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concerts

Paul Lewis brings Mozart’s final piano concerto to life at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 25, in the Shed at Tanglewood, the BSO took the stage with pianist Paul Lewis for Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat major” (K. 595). This was Mozart’s final piano concerto, completed in January 1791. Mozart died on Dec. 5, 1791.

Premiered by Mozart himself on March 4, 1791, it was his final public appearance as a soloist.

Unlike Mozart’s fiery or dramatic minor-key concertos, this concerto features a transparent, sparse texture, quiet lyricism and a calm, resigned, autumnal mood. It has three movements: Allegro, Larghetto and Allegro.

In the first movement, Allegro, Mozart is in no hurry to introduce the piano; his introduction is as long and lavish as can be. This gentle, graceful orchestral introduction presents four main themes, beautifully played by the BSO musicians.

Lewis waited, and then his time arrived with a quiet (sotto voce) entrance by the solo piano, followed by a rich, chromatic development section with frequent key changes.

The second movement, a Larghetto in E-flat major, provided a serene, calm and deeply lyrical contrast to the opening movement. In his element, Lewis carried on with fine playing while the orchestra supports this gentle movement. We all need soothing, gentle music from time to time, and this section is a tonic.

The third movement, an Allegro, takes the form of a cheerful, playful and dancing rondo. Lewis delivered the principal theme, famously derived from Mozart’s own song “Sehnsucht nach dem Frühling” (“Longing for Spring”), K. 596, with elegance.

There was no encore by Lewis, which one must consider in good taste and a sign of respect for Mozart. It was truly quite enough to satisfy all.

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