Amenia Sips & Sweets fundraiser set for June 13

AMENIA — The Amenia Free Library is gearing up for its Sips & Sweets fundraiser.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library on Route 343.

Tickets cost $30 per person and are available for sale at the library prior to the event or at the door the night of. The cover price includes drinks, food and two raffle tickets.

The fundraiser is limited to adults 21 and over.

The Amenia Free Library is located at 3309 Route 343 in Amenia.