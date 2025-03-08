Attorney General Tong reflects on moral, economic impacts of immigration policy

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School got knocked out of the state playoff by Old Saybrook High School March 5.
HVRHS, the eighth seed, hosted Old Saybrook, seeded ninth, for round two of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S tournament. As the eighth and ninth seeds in the tournament, both teams earned byes for the first round of the state postseason.
On the way to victory in Falls Village, Old Saybrook came back from behind to win 54-36. Senior Breleigh Cooke scored a game-high 19 points for the Rams with 14 of those coming in the second half.
HVRHS played without captain Kylie Leonard, who was sidelined due to injury. The three active seniors, Tessa Dekker, Khyra McClennon and Daniela Brennan, combined for 28 points in their final varsity basketball game.Khyra McClennon won the tip over Old Saybrook center Kylie Lake.Photo by Riley Klein
The Mountaineers started strong and briefly opened up a double-digit lead in the first half. The team created momentum through defensive control, forcing repeated turnovers in the full-court press.
At halftime, HVRHS led 24-18.
Old Saybrook went on an 18-2 scoring run in the third quarter and pulled ahead of HVRHS. Cooke hit two 3-pointers in the hot streak.
Brennan and McClennon each hobbled off the court with injury flare-ups in the second half, but both returned to play out the game.
The Rams finished strong with another 18 points in the fourth quarter and secured a 54-36 win.
Tessa Dekker played four years of varsity basketball for the Mountaineers and was named to the Berkshire League First Team in 2025.Photo by Riley Klein
Old Saybrook coach Steve Woods and Housatonic coach Jake Plitt shook hands after the game.
"You played a great game. Didn’t help that your captain was on the bench," said Woods.
"Your team played really well," said Plitt. "Good luck the rest of the way."
Old Saybrook secured a trip to the quarterfinal round against Somers High School. Somers beat top-ranked Academy of Science and Innovation 49-44 the same night.
For Housatonic, the season was over. Plitt praised his team for a successful year, ending 14-6 in the regular season, entry to the Berkshire League tournament as the third seed and the Class S playoff as the eight seed.
"This season has been really special to me and I’m proud to be a part of it." said Plitt. "We’ll see you next year."
Sophomore guard Hayden Bachman got a taste of the postseason this year.Photo by Riley Klein
In Appreciation: Maureen Brady
Maureen Brady, the first woman to be elected first selectman of Kent, died on Feb. 23 at her home after a long illness.
Brady, who served from 1985 to 1992, devoted much of her life to serving the community she loved.
Moving here with her young family from Queens, New York, when her husband, Thomas, became resident state trooper in Sherman, she quickly got involved in municipal activities by becoming secretary to then First Selectman Eugene O’Meara in 1973, and later to Robert Ward. Ward stepped down after two terms, and with his deep encouragement, she ran and won the town’s top spot.
It was a time of transition when she took office, since the Town Hall was being relocated from its old cramped offices on South Main Street to a brand-new structure at Kent Green. Brady was in charge of arranging the details of the new building, as well as coordinating the move.
Former assessor Patricia Braislin, who was named to the position shortly after Brady was elected, recalled the move. “It was extremely smooth under her leadership,” Braislin, of Sharon, said. “It was mind-numbing how well it went.”
Braislin also spoke of Brady’s approach to being first selectman. “She was very fair and wonderful to work with. She understood how the pieces went together based on her experience of working with other top officials.”
Current tax collector Deborah Devaux was both a colleague and friend of Brady’s. “She was a woman of such high morality and one who maintained her sense of humor and humanity. She was tough, but not authoritarian. Bob Ward taught her well.”
Brady passed down the importance of public service to family members. Her son-in-law Martin Lindenmayer is current first selectman. When asked, he said Brady was definitely an inspiration for him seeking the seat. “She was a model of community spirit and had great vision for the town.” Up until the last few weeks, he would visit with her and seek her guidance on issues.
Lindenmayer said she transcended any politics while in office, working with all townspeople in a convivial and helpful manner.
Darlene Brady, the longtime town clerk, is her daughter-in-law. She credits Brady with alerting her to the position when it was about to be vacated. She smiled as she spoke about what a beautiful office Brady had designed for the town clerk, not realizing it would someday be her daughter-in-law’s workplace.
Darlene Brady said she marveled at how her husband, Kevin, and his two siblings, Kathleen Lindenmayer and Maureen Goldman, had a special bond when it came to the love and respect they had for their mother. “I’m so proud to be a part of that,” she said.
Maureen Brady later went on to serve on the Board of Finance and as assistant registrar of voters.
Noting her dedication to the town, a ceremony was held last March in which the large room at the southern end of the second floor that once housed Brady’s office was dedicated in her honor. A huge crowd turned out as a plaque was placed over the doorway that reads “This room is dedicated to Maureen A. Brady in honor and recognition of her outstanding commitment and distinguished service to the town of Kent. 1973-2023.”
Soon after she was elected, an article appeared in a local newspaper, noting Brady breaking into what had been a male-dominated office in town. There were also a large number of women in other governmental positions. The National Enquirer picked up on the story and wrote a piece, dubbing Kent “Petticoat Junction.”
Brady was also a woman of strong faith, and after serving in the public realm, she worked as secretary for several Roman Catholic churches, including those in Sherman, Sharon, Cornwall and Kent. A funeral was held in Kent on Friday, Feb. 28.
Ruth Epstein
Kent
Shirley Mae MacCallum
EAST CANAAN — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shirley Mae MacCallum, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, who passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home in East Canaan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Toby MacCallum, with whom she shared many years of love and companionship.
Shirley was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in Irving, Massachusetts, to the late Edgar and Henrietta (Jodway) Daigneault. A proud graduate of Agawam High School in 1947, she went on to lead a life filled with hard work, love, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Over the years, Shirley worked at Kaman Aircraft Corporation, where she built a solid foundation for her family, and later pursued her passion for antiques as the proud owner of Toby’s Antiques in East Canaan. She was known for her eye for unique treasures and her warm, welcoming nature that made all who entered feel like family.
Shirley’s family and friends will remember her for her deep love, her unwavering support, and her ability to bring laughter and joy into any room. She had a special gift for making people feel valued, and her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her love extended not only to her family but also to animals, showing compassion and care for them. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always finding ways to be present in their lives, no matter the distance.
She is survived by her beloved sister, RoseMarie Galloway, and her husband, Richard, of Soldotna, Arkansas; her loving daughter, Lynn Pike, and her partner, Michael Sammon, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and her son-in-law, John Shepard, of Enfield, Connecticut. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Ralph McEwan of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and her daughter, Kathleen Shepard.
Shirley’s legacy will live on through her grandchildren; Beth McEwan-Pajak and husband Jason of Southwick, Massachusetts, Krystal Ouellette of San Manuel, Arizona, Bryan McEwan and wife Tara of Westfield, Massachusetts, Kylene Perras and husband Jim of South Windsor, Connecticut, Jonathan Shepard and wife Hannah of Enfield, Connecticut, Wendy Bannish and husband William of Suffield, Connecticut, and Candice Smith and husband Curtis of Massillon, Ohio. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Katrina, Kaelyn, Madison, Chase, Lisette, Jasmine, Max, Ellie, Nathan, Austin, Clayton and Brianna who were the light of her life, as well as a cherished aunt to her nephew, Jeffrey Bunch and wife Gina, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a woman of grace, strength, and resilience. She faced every challenge with courage, and her compassion for others was boundless. Whether as a mother, grandmother, or friend, she offered unwavering love and was a true source of comfort and wisdom. She will be missed more than words can express, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Visiting hours for Shirley will be held on Wednesday March 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, located at 985 Main Street in Agawam, Massachusetts. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday March 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m.
Interment will proceed at the Springfield Street Cemetery, Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. Additional arrangements will be shared with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the MacCallum Family Fund for Animal Welfare, c/o Northwest CT Community Foundation, 33 East Main Street, PO Box 1144, Torrington, CT 06790, 860-626-1245, in Shirley’s memory. Shirley’s life was one of love, service, and joy. While she may no longer be with us, the impact she made on our lives will never fade. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. For online condolences please visit www.forastiere.com.
Arthur Frigault
SHARON — Arthur Joseph Frigault, 79, passed away Feb. 26, 2025, at Baystate Medical Center after a brave attempt to live with multiple myeloma cancer. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, loving family and friends.
Arthur was born July 7, 1945, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur and Delina Frigault. His parents migrated from New Brunswick, Canada to Waltham in 1945. Arthur attended french-speaking St. Joseph Church’s elementary school in Waltham, Waltham High School and Northeastern University in Boston for engineering. He served in the US Army.
Arthur worked as engineer inspector in the aerospace industry at Itek Measurement Systems in Newton, Massachusetts and in the medical quality industry at Johnson and Johnson in Raynham, Massachusetts. His colorful life included work as a freelance photographer, picture framer, soap maker and restaurateur. Arthur was owner of Beebo’s Restaurant in New Orleans, Louisana with his wife, Karen.
Arthur is survived by his wife and soulmate, Karen Heacox; his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Jean Frigault of Pismo Beach, California; his nephew, Eric Frigault of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and several cousins in Canada and the United States. He will be dearly missed by the entire Heacox family. This loss will go out in concentric circles and be felt in the world, Arthur touched many peoples’ lives that they always felt better having spent time with him.
A memorial service will be held at the Sharon Congregational Church on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.