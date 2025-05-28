Blame Biden Bar

Latest News
Marion J. Pedersen
SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.
Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.
Her greatest joy was taking care of and feeding her family. For over 50 years she knew most of the children in Sharon, either by driving them to and from school on the bus or by feeding them lunch in the Sharon Center School cafeteria. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived and missed by her husband of 74 years, Niels (Pete) Pedersen, her two sons Niels (Peter) Pedersen Jr., and wife Lori of Sharon, Dennis Pedersen and wife Bonnie of Winchester, and her daughter, Deborah Pedersen of Winsted. She will forever be cherished and remembered by her granddaughters, Hollie Boyuk and husband Michael, Sarah White and husband Michael, five great-grandsons, Dylan and wife Ashley, Brandon, Caleb, Christopher and Jacob, and numerous other family members who will miss her dearly.
Marion was the youngest of 12 children and predeceased by her 11 siblings.
All services are private.Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice. Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Eleanor Sternlof
LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Jacqueline Irene Dirck
SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.
Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.
She was a devoted mother to Melissa Dirck Appel and her husband Jeff Appel, and Patrick Dirck and his wife Lisa Dirck. She carried the memory of her son Kevin with enduring love throughout her life. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren; Alexandra, Caroline, Emma, Natalie, Evan, Cooper, Elle, and Tanner. Jackie is also fondly remembered by her sister, Charlene Barr and brother James Wilson.
A gifted cook with a generous spirit, Jackie found immense joy in bringing people together around the table. Her kitchen was always filled with the comforting aromas of treasured family recipes or exciting new culinary creations-each dish prepared with love and care. These shared meals became cherished traditions that strengthened bonds across generations.
Jackie also had a tender heart for animals. The loyal companionship of her beloved dogs brought her comfort and joy over the years-offering moments of peace amid life’s busy rhythm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maxine Wilson. Their guidance remained close to Jackie’s heart throughout her journey. In honor of Jackie’s compassionate nature and giving spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation or The American Cancer Society.
Her light lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her memory continue to bring comfort and smiles to those she touched.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Christinat
NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.
Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.
Elizabeth graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1965 and St. Joseph’s College in Hartford in 1969. Her first job was as a fourth-grade teacher at St. James School in Manchester, Connecticut. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, she stayed home to raise a family, yet remained active in local politics and volunteer organizations. After earning a degree in substance abuse counseling in 1991 from Northwestern Connecticut Community College, she worked in the youth program at the Parkside Lodge Treatment Center. She was a facilitator for a domestic violence support group at Susan B. Anthony and a parent aide for the Northwest Center for Family Service & Mental Health in Winsted.
From 2005 until her retirement in 2020, Elizabeth was the social worker for the town of North Canaan. In this role, she provided a lifeline to many families in need. She was committed to her work and ensuring people received the care, dignity, and support they deserved. Elizabeth managed a thriving Christmas program for the town that rallied donations from across the region, bringing joy and relief to families during the holidays. Her efforts reminded people they were seen, valued, and not alone.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Christinat, and their three children. She also leaves behind grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings, a foreign exchange student and friends, all of whom she cherished deeply. Many considered her “a second mom” and will attest that her door was always open to anyone.
Family history was important to her, and nothing gave her more comfort in her later years than reminiscing about her mother, Kay Casey, and her grandparents, Pete and Betty Ducillo. Those who knew BJ will remember her laughing, dancing, playing cards, crocheting blankets, advocating for the underdog, and cheering for the Mets and UConn.
She inspired us all with her unwavering dedication to family and friends and a commitment to helping others with passion, courage, and love.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association 200 Executive Blvd South Southington, CT 06489.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading