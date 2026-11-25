Carpenter/Builder/Handy-man David Valyou. Renovations, Repairs and Maintenance. Old homes and barns my speciality. Extensive knowledge and experience. 25 years serving NY, CT, MA. Licensed & insured. Based in Canaan, CT. Call or text 917-538-1617 for consultation. David Valyou@yahoo.com

HOUSE FOR RENT

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2,275.00 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

SHARON, CT HOUSE FOR RENT $3,200/Month. Private 2-3 bedroom home on 3 acres with 2 car garage and new kitchen appliances. Furnished or unfurnished. Close to Mohawk Ski Area, land trust trails, restaurants & prep schools. Electric, mowing & plowing included. Tenant responsible for fuel oil. Pets considered. References, credit check, first month rent plus security deposit required. Call 860-671-1112.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

3 Room Apartment in Sharon. Utilities included. $1800 per month. 860-248-0056.

HELP WANTED

Looking for a person to find events for a nature-based retreat. Contact Gary at 860-248-0056.

Cat Caregiver Needed for the Last Post Sanctuary in Falls Village, CT. This position involves daily cleaning of the cat rooms including dish and litter box washing, laundry, sweeping, and mopping. Must have good transportation. Currently looking for someone to work Sunday and Monday with the possibility of more hours in the future. Please send letter of interest to: cats@thelastpost.org or call 860-824-0831 and ask for Lauren.

TAG SALES SHARON, CT

Sharon Methodist Church Christmas Fair Fri. & Sat. Dec. 4th & 5th. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.