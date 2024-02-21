Artists leap into ‘Let’s Dance’

Local artist Paul Neuman displayed two of his sculptural works at the juried exhibit at the Sharon Historical Society Gallery that opened with a reception Saturday, Feb. 17. The theme this year is “Let’s Dance.” The exhibit will continue until Friday, March 29.

Leila Hawken
exhibit

Artists leap into ‘Let’s Dance’

The broad local constituency of residents who appreciate art and those who create it mingled at the highly anticipated opening of “Let’s Dance.”

The now traditional annual exhibit and sale invites local artists to show their works at the Sharon Historical Society Gallery. The festive opening was held Saturday, Feb. 17.

Historical society President Chris Robinson reported that 53 artists are participating in this year’s juried show that he recalled is now in its 10th year. Local artist Thomas Gibb served as judge, choosing top winners from among a variety of works using media ranging from the traditional oils, watercolors, photography, sculpture and quilting to the more contemporary works exploring digital photographic techniques.

About this year’s theme, “Let’s Dance,” board member Robert Lindgren said that artists were free to interpret the theme literally or expressively.

“I’m so excited. I did not expect it,” said Kent-based artist Mary Terrizzi, who arrived to find that her digital photographic work, “Isitshikitsha,” had earned the top prize. She noted that her immediate family are all involved in the arts, with daughter Naya Bricher excelling as both a painter and dancer, and husband Scott as a painter.

“I do experimental things,” Terrizzi said, with “Isitshikitsha” serving as an example. She works in printmaking and digital collage using Photoshop, collating many different images into one piece, layered on board.

“Digital collage has given me freedom to explore,” Terrizzi explained.

“When I heard the theme, I knew which one to submit,” said artist Scott Bricher, as he pointed out his work “Anti-Gravity,” depicting joyful dancers who seem to be suspended in air. The piece that began as a sketchbook doodle had earned an honorable mention. Bricher said that this work had been included in past showings at the New Britain Museum of Art and at the Silvermine Art Center in Norwalk.

“I like the fluidity of it,” Bricher said.

The exhibit in the historical society’s impressive gallery space coincides with the society’s exhibition of the curated collection of dance photographs by Frances Morehouse Kelsey. The present exhibit, the first in a series, captures the Sharon Dance School in the 1950s and 1960s.

The “Let’s Dance” gallery exhibit will continue through Friday, March 29. All exhibits are free and open to the public during historical society hours.

exhibit

Latest News

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Top seed Thomaston eliminates HVRHS from Berkshires tourney

Mia Dodge looked for offensive opportunities against Thomaston’s dominant defense in the Berkshire League semifinal game.

Riley Klein

WASHINGTON — Thomaston High School girls basketball defeated Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) 53-25 in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The defending champion Golden Bears advanced to the championship for a rematch of last year’s title game against Northwestern, which defeated Gilbert 61-44 in the semifinal match prior to the HVRHS/Thomaston game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

Town planning to assume responsibility for local cemeteries

KENT — After months of consideration of disbanding the Kent Cemetery Association, the Board of Selectmen reviewed a nearly final draft of a new cemetery ordinance at a special workshop meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6.

If the new ordinance is approved at a town meeting, the town would take on responsibility for Kent’s six cemeteries, disbanding the association.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent board of selectmen

Falls Village adopts new POCD

Falls Village adopts new POCD

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved the new Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) at a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, which was held in person and online.

The selectmen and the Board of Finance both held special meetings Feb. 13 because the regular meeting date of Monday, Feb. 12, was the Lincoln’s Birthday holiday.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village board of selectmen

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read

Banned Book Awards champions children’s right to read
Judy Blume connected digitally at the ceremony and was honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Alexander Wilburn

There can be no question that democratic freedoms are currently being attacked and restricted in the United States, and somehow, children and the information they have access to have been the ongoing targets of attack.

As AP News reported in 2023: “More than 1,200 challenges were compiled in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021 and by far the most since the American Library Association began keeping data 20 years ago.” Conservative groups across the country have become well-organized machines harassing individual public and school librarians with threats of legal and violent action. The message from these groups, often supported by government leaders, is that children should not have access to books — books meant for young readers — that engage with topics of race, gender or sexual identity.

Keep ReadingShow less
books