Backyard gardens offer biodiversity — food for pollinator population

Dear EarthTalk: Why do eco-advocates consider backyard gardens so crucial to conservation? — Paul Murphy, Butte, MT

Backyard gardens might seem like just a hobby or a way to make a home look nice, but they actually play a much bigger role in conservation. As cities expand and natural habitats shrink, small green spaces like home gardens can provide essential food and shelter for wildlife. This idea falls under garden ecology. This is a field that looks at how gardens function as ecosystems. Homeowners can make a real difference in supporting biodiversity by choosing the right plants and maintaining these spaces with care.

Backyard gardens help is by supporting pollinators like bees, butterflies and birds, all which rely on plants for food. In return, they help plants reproduce. “Urban gardens can act as mini-refuges for pollinators, especially in places where natural habitat is disappearing,” says Dr. Susannah Lerman, research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service. First of all, without enough green spaces, pollinator populations decline. This then affects everything from wild plant growth to food production. Gardens also create small patches of habitat that connect larger green spaces. This makes it easier for wildlife to move around safely.

Not all plants offer the same benefits. Native plants that naturally grow in a specific area are the best choice for conservation gardening. They require less water and maintenance since they’re adapted to local conditions, and they provide the right food and shelter for local wildlife. On the other hand, non-native or ornamental plants look nice but can do more harm than good, aggressively taking over native habitats.

Garden ecology research also shows that diverse gardens help improve soil health and support a wider variety of species. A mix of trees, shrubs, and flowers at different heights can create a more balanced ecosystem. The more plant diversity a garden has… the more kinds of insects, birds, and small mammals it can support. Some homeowners even participate in citizen science projects e.g. they can track the species that visit their yards to contribute to conservation research.

Making a garden more wildlife-friendly doesn’t require a complete overhaul. One can start by planting a few native species, reducing pesticide use, and letting part of their yard grow more naturally. Even small changes can make a difference. For example, leaving fallen leaves for insects to hide in or providing a water source for birds. Backyard gardens may not seem like much, but when enough people take the right steps they become an important part of conservation efforts.

CONTACTS: Residential yards as an opportunity for biodiversity conservation, phys.org/news/2023-10-residential-yards-opportunity-biodiversity.html; What is Garden Ecology and How Does it Impact Your Life? www.metroparks.com/what-is-garden-ecology-and-how-does-it-impact-your-life/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk.

Rhys V. Bowen

Rhys V. Bowen

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

Kelsey K. Horton

Kelsey K. Horton

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

Eliot Warren Brown

Eliot Warren Brown

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

Randall Osolin

Randall Osolin

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

