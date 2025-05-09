Masked, armed ICE agents arrest two men in Great Barrington as witnesses taunt, shoot video

GREAT BARRINGTON — Attarilm Mcclennon woke up on Tuesday morning to see a man standing on the fire escape and talking on the phone outside his apartment building in Barrington House.

When Mcclennon stepped out into the hallway that connects Main Street with the Triplex parking lot, he saw another man lingering there.

Mcclennon, who works at his family’s Momma Lo’s Southern Style BBQ downstairs, said he stepped outside to the unfolding commotion in the parking lot as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two immigrants who live and work in the building.

But soon Mcclennon realized something — the man on the fire escape and the other one in the building looked a little familiar.

“I realized those two dudes have been walking through this hallway all week,” he said, adding that it was during the daytime.

Mcclennon’s brother, Ahmed Mcclennon, said that he also noticed a similar type of surveillance of the building last summer that he believes may have been ICE or other law enforcement.

The May 6 arrests are the latest to rattle the Berkshires as federal authorities pursue President Trump’s aggressive mission to deport or otherwise remove undocumented immigrants. A March crackdown resulted in the capture of at least 10 people in the Berkshires — and 370 statewide.

While the administration has said it would target undocumented people with criminal records, there have been numerous examples of agents detaining people who have never been charged with a crime.

It is unclear why ICE targeted these men. An ICE spokesperson did not respond to requests for information.

Tuesday’s raid took place on a busy morning in the heart of downtown. It shook bystanders and drew people out from Rubi’s Cafe and The Triplex Cinema.

Videos shared with The Eagle show people videotaping the arrests and asking ICE officers questions about warrants and due process. Others taunted the officers, most of whom were masked and heavily armed. Avery Ripley, who works at Rubi’s captured video, including that of a drone overhead.

As officers walked one of the men they arrested down the fire escape from his apartment, one person was heard saying they “love America,” and thanked the officers for “doing their jobs.”

Mcclennon said that one of the men arrested works at Fiesta Bar and Grill, which is across the hall from Momma Lo’s, and asked the Mcclennons to call his boss.

Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said the department received a phone call from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security around 5:30 a.m. to let them know that they were in the area.

Barrington House owner Richard Stanley said he did not know the tenant personally, and expressed dismay at what he called “gestapo” tactics he says are meant to “intimidate.”

Ben Elliott, a Select Board member who works at The Triplex Cinema, was arriving at work when he saw the commotion. He also videotaped one of the arrests.

Elliott said he had heard that ICE also may have also arrested someone off Bridge Street near Quick Print and the Berkshire Food Co-op around 7:30 a.m.

The ICE arrests involved multiple unmarked vehicles, some heavily armed law enforcement officials and a drone.

Seeing that one of the officers had a battering ram to break the apartment door down, the building’s maintenance director Sean O’Brien got his keys ready. But that turned out not to be necessary, he said.

“None of that came to pass,” O’Brien said. “They knocked on the door and he opened the door and surrendered himself.”

Some bystanders confronted O’Brien, thinking he was helping ICE — which he and witnesses and Barrington House tenants said that was far from the truth.

“They turned on me,” O’Brien said. “It just ruffled my feathers up a little bit because they had the completely wrong idea of what happened."

“A woman was screaming into the window, ‘You called them, you called them,’” O’Brien said of the accusation that he had called ICE.

O’Brien did call local police to keep the peace and stop the trespassing.

Hearing this, Mcclennon’s brother Ahmed Mcclennon, said of O’Brien, “He’s the coolest man in the world. He would be the last person to do that.”

And O’Brien said that ICE officers were “very polite and professional to [the tenant],” and “were not abusive or anything like that.”

He also said that one of the men arrested is, “to the best of my knowledge, a very, very nice guy and a hard worker.”

“I would be very surprised,” O’Brien said, “if he were guilty of some extra crime that brought their attention to him.”

