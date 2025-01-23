Art in process: Wassaic Project open studios

Latest News
'Gather' at Troutbeck
Hosted by Jason Klein and Sascha Lewis, an ongoing series called “Gather” at Troutbeck in Amenia brings together a curious crowd of local entrepreneurs, artists, and others with a story to tell for an intimate midday chat. On Thursday, Jan. 16, floral designer Romane Recalde, owner of the newly opened Le Jardin in Amenia, took center stage to share her journey from modeling in Miami to cultivating flowers in the Hudson Valley. Gather is a place to share stories, swap advice, and celebrate some of the unique businesses that make our area vibrant — all with a delicious lunch on the side. The gatherings are unconventional in the best way, with no agenda beyond good conversation and community building.
Recalde’s story isn’t just about creating a flower shop; it’s about a complete reinvention of self. “I hated Miami so much,” said the French-born Recalde, recalling her time in Florida before moving to New York. She worked as a model in New York, and eventually met her husband, James. Their pandemic escape to Turks and Caicos turned into a six-month stay, which in turn led them to Millbrook and finally to their home in Amenia, where Recalde’s connection to nature blossomed.
“We had all this land for the first time,” said Recalde, who started with a vegetable garden. “I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, but I did some research and found information about planting flowers to bring in pollinators. When I saw flowers bloom in my garden I was like, ‘Oh my God! This is what a flower is supposed to look like,’ laughed Recalde. “I became obsessed, and I knew the next year I wanted a flower farm.” In the spring, she began planting. “I signed up for the farmer’s market in Millerton and I didn’t even know if I would have flowers to sell. But I did! I figured it out.”
Romane Recalde and Jason Klein at GatherNatalia Zukerman
Recalde’s trajectory from hobbyist to business owner has come with its fair share of challenges, not least of which is the perishable nature of flowers. “Winter is definitely harder,” said Recalde, explaining how she imports flowers during the colder months while also nurturing seeds in a neighbor’s greenhouse. Despite these hurdles, the most rewarding part for her has been seeing the impact her flowers have on people. “It’s amazing to hear people say, ‘You don’t know how much this meant to me,’” she said, reflecting on the joy of seeing her arrangements in clients’ homes and weddings.
Klein, a board member of the Wassaic Project, co-founder of software development company ListenFirst, and a self-professed connector of creative minds, underscored the value of these conversations. “People here are doing such interesting things,” he said. “It’s a little funky because it’s in the middle of the day, so it definitely appeals to folks with weird schedules — usually people who are business owners or self-employed.” He’s hosted about five of these Gather sessions which have grown in attendance; this month’s event was sold out. “It’s a nice way to put a spotlight on something that’s exciting that might be hidden away,” he said, noting how the Gather series has allowed him to bring together a range of people — from business owners like Will Schenk, owner of the Cornwall Market who’s starting a chocolate business, to local political figures like Justin Potter.
Questions from attendees included how to juggle time and schedules as a business owner and how to deal with the seemingly shifting world of marketing and self-promotion. “Word of mouth has been amazing,” Recalde said as she shared that it’s been the community’s enthusiasm that has helped her new business take off. “Honestly, everybody has been so supportive and helpful,” she added, citing both Instagram and local chatter as key drivers in her success.
During the event, Eliot Wadsworth from White Flower Farm spoke briefly about continuing his family’s legacy, a perfect complement to the conversation about sustainability and the challenges of building a business in a small town.
Lauren Kemner, Troutbeck’s culture and commerce manager, said, “We love inviting people to Troutbeck, letting folks know that we’re open to the public. This program is such a great way to build community.”
Mad Rose opens ‘Assembled’ exhibition
Mad Rose Gallery’s “Assembled” exhibition opened Saturday, Jan. 18, with a public reception.
The eclectic exhibition — on view until March 2 at the gallery on the intersection of Routes 22 and 44 in Millerton — gathers together work from a group of diverse artists with decades of experience between them. The exhibition itself is true to the name, featuring photographs, sculptures, drawings and mixed media works in all shapes and sizes.
The collected works include the photographs of Arhtur Hillman, Bruce Panock and Mad Rose’s gallery director Michael Lavin Flower; drawings and mixed media works of Karen Dolmanisth and Emily Rutgers Fuller; and Kim Saul’s kitchen cabinet shadow-box scultpures.
Brenda Butler, right, and Ilene Spiewak admired Karen Dolmanisth's pieces at Mad Rose Gallery for the opening reception of "Assembled" on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the gallery on Main Street in downtown Millerton.Nathan Miller
The works share a common transience despite their many differences. Arthur Hillman’s large-scale photographic prints feature otherwise still flower beds streaked by camera movement. Kim Saul’s colorful kitchen cabinets evoke mystical alchemy, the art of change whose practitioners sought to transform lead into gold. Michael Flowers’s collaged panoramas present fragmented, overlapping landscapes featuring conflicting winds and double images.
All the works featured in the exhibition are for sale. Mad Rose Gallery is open for visitors Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.
Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters' is written with such verve and poetic imagination that it’s hard to fathom how it could be the author’s first novel. Ms. Lerner, 64, has worked for three decades as a literary agent, editor, and non-fiction writer, but at some point during the Covid pandemic — without any forethought — she sat down and typed out the first line of the novel exactly as it now appears in the book, and then completed it without telling anyone what she was up to.
The novel takes place over twenty years — from the 1970s into the ’90s — and is a kind of guide for that era. It reads like a memoir accompanied by some bouncy dialogue, but is actually a work of what’s called autofiction in which Lerner mixes her own experiences — including her own struggle with mental illness — with things she simply makes up. The fictional narrator is Amy Shred, the younger of two sisters in an upper-middle-class, secular Jewish family living in the suburbs of New Haven, Connecticut.
What begins as the older sister Ollie’s impulsiveness, rebelliousness and unpredictable outbursts expands logarithmically in intensity and severity until she reaches her teens and starts disappearing from home for long stretches of time. Soon she falls into that special circle of Hell reserved for the mentally ill — drugs, sleeping on the street, random hookups, sex work, petty thievery and grand larceny. Because her parents can afford it, she spends long periods of time in a private psychiatric hospital, but to no avail.
Ollie’s mental illness leads to multiple chaotic events within the Shred family, all narrated by Amy, who simultaneously loves, loathes, and fears her sister. At times, Amy reveals herself to be almost as self-centered and self-deluded as Ollie. Yet Lerner brings empathy to all her characters’ plights, and never romanticizes or medicalizes Ollie’s life. My only quibble in the author’s otherwise superb wordsmanship is with her overuse of similes. Hers are individually imaginative and powerful, sometimes even brilliant — e.g., “…his arm hooking me like the long cane in a vaudeville act,” or “the magnolias now in full plumage like fat ostriches” — but with so many of them, their impact is weakened.
On Amy’s account, she and Ollie couldn’t be more different. Ollie is the beautiful, charming child who grows into a beautiful adult who uses that beauty and charm to manipulate her parents, strangers, lovers, doctors, the police and even, on occasion, her sister. Amy, on the other hand, is decidedly not beautiful. But her intelligence, passion for science and inner drive to excel propel her forward — to college and then a fellowship in a science lab. It’s then that she meets the first love of her life, who turns out to be almost as messed up and exploitative as her sister. Eventually, Amy pivots away from science — as well as her first love — and lands a job in publishing, while Ollie moves about among various lovers, erratically showing up only when she needs something.
In a virtual talk with the author sponsored by Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, in collaboration with Essex Library Association and Darien Library on Thursday, Jan. 16, Ms. Lerner said, “Shred Sisters is a coming-of-age novel that took me about 45 years to write.” It’s also a compassionate and compelling story about the complex nature of sisterly love in the face of the terrorizing nature of mental illness. At first glance, it might seem its appeal is only to women, but anyone will find it translates into a story about sibling relationships in general, as well as the exhaustion that comes with living in any fragile family.
Laurie Fendrich is an abstract painter, professor emerita at Hofstra University and vice-president of American Abstract Artists. She lives in Lakeville.
Lazy, hazy days of...winter?
When syndicated columnists run out of ideas they do one of two things.
First they collect the last couple year’s worth of columns and call it a book. These are published to great acclaim from other syndicated columnists and show up in due course in gigantic, ziggurat-shaped mounds at Costco for $4.98 a pop.
We’re working on that one.
The other standby is this right here: The “Things That Caught My Eye Recently” column.
Item: How’s the fishing?
Lousy. As I peck this out on the Chromebook with the sticky “s” key, the latest wild guess from the weather people says we’re going to get the first proper snowstorm of the winter starting tomorrow — Sunday, Jan. 19.
If that happens as predicted then the following advice will have to include the phrase “be prepared for snowdrifts.”
If I was going to drop a line somewhere, I would go first to the West Branch of the Farmington, probably in the two miles or so downstream of the Goodwin dam.
The same water that keeps the river cool in the summer works in the opposite direction in the winter. You’ll find more clear, ice and slush-free water here than anywhere else.
Downstream from where the Swift River enters at Riverton you will almost certainly encounter ice and slush. The latter will clear out on a sunny day but the shelf ice won’t. Do not walk on the shelf ice. It isn’t safe, period, and an unscheduled bath in January is absolutely no fun at all.
If that’s not appealing, then I would try a little blue line. The warning about shelf ice applies here too. Because the brush is down, you can forget the little rod and deploy a nine-footer. You’ll need the extra length to flip your flies into the clear channel of water between the ice floes without messing with the shelf ice along the banks.
For the Farm, try junk flies first: squirmies, mops, eggs and so forth. If nobody salutes try big stonefly nymphs. If that’s a bust, Wooly Bugger ‘em.
And if that fails to click, go home already. It’s freezing out.
On the little stream, big, high-floating dries like Stimulators, Parachute Adamses and Chubby Chernobyls are the way to go. Try adding a short, 12 inch, dropper with a kebari or soft-hackle wet fly.
Item: Should I be monitoring the winter clearance sales?
Yes you should. This is the time to pick up things like discontinued models of wading boots at considerable savings. There is nothing worse than having a set of boots fall apart and having to pay top dollar for replacements. Extra worseness for paying for overnight freight.
However, this is not necessarily the time to buy new flies unless you have carefully and methodically cleaned out and organized your fly boxes so you know exactly what you need.
My fly boxes are, for the most part, still in the car. So I am resisting the lure of stocking up on size 6 Double-Gilled Wampus Busters.
Item: Is it dangerous to fish in cold weather?
Yes. It’s also mostly unpleasant and unproductive. The pain and misery can be mitigated by dressing in wicking layers and getting out of the water when you can’t feel your feet.
But catching a decent fish in the winter makes for a good story, in which the size of the fish is in inverse proportion to the air temperature. In other words, the colder it is, the bigger your fish gets in the retelling.
Finally, I note that the great angling writer John Gierach died recently.
Spend a little time with one of his books and you’ll realize that while any idiot can string a few jokes together with some basic fishing information — ahem — very few can do it in such a way to make the story about life, not fishing.