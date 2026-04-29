our community

Beyond Hammertown: Joan Osofsky designs what comes next

Beyond Hammertown: Joan Osofsky designs what comes next

Joan Osofsky and Sharon Marston

Provided

Joan Osofsky is closing the doors on Hammertown, one of the region’s most beloved home furnishings and lifestyle destinations, after 40 years, but she is not calling it an ending.

“I put my baby to bed,” she said, describing the decision with clarity and calm. “It felt like the right time.”

At 80, Osofsky is stepping away from the business she built into an institution. Yet her attention is not fixed on what she is leaving behind but on what she calls “Beyond Hammertown,” a phase shaped not by legacy but by intention and possibility.

“Not defined by what I created, but by what I choose next,” she said.

Founded in a barn in Pine Plains in 1985, Hammertown grew into a singular brand with locations in Rhinebeck and Great Barrington, known for its warm, layered aesthetic that blended European and American antiques with rustic textures and modern simplicity. Often credited with helping to define a “modern country” sensibility, the store drew a devoted following from across the region and beyond. But for Osofsky, its success was never a solo effort.

“Hammertown was never just my story,” she said. “It was built alongside my family and colleagues, whose support and talent made everything possible.”

That sense of collaboration traces back to her earlier life as a teacher in New Jersey and Rhode Island. While raising her children in the late 1960s and ’70s, she launched a patchwork quilting business, selling work in shops in New York City and the Berkshires. She went on to work with friends on The Sweet Life Chocolate Engagement Calendar, published in the early 1980s and sold nationally, and led a PTA quilting project that still hangs in her children’s former elementary school.

Those early experiences of building a home, raising a family and creating by hand became the foundation of Hammertown. Even now, that instinct remains unchanged.

“I still love knitting for babies and making scarves for friends,” she said.

As news of the closing spread, Osofsky said she felt both the weight of the decision and the depth of the community it touched.

“I felt its weight and its love when I announced Hammertown was closing,” she said.

Still, her focus returns to what lies ahead. She describes this next phase as open, undefined and deeply personal — a shift away from building a business toward following curiosity wherever it leads. Writing, travel and creative exploration are all part of that vision, along with revisiting ideas once set aside.

Among them is a book she once considered publishing traditionally. Now, she is rethinking that path, reflecting a broader change in how she approaches creativity. No longer tied to a store or a brand but “just for the joy of it,” she said.

That shift also makes room for other parts of her life, including time with her granddaughter, cooking, learning to garden and spending time in France.

“I’ll be at Trade Secrets helping my dear friend Sharon from Marston House,” she said of the annual garden event in May benefiting Project SAGE. “She lives in France most of the year, and I visit her frequently — we shop the markets, share life and walk the French countryside. This has become an important part of my life.”

Other constants remain. Tennis, she said, has long provided not only recreation but connection. She hopes to spend more time on the court, possibly even competitively, while continuing her work with the Northeast Community Center and the Little Guild. These commitments she describes as deeply meaningful and essential to what comes next.

“That has meant a great deal to me beyond Hammertown.”

As she prepares for the transition, Osofsky speaks less about loss than about clarity — a desire for space, a readiness for quiet and the ability to move forward on her own terms. She describes this next phase as rooted in authenticity and an “imperfectly perfect life,” acknowledging that it carries both release and uncertainty.

“I’ll let go, but I’m not sure where I’m being led, and that is OK,” she said.

A year from now, she expects people might see a shift in her — someone lighter, less burdened.

“Still deeply connected to creative beauty,” she said, “just less tied to outcomes and more open to surprise.”

Though many have framed Hammertown’s closing in terms of legacy, Osofsky resists that perspective. For her, the present moment feels far more alive.

“Legacy is something you come to understand later,” she said. “Possibility is something you feel in the present.”

What she hopes people carry forward is not just a memory but a feeling of something less tangible.

“I hope people don’t just remember Hammertown,” she said. “I hope they feel it — that sense of warmth and comfort, like walking into a place that felt like home.”

She sees Beyond Hammertown not as retirement but as the beginning of something new and intentional. There is still more to try, more to learn, more to become. It just might be her most personal design yet.

“And that, more than anything,” she said, “feels right.”

our community

Latest News

‘Vulnerable Earth’ opens at the Tremaine Gallery

‘Vulnerable Earth’ opens at the Tremaine Gallery

Tremaine Gallery exhibit ‘Vulnerable Earth’ explores climate change in the High Arctic.

Photo by Greg Lock

“Vulnerable Earth,” on view through June 14 at the Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss, brings together artists who have traveled to one of the most remote regions on Earth and returned with work shaped by first-hand experience of a fragile, rapidly shifting planet, inviting viewers to sit with the tension between awe and loss, beauty and vulnerability.

Curated by Greg Lock, director of the Photography, Film and Related Media program at The Hotchkiss School, the exhibition centers on participants in The Arctic Circle, an expeditionary residency that sends artists and scientists into the High Arctic aboard a research vessel twice a year. The result is a show documenting their lived experience and what it means to stand in a place where climate change is not theoretical but visible, immediate and accelerating.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

A celebratory season of American classics and new works at Barrington Stage Company

A celebratory season of American classics and new works at Barrington Stage Company
Playwright Keelay Gipson’s “Estate Sale” will have its world premier this summer at Barrington Stage Company.
Provided

Amid the many cultural attractions in the region, the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, stands out for its award-winning productions and comprehensive educational and community-based programming. The theater’s 2026 season is one of its most ambitious; it includes two Pulitzer Prize-winning modern classics, one of the greatest theatrical farces ever written, and new works that speak directly to who we are right now as a society.

“Our 2026 season is a celebration of extraordinary storytelling in all its forms — timeless, uproarious and boldly new,” said Artistic Director Alan Paul. “This season features works that have shaped the American theater, as well as world premieres that reflect the company’s deep commitment to developing new voices and new stories. Together, these productions embody what BSC does best: entertain, challenge and connect our audiences through theater that feels both essential and alive.”

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Hotchkiss Film Festival celebrates 15th year of emerging filmmakers

Hotchkiss Film Festival celebrates 15th year of emerging filmmakers

Student festival directors Trey Ramirez (at the mic) and Leon Li introducing the Hotchkiss Film Festival.

Brian Gersten

The 15th annual Hotchkiss Film Festival took place Saturday, April 25, marking a milestone year for a student-driven event that continues to grow in ambition, reach and artistic scope. The festival was founded in 2012 by Hotchkiss alumnus and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Brian Ryu. Ryu served as a festival juror for this year’s installment, which showcased a selection of emerging filmmakers from around the region. The audience was treated to 17 films spanning drama, horror, comedy, documentary and experimental forms — each reflecting a distinct voice and perspective.

This year’s program was curated by student festival directors Trey Ramirez and Leon Li, working alongside faculty adviser Ann Villano. With more than 52 submissions received, the selection process was both rigorous and rewarding. The final lineup included six films from Hotchkiss students.

Keep ReadingShow less
film festival
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Artist Maira Kalman curates ‘Shaker Outpost’ in Chatham

Artist Maira Kalman curates ‘Shaker Outpost’ in Chatham

The Laundry Room, a painting by Maira Kalman from the exhibition “Shaker Outpost: Design, Commerce, and Culture” at the Shaker Museum’s pop-up space in Chatham.

Photo by Maira Kalman; Courtesy of the artist and Mary Ryan Gallery, New York

With “Shaker Outpost: Design, Commerce, and Culture,” opening May 2, the Shaker Museum in Chatham invites artist and writer Maira Kalman to pair her own new paintings with objects from the museum’s vast holdings, and, in the process, reintroduce the Shakers not as relic, but as a living argument for clarity, usefulness and grace.

Born in Tel Aviv, Maira Kalman is a New York–based artist and writer known for her illustrated books, wide-ranging collaborations and distinctive work spanning publishing, design and fine art.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Ticking Tent spring market returns

Ticking Tent spring market returns

The Ticking Tent Spring Market returns to Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston on May 2.

Jennifer Almquist

The Ticking Tent Spring Market returns to New Preston Saturday, May 2, bringing more than 60 antiques dealers, artisans and design brands to Spring Hill Vineyards for a one-day, brocante-style shopping event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Co-founders Christina Juarez and Benjamin Reynaert invite visitors to the outdoor market at 292 Bee Brook Road, where curated vendors will offer home goods, fashion, tabletop and collectible design. Guests can browse while enjoying Spring Hill Vineyards’ wines and seasonal fare.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

WAM Theatre’s artistic director Genée Coreno

WAM Theatre’s artistic director Genée Coreno

WAM Theatre’s artistic director Genée Coreno.

David Dashiell

WAM Theatre will mark its 17th anniversary season with a lineup of mainstage productions and community programming focused on amplifying women’s voices, empowering young people and exploring the intersection of arts and activism.

The award-winning, women-owned company’s season will feature intimate storytelling, sharp comedy and historical works, alongside educational and community-based initiatives designed to engage audiences and support regional partnerships.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.