Jan. 18.

Photo by Patrick l. Sullivan

SALISBURY — St. John’s Episcopal Church marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend by welcoming Canon Petero Sabune for a special service on Sunday, Jan. 18, followed by a visit to Salisbury School the next day.

King’s legacy and faith were central themes throughout the service. The first reading featured an excerpt from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” including the oft-quoted passage: "Returning violence for violence multiples violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

In his sermon, Sabune said that many accounts of King’s life and influence often “forget about his faith and convictions.”

“He was a baptized disciple of Jesus Christ,” Sabune said.

After the service, Sabune was asked about ongoing protests and controversy in Minneapolis. He noted that King’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance was shaped by Mahatma Gandhi, who in turn drew inspiration from the writings of Henry David Thoreau.

Sabune said civil rights workers and protestors in the 1950s and 1960s underwent formal training in nonviolence. “They taught people how to get hit and not respond, what [civil rights figure and congressman] John Lewis called ‘good trouble,’” he said.

Reflecting on more recent events, Sabune said that when considering the circumstances that led to the death of Renee Good at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross, “I feel the pain, not just for Renee, but for Officer Ross.”

Music also played a prominent role in the service. The hymns were drawn from “Lift Every Voice and Sing II: An African-American Hymnal.” Among them was “Precious Lord,” which King requested be sung the night before his death.

“Sing ‘Precious Lord’ and sing it pretty,” King told a follower.

Sabune’s visit to Salisbury followed a long journey that began with a bus ride from Tucson, Arizona, to Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 17, followed by an overnight flight. The Rev. Johan Johnson, priest-in-charge at St. John’s and chaplain at Salisbury School, picked him up at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The two men have known each other for so long they cannot recall exactly where or when they first met. During an interview, Sabune paused to greet Johnson’s youngest daughter, whom he baptized.

As he headed toward the reception, where parishioners were waiting to greet him, Sabune was asked one final question:

“You going to get a nap in today?”

“Yes!” he said emphatically over his shoulder as he hurried up the aisle.

religion

Latest News

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

Region One basketball takes on Northwestern

The Region One boys basketball team huddles up during a break in the game against Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 15.

Photo by Riley Klein

Middle school basketball players battled on the courts of Northwestern Regional High School in Winsted Thursday, Jan. 15. Region One’s boys and girls teams took on Region Seven in side-by-side games. Region One’s team includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Region Seven includes Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.

The boys game was won by Region One 62-41. The girls game was won by Northwestern 27-14.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

P&Z approves creation of West Cornwall General Business District

P&Z approves creation of West Cornwall General Business District
By Riley Klein

CORNWALL — A public hearing was held Tuesday, Jan. 13, to consider the creation of the West Cornwall General Business (WCBG) district.

The proposed zoning text amendment was submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission in response to longstanding difficulties faced by West Cornwall business owners seeking to modify nonconforming buildings that do not meet current zoning requirements.

Keep ReadingShow less
public hearing

Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo
Edward Aparo
Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born on May 10, 1936 in New Britain, CT. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose Valenti Aparo and attended New Britain schools. On April 7, 1958 Edward married his school sweetheart Jean Ackerman beginning a devoted marriage that spanned 67 years. Together they built a life rooted in family, hard work and love.

Keep ReadingShow less

Salisbury prepares for launch of 100th Jumpfest

Salisbury prepares for launch of 100th Jumpfest

Henry Loher flew farther than any other competitor at Jumpfest 2025

Randy O'Rourke

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s longstanding tradition of ski jumping is reaching new heights this year with the 100th annual Jumpfest, scheduled for Feb. 6–8 at Satre Hill.

The weekend-long celebration begins with a community night on Friday, Feb. 6, followed by youth ski jumping competitions and the Salisbury Invitational on Saturday, and culminates Sunday with the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships.

Keep ReadingShow less
ski jumping