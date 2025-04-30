The ArtEast May studio tour, happening Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, offers a rare look into the working studios of painters, sculptors, mixed media artists, photographers, and more. This isn’t a polished gallery stroll — it’s the clatter of tools, the smell of stone dust and oil paint, the buzz of artists caught mid-idea.

“It might be dirty, noisy, and chaotic, but it will not be dull,” said one of the organizers, Bob Madden.

Now in its 18th year, ArtEast has expanded beyond its signature October event to include this springtime tour focused on process over polish. “The May tour gives voice to practitioners of artforms that are inherently messy,” said Madden, a Poughquag-based stone artist and longtime ArtEast participant. “I love having people visit my studio and ask questions. ‘How?’ is a common question because the material — stone — is difficult for some to imagine how to work it,but that’s a question for a technician. ‘Why?’ is the question I always hope for because it’s asking the artist if the viewer is clearly understanding the message I created.”

Madden will be opening Rock and A Soft Place Studios in Poughquag alongside his wife, Karen Madden, a fiber and metal artist who co-chairs the event. “Each medium challenges my creativity,” said Karen, “as I learn to work with different materials.”

Vintage Sampler by Donna Castelluccio(fiber/mixed media) Courtesy Donna Castelluccio

Other featured artists include Donna Castelluccio, a mixed media artist who reworks vintage materials into one-of-a-kind pieces. “When people come to my studio they will see many projects in different stages that I’m working on,” said Castellucio. Bill Prickett, a photographer, producer, and creative chameleon “makes it a point to be a rookie at something all the time,” as his website states. Brian Wohrman works out of Lagrangeville and is a self-taught sculptor whose welded tribute to his late father started him on a path of transformation through art.

David Tumblety is a sculptor trained in anatomy and classical technique whose accolades include the Lucchesi Grant and Stewardson Prize. Of the open studios, he said, “A few years ago, I converted the small, dilapidated barn behind our house in Millbrook into a studio. I spend most of my time working alone there so, it’s a welcome break from my solitude to have visitors to the space.”

ArtEast brings together over a dozen artists across Dutchess county, inviting viewers to experience the creative process firsthand — from initial spark to final piece.

For more info or to plan your route, visit: arteastdutchess.com