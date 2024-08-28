earthtalk

Best way to rid fruits and vegetables of pesticides

Dear EarthTalk: What’s the most effective way to remove pesticide residues from fruits and vegetables that I buy at the supermarket? —R.L.J., Kansas City, KS

For many decades now, pesticides have been a vital tool for farmers to ensure that their harvests aren’t overgrown by weeds or eaten by pests. As a result, pesticides remain prevalent today, in spite of the many health risks that pesticide residues still pose to people consuming fruits and vegetables. It’s worth noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed limits on the amount of pesticide residue found on produce—called “tolerances”—to ensure that people will most likely not be impacted by harmful “persistent organic pollutants” (POPs) such as glyphosate and atrazine. However, it’s still important to make individual efforts to clean produce to further protect your personal health and safety.

A recent report from the American Chemical Society analyzed data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and found that 20 percent of 59 different produce categories posed significant health risks to consumers despite current pesticide limits. The researchers developed new methods for finding and removing traces of pesticides from produce, as they found that traditional methods of cleaning produce were insufficient. Most notably, the report posits that pesticides go beyond the produce’s surface to leach into the food, meaning that washing may not be as effective. Further research is needed to determine the full risks and implications of current pesticide limits. Regardless, all produce should be cleaned thoroughly before consumption.

There are varied opinions on the best methods for removing pesticide residues from produce, and no method is 100 percent effective. Rinsing produce is somewhat helpful for cleaning off dirt and germs, but soaking their fruits and vegetables in warm vinegar or salt solutions may be better; however, some sources claim that exposure to these solutions may allow chemicals to form more complex, equally dangerous chemical compounds, so always follow soaking with thorough rinsing. Finally, peeling or boiling produce can be highly effective in removing residues, though you will suffer a loss of nutrients.

Of course, the only way to significantly reduce your exposure to food-borne synthetic chemicals is by buying organic, as organic foods are not grown with the assistance of hazardous pesticides. You might have to pay a little more, but isn’t your health and peace of mind worth it?


EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk.

Latest News

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

agriculture

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Fairgoers at this year’s Dutchess County Fair from Aug. 20-25 enjoyed thrilling rides on the Midway, including on this flying chair ride. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.

community

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

obituaries

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017

obituaries