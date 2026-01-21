crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Larceny arrest

On the evening of Jan. 11, North Canaan Resident Trooper Spencer Bronson was dispatched to Troop B to process Anthony Damis, 34, of Torrington, who had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an incident at Xtra Mart on Route 44 dated Dec. 3, 2025. Trooper Bronson spoke on the phone with Damis, who turned himself in at Troop B later in the evening and was processed for third degree larceny. He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 22.

Car rolls after icy skid

On the morning of Jan. 13, Ryne Stankiewicz, 40, of Kent, was traveling west on Route 4 in Cornwall when his Honda Civic slid out on the snowy roadway. The vehicle struck a snow embankment on the shoulder and flipped onto its passenger side where it came to a stop. Stankiewicz was reported to have suffered possible injuries, and the vehicle was disabled by the incident. Stankiewicz was issued a written warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

Car strikes boulder in roadway

Just after midnight on Jan. 18, Kelly Whelan, 52, of Salisbury, was driving west on Route 44 near the intersection with Route 126 in North Canaan when her vehicle struck a large rock in the middle of the roadway. Whelan stated she was uninjured in the incident, but her Subaru Outback was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. No legal action was taken.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season
The opening of the 2026 season at The Stissing Center on Jan. 31 will feature Grammy winner Rosanne Cash(pictured with John Leventhal).
Vivian Wang

There’s something for everyone at the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, the welcoming nonprofit performing arts space in the heart of Pine Plains, New York. The center’s adventurous 2026 season is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a curated mix of local and visiting artists working across a range of disciplines, from bluegrass to Beethoven, from Bollywood to burlesque.

The season opens Saturday, Jan. 31, with Spark!, a multimedia concert that will also preview the center’s fifth year of presenting performances that inspire, entertain and connect the community. Spark! features Grammy Award-winning Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters, whose artistry bridges country, folk and rock with a distinctly literary strain of American songwriting.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

American Mural Project names new executive director

American Mural Project names new executive director

Jennifer Chrein is the new executive director of the American Mural Project.

Provided

When Jennifer Chrein first stepped inside the cavernous mill building on Whiting Street in Winsted and looked up at the towering figures of the American Mural Project, she had no idea what she was walking into.

“I had been invited by a friend to attend an event in May 2024,” Chrein recalled. That friend, she said, had a ticket they couldn’t use and thought she’d enjoy it. “I didn’t know anything about AMP. I didn’t Google it — nothing.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people