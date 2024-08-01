miscellany
08/11/2024
David M. Hunt Library
63 Main St.
06031
Falls Village, Conn.
United States
Augustfest in the Village: A Benefit for the David M. Hunt Library

Come to Augustfest in the Village: A Benefit for the David M. Hunt Library on Sunday, August 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets: $30; $5 children under 12 - Call 860-824-7424 or visit huntlibrary.org/augustfest

Latest News

Route 7 resurfacing will continue into August

Paving equipment sits on Route 7 Wednesday, July 31. Threats of rain impeded work crews.

Photo by John Coston

Route 7 road work will continue until Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The milling and repaving project started in early July has had some delays due to weather.

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

Eric Schnall

Shax Riegler

On Aug. 9, the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut will continue their speaker series with a celebration of Eric Schnall’s debut novel, “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”

Just released in May, Schnall’s novel has already earned praise for its poignant observations and lyrical prose. “Disco” is the second winner of the Barbara DiBernard Prize in Fiction, an annual prize for books published by Zero Street Fiction, part of University of Nebraska Press, committed to books by LGBTQ+ writers with commercial potential. “They publish books very successfully and thoughtfully,” said Schnall. “It’s been a balance to embrace the box while not wanting the box to be exclusive, if that makes sense,” he added in reference to his novel being labeled or branded as a “gay” book. “I’m getting incredible notes from people,” said Schnall.

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

Clear skies over the Dalmatian Islands in Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Croatia.

Provided

Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.

When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.

