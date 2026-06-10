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Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

Nicholas Gandolfo Jr.

CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.

Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.

During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.

Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.

Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.

Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.

Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.

The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses, the Winsted chapter of Veteran Affairs and Nicks longtime aide Robin Brazee Anstett.

Wake and burial services will be private, however our family welcomes you to a celebration of life on June 20,2026 at the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW between the hours of 12:00pm and 3:30pm

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to East Mountain House, PO Box 1405 Lakeville, Ct 06039

Nicholas spent his final days there surrounded not just by family but by an amazing team that provided exemplary care and support for which Nicks family is extremely grateful.

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