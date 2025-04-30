ArtEast May studio tour

Nexus by Bob Madden (marble)

Courtesy Bob Madden
ArtEast May studio tour

The ArtEast May studio tour, happening Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, offers a rare look into the working studios of painters, sculptors, mixed media artists, photographers, and more. This isn’t a polished gallery stroll — it’s the clatter of tools, the smell of stone dust and oil paint, the buzz of artists caught mid-idea.

“It might be dirty, noisy, and chaotic, but it will not be dull,” said one of the organizers, Bob Madden.

Now in its 18th year, ArtEast has expanded beyond its signature October event to include this springtime tour focused on process over polish. “The May tour gives voice to practitioners of artforms that are inherently messy,” said Madden, a Poughquag-based stone artist and longtime ArtEast participant. “I love having people visit my studio and ask questions. ‘How?’ is a common question because the material — stone — is difficult for some to imagine how to work it,but that’s a question for a technician. ‘Why?’ is the question I always hope for because it’s asking the artist if the viewer is clearly understanding the message I created.”

Madden will be opening Rock and A Soft Place Studios in Poughquag alongside his wife, Karen Madden, a fiber and metal artist who co-chairs the event. “Each medium challenges my creativity,” said Karen, “as I learn to work with different materials.”

Vintage Sampler by Donna Castelluccio(fiber/mixed media)Courtesy Donna Castelluccio

Other featured artists include Donna Castelluccio, a mixed media artist who reworks vintage materials into one-of-a-kind pieces. “When people come to my studio they will see many projects in different stages that I’m working on,” said Castellucio. Bill Prickett, a photographer, producer, and creative chameleon “makes it a point to be a rookie at something all the time,” as his website states. Brian Wohrman works out of Lagrangeville and is a self-taught sculptor whose welded tribute to his late father started him on a path of transformation through art.

David Tumblety is a sculptor trained in anatomy and classical technique whose accolades include the Lucchesi Grant and Stewardson Prize. Of the open studios, he said, “A few years ago, I converted the small, dilapidated barn behind our house in Millbrook into a studio. I spend most of my time working alone there so, it’s a welcome break from my solitude to have visitors to the space.”

ArtEast brings together over a dozen artists across Dutchess county, inviting viewers to experience the creative process firsthand — from initial spark to final piece.

For more info or to plan your route, visit: arteastdutchess.com

American Caste by David Tumblety (cast bronze)Courtesy David Tumblety

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

