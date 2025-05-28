earthtalk

Workforce diversity for green jobs

Dear EarthTalk: What’s being done to get more minorities into green jobs? — Sam W.

Green jobs—those that directly contribute to a sustainable environment—have been growing in need as the world has become more eco-focused. According to the Solar Energies Industries Association (SEIA), between 2014 and 2019 employment in the solar energy sector increased five times faster than job growth in the general U.S. economy.

Despite this, there is still more to be done to improve workforce diversity. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory reported that 69 percent of the wind energy work force is white, and SEIA found that its workforce is 73 percent white. There is a clear lack of diversity in the green jobs workforce, often due to an underrepresentation of minorities trained in leadership roles, wage gaps unequal hiring practices. Lucky, there are a few ways to address this problem.

The first solution is advancing access to training and degrees required for green jobs. Engineering jobs require bachelor’s degrees, but in 2022 only a quarter of engineering bachelor’s degrees were earned by women, and in 2018 only 4.6 percent were earned by Black people. In order to create a more diverse workforce, companies should offer financial aid for higher education and create real-life, research experiences designated for women and people of color.

Jobs that do not require degrees, such as repair, maintenance and construction, are covered by unions, though while unions generally protect workers’ rights and improve working conditions, they have a history of being exclusionary. Unions can implement new programs and policies, such as mentorship programs, to increase minority representation and improve worker skills.

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

