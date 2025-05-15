BD remains closed after hazmat incident

Updated Friday, May 16:

The BD facility in North Canaan remains closed Friday, May 16.

Two employees who opened a suspicious package were hospitalized as a precaution. They have since been released.

Ken LeClerc, emergency response coordinator for CT DEEP, said in a press conference, "The package was opened inside the building and what we're looking at is primarily a potential airborne contaminant."

More than 300 employees went through a decontamination protocol before leaving work yesterday. No injuries were reported.

North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler stated May 16, "The decontamination process that took place yesterday was standard and in practice when an unknown substance is found inside of a facility with a shared ventilation system."

The package was identified as suspicious due to an unusual mailing address. It was taken by FBI agents for testing at the state lab in Rocky Hill. Results could take several days to get back.

Ohler added, "While we are still waiting for an exact identity of the substance, we are being told by state DEEP officials that there is no threat to the public, or to the surrounding area near the facility.”

At 1 p.m., Connecticut State Police confirmed, "The FBI has taken over the investigation."

Breaking Thursday, May 15:

The BD facility in North Canaan is on lockdown May 15 due to a "hazmat incident," according to emergency responders on scene.

Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said BD "received a suspicious package this morning" and "numerous state and local authorities" responded, including the FBI, CT DEEP, state police, area fire departments and ambulances.

BD, manufacturer of medical devices based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, employs about 500 workers at its North Canaan facility.

BD released a statement saying, "We are working closely with law enforcement and emergency personnel to thoroughly investigate the situation, and we are following their protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, we have suspended operations until further notice."

"At this time, two individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution," a release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. "Approximately 300 to 350 personnel at the facility are undergoing a decontamination process as a precautionary measure. DEEP has deployed a contractor to the site to manage the decontamination operation, including shower trailers and the safe collection for clothing for those exiting the facility."

About 300 people are going through a decontamination process after a hazardous material exposure at BD. Photo by Riley Klein

Employees inside were reportedly instructed to remove clothing and shower for decontamination protocol.

A delivery driver attempting to turn down Grace Way was turned away and told the facility could be closed for several days.

A statement received May 15 at 4:40 p.m. from Connecticut State Police stated, "The scene and the investigation is still active, and there is no active threat to the public at this time."