At ‘The Falls,’ accessibility meets architecture in a landmark Kent home
Michael Bowman
“We always felt that we were stewards of the home.”
—Donna Rosen, Co-owner of The Falls since 2002
KENT — More than two decades ago, Benjamin and Donna Rosen had not even stepped inside the house when they knew they had found their future home.
Driving up to a striking modernist home tucked deep within the woods of Kent, the couple took one look at the dramatic setting and made their decision.
“As soon as we saw it, we said, ‘This is it,’” Donna Rosen recalled. “We hadn’t even gone inside.”
Today, after more than two decades as caretakers of one of Connecticut’s most architecturally significant modernist homes, the Rosens have listed the property for sale and are preparing to pass that stewardship to a new owner.
Known as “The Falls,” the 40-plus-acre estate at 23 Mauwee Brook Road has been on the market for about a year and is currently listed for $6.5 million through William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. But the story behind the planned sale extends far beyond a real estate transaction.
Designed in 1981 by acclaimed modernist architect Charles Gwathmey, the residence is considered an important example of the architect’s sculptural approach to design, integrating dramatic geometric forms with the surrounding landscape.
Gwathmey, whose notable projects included the renovation and expansion of New York City’s Guggenheim Museum, also designed homes for prominent clients including filmmaker Steven Spielberg and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
For the Rosens, however, the property was never simply a house.
“We always felt like we were stewards of the home,” Donna Rosen said.
That philosophy shaped everything they did during their ownership, from preserving Gwathmey’s architectural vision while improving accessibility to allow for aging in place, creating expansive gardens, trails and outdoor gathering spaces that transformed the property into what family and friends affectionately came to call “Camp Rosen.”
The estate sits amid protected Litchfield Hills views and includes a natural waterfall, stream, walking trails, tennis court, pool, spa and an eight-acre landscape designed by noted landscape architect Deborah Nevins. A sculpture by acclaimed artist Elyn Zimmerman overlooks the falls and will remain with the property.
Inside the home, the architecture allows for a 180-degree view of the property. Michael Bowman
A house unlike any other
When the Rosens purchased the home from its original owners in 2002, modernist architecture was not widely sought after in Litchfield County.
“People were more interested in Colonial-style houses than a modernist house,” Rosen recalled.
Over time, their appreciation for the design only deepened.
“The more we lived there, the more we got to appreciate the brilliance of the architecture,” said Rosen, a former art gallery owner and trustee for the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.“It was sharp. It was tight. It was crisp.”
She described the experience of living in the house as being “like we lived in a birdcage,” surrounded by views of the landscape through expansive walls of glass.
Designing
for the future
As the couple grew older and faced their own health challenges, they also began thinking about how the house might evolve to meet future needs.
They turned to architect Michael Arad, internationally known for designing the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center site in New York City.
According to Donna Rosen, Arad quickly recognized that inserting an elevator would compromise the original design.
“You can’t without destroying this atrium,” she recalled him saying.
Instead, Arad designed an accessible first-floor addition and circulation plan that allowed the couple to remain in the home without sacrificing the essence of Gwathmey’s vision.
Kathryn Clair, senior global real estate advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Washington, Connecticut, described the result as exceptionally successful.
She called the property “a rare example” of how a significant architectural work can be adapted for aging in place without compromising its character.
“It really is a one-off,” Clair said. “You don’t find houses like this one very often.”
The same care that guided the architectural additions also shaped the grounds.
When working with landscape architect Deborah Nevins, Rosen said she rejected the idea of formal European gardens.
“I wanted Connecticut gardens,” said Rosen.
The couple transformed former pastureland and overgrown areas into sweeping wildflower meadows, walking trails and outdoor gathering spaces.
“What came up was one of the most magnificent wildflower meadows,” Rosen said.
From Camp Rosen
to KentPresents
The extensive estate eventually became a gathering place for family, friends and community members, earning the nickname “Camp Rosen.”
At the same time, the Rosens became deeply involved in Kent civic life and philanthropic endeavors. Among their most visible contributions was KentPresents, a four-year ideas festival that brought nationally recognized figures in diplomacy, science, journalism, politics and the arts to the Northwest Corner while raising money for local nonprofits.
“It was an incredible experience,” Rosen recalled of the weekend-long presentations that drew renowned guest speakers.
Unlike many conferences, KentPresents encouraged speakers to mingle with attendees throughout the event.
“People would come up to me and say, ‘I sat with Henry Kissinger,’ or ‘I sat with Bill Burns,’” Rosen recalled.
The interactions transformed what might have been a traditional speaker series into something far more personal.
“It was one of the most memorable experiences,” Rosen said. “It was a wonderful swath of talented, wonderful people, and I loved being a part of it.”
Although the festival continued to gain momentum, the demands of organizing it became increasingly difficult for the Rosens.
“Even though we were gaining momentum, it just became too much for Ben and me due to health issues,” Rosen said. “Then COVID hit, and we knew we had made the right decisions about how we wanted to live.”
Ben Rosen, who is Chair Emeritus of the board of Trustees at the California Institute of Technology, later suffered a major stroke, reinforcing the value of the accessibility improvements the couple had thoughtfully planned years earlier.
Passing the torch
The Rosens’ affection for Kent remains undiminished. “We love that village,” Rosen said, noting that it will be missed.
Rosen recalled that the move north from New York actually came at the suggestion of a friend, the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.
“It was a miserable experience in the Hamptons,” she said with a laugh. “Stephen said, ‘Come to Connecticut. You don’t need to be in the Hamptons.’”
Rosen reflected on the many people over the decades who helped preserve and care for The Falls. Some are descendants of craftspeople who worked on the original construction and who remained connected to the property across generations.
“The pride they have is so great,” she said. “They became our friends.”
Her hope for the future is simple.
“My hope is that whoever buys The Falls will treasure it and become the new stewards of the property,” Rosen said.
“It’s a totally magical place,” Rosen said.
D.H. Callahan
In December 2024, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau officially established the Standard of Identity for American Single Malt Whisky. It was the first new classification in more than half a century, creating new possibilities for American distillers. One of the distilleries taking advantage of this new landscape is Wassaic’s Tenmile Distillery. It is well positioned to make history because Tenmile has always honored traditional whiskey-making practices.
Single malts are often associated with Scotch whisky. Perhaps that’s why, years before the new standard was adopted, Tenmile hired Shane Fraser, a Scottish master distiller with 30 years of experience at some of Scotland’s most prestigious distilleries. Fraser began designing the distillery from the ground up. Alongside owner and general manager Joel LeVangia, he emphasized time-honored traditions, favoring hands-on craftsmanship over the increasingly automated methods used by larger producers. When it comes to making the best whisky possible, Tenmile believes in learning from the past. That philosophy extends beyond the distilling process.
D.H. Callahan
In late 2025, in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the distillery introduced its Revolutionary Whisky Series. The collection features 57 unique expressions, each with its own combination of barrel types and aging periods, and each named for a significant battle of the American Revolution.
LeVangia sees the series not only as something collectible — a hallmark of the international craft distilling world — but also as an opportunity to educate. Most Americans learn about the Revolution in high school U.S. history classes, but LeVangia wanted to go beyond familiar stories such as Washington crossing the Delaware or the famous command to wait until soldiers could see “the whites of their eyes.” Each bottle helps tell a deeper story.
To bring those stories to life, Tenmile has gone the extra — dare they say, 11th — mile. Tom Bouldin, Ph.D., serves as the distillery’s historian. He consults on the series, helping LeVangia and Fraser connect each expression to an appropriate battle of the American Revolution. He also leads Tenmile’s lecture series. While some of Bouldin’s talks explore the history of popular music, his primary focus is the battles of the American Revolution.
With each new release, Tenmile hosts an intimate evening of history and whisky tasting. Centered on Bouldin’s meticulously researched lectures, the events often spark broader conversations about the battles, the people who fought them and what those events still mean today. It’s a style of promotion rarely seen today. Although the distillery and its grounds are stunning, these gatherings are not designed as Instagram photo opportunities. Instead, they bring together a small group of people eager to learn from the past while tasting something new.
That is what the Revolutionary Whisky Series — and Tenmile Distillery as a whole — is all about: learning from history while forging its own.
D.H. Callahan
Sinclair’s show explores the ways women have been practicing forms of magic for centuries, and there is plenty of history to tell.
Belinda Sinclair is the kind of magician who impresses people who don’t like magic. Her tricks are mind-boggling. Her stories are captivating. And if she picks you to write your name on a card, get ready to be wowed. Repeat attendees of her shows, of which there are many, take almost as much delight in watching new jaws drop as they do in seeing an illusion reach its astonishing conclusion.
Since the summer of 2025, Sinclair has been baffling local audiences at the Hughes Memorial Library in West Cornwall, but her magical run comes to a close at the end of August.
For 45 years, Sinclair, a New York City native, has been hosting small, intimate performances in the “Conjuring Room,” her Victorian parlor in Hell’s Kitchen. It’s a place made for magic, with built-in surprises designed to disorient. But the Hughes Library doesn’t have the same potential to perplex. The room is, as the name suggests, a library, with shelves packed tightly with old books. Some of those books, stocked by Sinclair herself, dive into the history of women and magic. That particular topic is the organizing principle of her show.
Today, we live in a world with large-scale magic productions from household names like David Blaine. Penn & Teller and Criss Angel had widely popular television series, while performers like magician and comedian Justin Willman have found audiences on Netflix. David Copperfield, the most commercially successful magician in history, only recently had his 25-year Las Vegas residency cancelled, after allegations connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation resurfaced. But very few women, arguably none, have reached the highest levels of fame in the magic world.
Sinclair’s show explores the ways women have been practicing forms of magic for centuries, and there is plenty of history to tell. Her head is simply full of historical anecdotes and interpretations. She seems to know everything there is to know about magic and how, over the centuries, it has been feared and misunderstood.
It’s knowledge she acquired through decades in the world of magic. Sinclair got her start by accident. After graduating from New York City’s High School of Performing Arts, she was hired to entertain a long business conference as a clown. Despite having no clowning experience, she did so well that she was hired for a party on the spot where she was expected to perform magic. She didn’t know a single trick. So she headed to Tannen’s, the legendary Manhattan magic shop that is still open to this day, and asked them to teach her.
She was so captivated by the first trick she learned that she soon began illustrating the shop’s newsletter, the “Trickune.” Soon, she had worked her way into the world of magic. But her trajectory seemed limited. Women in magic were, and frequently still are, relegated to the role of “lovely assistant,” and Sinclair was no exception. She played along, laughing at the bad jokes and flirting with the right men, all the while knowing she could perform better than most of them.
Soon, she stopped playing along. She started developing her own routines. She became increasingly proficient with a deck of cards. She practiced and practiced and practiced. Eventually, the magic establishment took notice of this young magician with the audacity to be a woman.
As her reputation grew, so did the challenges she faced. Breaking into the inner circles of magic is no easy task, but Sinclair knew that if she wanted to be taken seriously, she needed to impress the people at the top. The Magic Circle, a prestigious British society whose members have included Penn & Teller, Stephen Fry and King Charles III, evaluates prospective members through a rigorous performance examination that includes required tricks. Sinclair earned a perfect score of 100 out of 100, proving not only that a woman could perform magic, but that she could perform it as well, if not better, than anyone.
As remarkable as her skills are, there’s a lot more to Sinclair than magic. She’s a ceramicist, hypnotherapist, author, game creator, actor and coder. But perhaps most importantly, she’s a teacher.
Sinclair thrives on helping others navigate through whatever obstacles life throws their way. For a time, that meant helping military veterans with PTSD transition to civilian life. She teaches children how to code so they can build their own websites. She works with unhoused children, using magic to boost their confidence. But if she has her way, the most important lesson she can teach is that with the right amount of work and determination, anyone — and especially little girls — can do the impossible.
Richard Feiner And Annette Stover
On Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m. in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood, two of the greatest American voices of their generation, soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Thomas Hampson, join Music Director Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a performance of excerpts from John Adams’ groundbreaking opera “Nixon in China.” The piece, performed earlier this year in Boston and at Carnegie Hall in New York City, is a highlight of a program that also includes “Meditations on Grace” (2024) by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon, and the melodic and technically demanding Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber.
Fleming is internationally celebrated for her vocal and dramatic artistry, as well as for her advocacy for the powerful impact of the creative arts in health. Hampson has long been recognized as one of the most innovative musicians of our time and has received countless international honors for his singular artistry and cultural leadership. Both performed in “Nixon in China” earlier this year at the Paris Opera under the baton of Kent Nagano.
Adams’ “Three Scenes from Nixon in China” is a suite taken from the opera and prepared especially for the BSO performances with Fleming and Hampson in the roles of Pat and Richard Nixon. The suite includes Act I, Scene I, in which the Nixons arrive in Beijing; Pat Nixon’s “This is prophetic” aria from Act II, Scene I; and Nixon’s speech followed by a chorus of toasts and cheers (“Gam bei!”) in Act I, Scene III.
The full opera premiered in 1987 and has become one of the most celebrated works of contemporary American music. As The New Yorker wrote, “Not since ‘Porgy and Bess’ has an American opera won such universal acclaim as ‘Nixon in China.’”
The libretto is based on Nixon’s groundbreaking February 1972 visit to reestablish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. The production was controversial at the time: an opera about a recent American president whose resignation was still vivid in the country’s memory. Created by a first-time opera composer, a poet new to opera (Alice Goodman) and a young avant-garde director (Peter Sellars), the piece defied expectations of what a contemporary opera could be.
Yet “Nixon in China” has proved to be something far more than a provocation; it has been hailed as helping to revitalize American opera. It uses realistic scenarios based on recent historical events to make direct statements about big social questions, especially the status of women in history and society. It is also credited with helping to create the subgenre of the “headline opera,” works that refract the mythology of recent real-life events and personalities through the lens of operatic music, words and staging.
Adams’ score is a dazzling fusion of rhythmic vitality and luminous choral textures with the psychological intricacy of character drama. It reflects the composer’s ongoing search, as he has put it, to find “the sacred in the everyday.” The result is a distinctive kind of music theater that transforms historical and contemporary narratives into modern parables in order to explore the tension between public facade and private reckoning, and between human motive and moral choice.
This Tanglewood concert promises to be a highlight of the summer’s music season. It is part of the BSO’s E Pluribus Unum festival, a multiyear celebration that shines a spotlight on American music to explore the country’s history and ideals and to raise critical questions on topics that shape our collective experience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bso.org.
Jack Sheedy
John Alan Segalla was working in Boston a few years ago, giving historic tours at the site of the Boston Tea Party. Now, as America celebrates 250 years as a nation, the Canaan native is about to debut a new version of his original musical, “Rebel Town,” inspired largely by the Boston Tea Party, the protest that helped launch the American Revolution.
“It wasn’t until I got to Boston and learned the Tea Party story that I fell in love with this moment in history, and I saw the story as wildly compelling and very important, and really a story that was very misunderstood, mistaught in schools,” Segalla said at a recent rehearsal in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, ahead of the show’s July 10 opening.
Segalla wrote most of the script during 2020, hoping to produce it by 2023, the Tea Party’s 250th anniversary. He finally mounted a version of the show in Stockbridge in 2024. It ran a bit long, he said, so the current iteration is more compact, running well under two hours.
The musical focuses on the lives of carpenter William Grey (played by Segalla), his wife Sarah Grey (Emma Robertson) and apprentice Peter Slater Jr. (Ryleigh Fillio), with appearances by historical figures such as Paul Revere (Chris Vecchia), Samuel Adams (Ryan Mascilak) and John Hancock (Christopher Boswell).
The action follows the clandestine meetings of the Sons of Liberty as they plan the bold destruction of British-taxed tea in Boston Harbor, culminating in Paul Revere’s storied ride, featuring a mechanical horse designed by technical director Ronald Piazza. According to the show’s website, “As rebellion turns to revolution, the cost becomes deeply personal: families are torn apart, loyalties tested, and the line between heroism and sacrifice begins to blur.”
The show is directed by Actors’ Equity member Michael Siktberg, who has worked at Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, the Ogunquit Theatre among and other venues during the past 20 years. He said, “I originally agreed to do this because of John, because of my love and respect for him and our growing friendship.”
He said he sees parallels between events of 250 years ago and today, noting “how they echoed the themes of our lives now.”
The participants in the Tea Party thought they would make a difference. “What is fascinating to me,” Skitberg continued, “is that they really tried to do it peacefully, they really tried a statement without bloodshed.”
But it didn’t work. King George III retaliated with the Intolerable Acts, ultimately inspiring the Declaration of Independence and the Revolution.
Rebecca Gardner, assistant stage manager, said the show could be thought of as the “Hamilton” of Boston. “It’s not Hamilton’s Revolutionary War story; it’s not ‘1776’; it’s another story of that era, which hasn’t been told before,” she said.
Emilyn Bona, also an assistant stage manager, said she has known and worked in theater with Segalla since high school. Even though she now lives in Albany, she said she jumped at the chance to work on Segalla’s latest creation.
Segalla is a Dramatists Guild member and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater from Russell Sage College. He has toured nationally as Jack in “Magic Tree House: Soars with Reading.” He co-authored a farce, “Moral Dilemmas of the Modern Day Vampire,” which was produced Off-Off-Broadway and in New England. He has performed extensively and received numerous awards, including the New Hampshire Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his performance as Don Armado in Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost.”
“This is not a musical that’s taking any political side, left or right,” said Segalla. “It’s meant to be a unifier, and it’s meant to be something to educate and to remind people that this moment in history seeded the Declaration.” He said he hopes it will inspire “a renewed sense of pride in the earliest American values of what we wanted to be, a renewed sense of spirit in what we could become: that shining city on a hill.”
“Rebel Town: The Musical” runs July 10 through 19 at the Kathleen E. McDermott Auditorium, Monument Mountain Regional High School, Great Barrington, Massachusetts. For tickets and more information, go to www.rebeltownthemusical.com.
Natalia Zukerman
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, Five Points Arts in Torrington will host a community mural project celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Volunteers of every age and artistic ability are invited to help paint a 20-by-6-foot mural designed by artist Macayla Muzzulin. The mural will be completed in one day, transformed from a numbered outline into a permanent public artwork along the river in downtown Torrington.
“We firmly believe art is for everyone,” said Five Points founder and executive director, Judith McElhone. “It’s so great to be able to do this with such talent, and with Launchpad artists, volunteers and staff there to help.”
A recent graduate of the Hartford Art School, Muzzulin is one of Five Points’ Launchpad artists, an initiative that provides shared studio space and professional support to emerging artists. About two dozen artists work from studios above the downtown gallery, where they have access to facilities, mentorship and a creative community.
Muzzulin’s connection to Five Points began long before she became a professional artist.
“She’s been with us since she was 14 years old as a volunteer,” said McElhone. “I knew her skill level and that she would be perfect for this.”
Muzzulin has not created a finished color rendering of the mural. Instead, participants will be working from her numbered design, matching paint colors to corresponding sections. Like many community murals, the artwork will emerge through collective effort rather than individual authorship.
Five Points has expanded steadily over the years. What began as a 740-square-foot summer storefront gallery through the Torrington Arts and Culture Commission’s temporary Art Space Torrington initiative in 2012 has evolved into one of Connecticut’s leading contemporary arts organizations. Today, the nonprofit includes a gallery that has exhibited nearly 1,800 artists and an Arts Center that provides studios, exhibition space and educational programing. This community mural continues that evolution by bringing art beyond the gallery walls and into the heart of downtown, further cementing Five Points’ role in Torrington’s cultural revival.
The project is sponsored by The City of Torrington, Neag Foundation, Jerry’s Artarama in West Hartford and the NWCT Arts Council. For more information, visit fivepointsarts.org.By Natalia Zukerman
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, Five Points Arts in Torrington will host a community mural project celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Volunteers of every age and artistic ability are invited to help paint a 20-by-6-foot mural designed by artist Macayla Muzzulin. The mural will be completed in one day, transformed from a numbered outline into a permanent public artwork along the river in downtown Torrington.
“We firmly believe art is for everyone,” said Five Points founder and executive director, Judith McElhone. “It’s so great to be able to do this with such talent, and with Launchpad artists, volunteers and staff there to help.”
A recent graduate of the Hartford Art School, Muzzulin is one of Five Points’ Launchpad artists, an initiative that provides shared studio space and professional support to emerging artists. About two dozen artists work from studios above the downtown gallery, where they have access to facilities, mentorship and a creative community.
Muzzulin’s connection to Five Points began long before she became a professional artist.
“She’s been with us since she was 14 years old as a volunteer,” said McElhone. “I knew her skill level and that she would be perfect for this.”
Muzzulin has not created a finished color rendering of the mural. Instead, participants will be working from her numbered design, matching paint colors to corresponding sections. Like many community murals, the artwork will emerge through collective effort rather than individual authorship.
Five Points has expanded steadily over the years. What began as a 740-square-foot summer storefront gallery through the Torrington Arts and Culture Commission’s temporary Art Space Torrington initiative in 2012 has evolved into one of Connecticut’s leading contemporary arts organizations. Today, the nonprofit includes a gallery that has exhibited nearly 1,800 artists and an Arts Center that provides studios, exhibition space and educational programing. This community mural continues that evolution by bringing art beyond the gallery walls and into the heart of downtown, further cementing Five Points’ role in Torrington’s cultural revival.
The project is sponsored by The City of Torrington, Neag Foundation, Jerry’s Artarama in West Hartford and the NWCT Arts Council. For more information, visit fivepointsarts.org.
Lucia Iandolo
The Wassaic Project will host its first musical act of the season at the Gridley Chapel on Saturday, July 11. The event is free and was made possible with funding from a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.
Officially opening in October, the Chapel will come alive with the sounds of sinonó, a trio featuring vocalist and composer isabel crespo pardo, cellist Lester St. Louis and bassist Henry Fraser. The group draws on Latin American folk and classical chamber music to create what it calls “poemsongs.”
NYSCA is a state agency that provides funding for artistic projects through grants, including the Support for Artists grant opportunity.
Kasssandra Gonzalez, development and communications assistant at the Wassaic Project, said the program allows the organization to support artists in their current and future projects.
“We really care about supporting artists and sustaining artistic practices,” Gonzalez said. “A big part of that, which no one likes to talk about, is having enough funds to make projects possible.”
The Wassaic Project has received this grant since 2022 to support artists in New York state who are part of its program and need funding for future projects. The grant includes nearly $10,000 in direct support for artists’ creative work and allows the organization to present programming it might not otherwise be able to offer, including the July 11 performance.
Gonzalez said there is a common misconception that accessible arts programming is available only in New York City, and the Wassaic Project continues working to make art available to everyone in the community.
“Wassaic Project continues to be a force for good and remains very focused on community,” Gonzalez said. “The idea behind the suggested donation, and making sure that everything is essentially free, is to let people in the area know they can come here and make this their community space.”
The Gridley Chapel is located across the street from Maxon Mills at 37 Furnace Bank Road, Wassaic. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and guests can RSVP at wassaicproject.org