Memorial Service — Walter E. DeMelle

Francoise was strong willed and possessed a sharp wit and a wonderful sense of humor. She learned early on the value of an education, especially for girls. Her maternal grandmother had been “cheated” out of an education years ago and so she vowed to get the best education and the best opportunities that she could. And so she did.

She attended Barnard College in NYC where she studied Botany. She was the winner of the Herman Botanical Prize and graduated in 1944. In her later years she referred to the college as the “Barnyard.” She would intone this in a teasing way but with great pride and loving affection. She was deeply devoted to Barnard for over 85 year. In 2004, Francoise received the Award for Service to Barnard at her 60th Reunion. She held nearly every position of class leadership, serving multiple terms as president, vice president and fundraising chair. With her characteristic generosity of time, energy and spirit she spearheaded the creation of the Class of 1944 Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor the memory of classmates who had passed away and to continue the link with future generations of Barnard students. She also established the Durand-Kelz Scholarship Fund, recognizing her maternal grandmother, who was not given the opportunity to pursue a college education of her own.

After Barnard, Francoise attended Wellesley College and Columbia College to obtain her Master’s degree in Botany. She taught at Columbia Pharmacy College in NYC from 1946-1965, and eventually became chairman of the Scholarship Committee at the college.

Francoise began to teach at Kent School in the Fall of 1965 where she taught Biology until her retirement in 1988. Francoise was considered a pioneer as one of the first full time female faculty members and completing an illustrious career on the Hill Campus in an ever developing science department. She is dearly remembered by her former colleagues and students for her deep love of science and her tremendous energy and enthusiasm. She led a long and distinguished career as a teacher and never slowed down after retirement.

Francoise and her mother were very close and they loved to take long drives off the beaten paths. On one of their many trips, Francoise found and instantly fell in love with the “story book” town of Sharon where she bought her home in 1963. She was so proud to have purchased her own home and eventually she moved her parents in from Scarsdale. Mother and Francoise were avid flower and vegetable gardeners and loved to cook while Father enjoyed long walks and star gazing.

Once she settled into her home in Sharon, Fran brought the same energy and curiosity into her volunteer work with the Sharon Historical Society. She took on the task of cataloging the Society’s textiles, bringing several microscopes retired from the biology lab with her. Her meticulous notes on every item remain a testament to her knowledge and patience. Being an artist, several of her sketches survive in the collection records. Her dedication as a volunteer caught the attention of the SHS Board and she soon became a Board member and later served as President. During Fran’s tenure, SHS hired its first Executive Director and together they recognized the historic Gay Hoyt House needed an addition to the properly house the Society’s growing collection. Funds were raised and Francoise’s vision was matched by her generosity. The addition opened in 2000 complete with a full kitchen that would serve receptions and openings that could be held without any impediment to hospitality. After her presidency, Francoise continued to support the Historical Society by attending openings and fundraisers and making frequent visits.

Francoise was also a member of the Sharon Garden Club and served as President in the 1990’s.

Francoise was a devoted member of Christ Church Episcopal and a beloved parishioner. She held countless seats on their Vestry over many decades. She supported all aspects of the church, including Alter Guild and generously backed many projects including the kitchen, the steeple and organ restorations. She served as president of the northwest corner towns’ chapter of Church Women United and worked in outreach for Church World Services. Their women’s ministry and children’s programs feed, educated and provide community grants around the world.

After retirement, Francoise traveled extensively.“I’ve seen the world!” She certainly did and she shared many stories of her adventures.

As her best friend Bonnie wrote, Francoise never married or had children but she created a “family” through her generosity, care and kindnesses over the years. She was also a “mother” to so many of us.

In keeping with her generous nature, Francoise established the C. and F. Kelz Fund through the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, which will continue to support her most cherished institutions. Because she has arranged a planned gift to her fund, it will become endowed and her giving will go on after her lifetime.

As Francoise aged she never let go of her tremendous energy. She was never shy about standing behind projects, fighting for a cause and always held strong opinions and determination. She will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace and rise in Glory!

Francoise leaves behind her many friends and neighbors as well as her dear friend Bonnie Kerr of Arizona, Audra Lewton from Barnard College and her parish family from Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon. Special thanks to Dr. David Kurish for his care over the years and to the SVNA Home Assistance Program, especially to her devoted caregiver and dear friend Betty Maddock also known lovingly as “Mama.”

There will be a celebration of Fran’s life held on Wed., June 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal and followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage people to send donations in memory of Francoise to The Little Guild Animal Rescue in West Cornwall. (See website: littleguild.org) The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.