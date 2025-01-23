Art in process: Wassaic Project open studios

The Wassaic Project will host open studios on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. The participating artists are: LaTonia Allen, Jayden Ashley, Arden Carlon, Ricardo Galvan, Erin Goodine, Diana Guerra, Hyunjin Park and Kanthy Peng. For art lovers, it’s an opportunity to view work in progress and ask questions of the creators and for the artists, it’s a chance to make connections and possibly even gain new insights into their work.

Allen, a New York based multidisciplinary artist, is a 2025 recipient of the Wassaic Projects Family Residency. Of the open studios experience she said, “Welcoming people in can be a bit nerve wracking at times, but afterwards, I always find myself feeling better. Oftentimes, I have a different perspective to think about or another way to approach the subject matter to consider.”

Working in various media, Allen’s work investigates the definition of Black self-liberation. “Through portraiture and figuration, my work engages through the washes of oil paint and charcoal to explore emotions, employing symbolism related to the passage of time and trauma, personified through skin tone and Black hair,” said Allen. “I don’t know that the open studios help me view my work differently. I think as an artist, sometimes you have to be able to decipher through the multitude of opinions, good or bad, and maintain trust in yourself and your process.”

South Korean born Park is also part of Wassaic’s Artist in Residence program. Her work explores the intimate relationship between human and non-human entities, the intersections between animals, machines and technology. At the open studios, she plans to share sketches from an ongoing video project, highlighting how she merges animated drawings with video footage.

“I believe art is born through the dialogues and interactions between artists, artworks and viewers,” said Park. Of the open studios, she shared, “This experience offers an opportunity not only to share my finished pieces but also to open up about the thought processes and materials behind my practice, hopefully fostering a deeper understanding of my work.

Of the Artist in Residence program, Park said, “It’s been such a warm and heartfelt experience, and I think part of that comes from the fact that the directors and staff at the Wassaic Project are also artists themselves. This gives them a deep understanding of the community and an intuitive sense of what artists need during this winter residency.”

The upcoming open studios promise a unique chance to witness creativity in motion, fostering meaningful connections between artists and those who get to experience their work.

The Wassaic Project is located at 37 Furnace Bank Road in Wassaic. For more info, visit: www.wassaicproject.org