Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
what's cooking at dugazon?

Bobby’s chicken enchiladas

Bobby’s chicken enchiladas

Bobby’s chicken enchiladas

Bobby Graham

Each month, Dugazon owners Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden share a recipe inspired by the traditions, stories and sense of welcome at the heart of their shop in Sharon, Connecticut. Visit Dugazon at 19 W. Main St. Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at dugazonshop.com.

We share a love of Mexican food, and these chicken enchiladas have become a favorite at our table. Creamy, comforting and reliably crowd-pleasing, they’re equally at home on a busy weeknight or at a casual gathering with friends. The creamy chicken filling, green chilies and generous layer of melted cheese make it the sort of dish that disappears quickly and is requested often.Best of all, the dish can be assembled a day ahead and baked just before serving, making it a welcome option when you’d rather spend time with guests than in the kitchen.

Adapted from Courtney’s Chicken Enchilada Casserole, Sallier’s Seasonings, Imperial Calcasieu Museum, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ingredients

•12 small corn tortillas

•2 cans enchilada sauce

•1 (8-ounce) can tomato paste

•1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

•1 onion, halved

•1 tablespoon whole peppercorns (optional)

•1 teaspoon salt

•2½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

•1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

•4 (4-ounce) cans diced green chilies

•1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

•1 pound shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar cheese blend

Equipment

•9-by-12-inch casserole dish

Preparation

•Place the chicken in a large pot and cover with water. Add the onion cut in half, salt and peppercorns, if using. Bring to a simmer and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 18 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let cool slightly, then chop or shred.

Tip: Strain and freeze the cooking liquid to use later as homemade chicken stock.

•In a medium bowl, combine the enchilada sauce, tomato paste and Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. Stiruntil smooth.

•Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

•Arrange the tortillas on a baking sheet and warm them in the oven for a few minutes. This helps prevent cracking when they are rolled.

•In a large bowl, combine the chicken, sour cream, green chilies and jalapeño. Stir until evenly mixed.

•Dip each tortilla into the enchilada sauce, coating both sides. Spoon some of the chicken mixture into the center, roll tightly and place seam-side down in the casserole dish.

•Repeat with the remaining tortillas, arranging them snugly in the dish. If any filling remains, spread it evenly over the top.

•Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle generously with the cheese.

•Bake uncovered until hot and bubbling and the cheese is melted and lightly golden, 30 to 35 minutes.

•Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with shredded lettuce and tortilla chips, if desired.

Make-Ahead Tip

Assemble the enchiladas up to 1 day in advance. Cover and refrigerate, then bake just before serving.

what's cooking at dugazon?

Latest News

Yerger Johnstone

Yerger Johnstone

SHARON — Yerger Johnstone, former managing director in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died on April 19, 2026, in Chelmsford, England. He was 86.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 1940, Mr. Johnstone was the son of architect Henry Inge Johnstone, architect, and Kathleen Yerger Johnstone, the noted nature writer and civic leader after whom Alabama’s state seashell, Johnstone’s Junonia, is named. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1962, and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1964.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard R. Stover

Richard R. Stover

WEST CORNWALL — Richard R. Stover, 82, of West Cornwall, died peacefully at Noble Horizons on May 26, 2026.

Son of the late Robert and Leona (Heinbockel) Stover, Rick was born Feb. 6, 1944 in Edina, Minnesota. He attended the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Economics and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Keep ReadingShow less

Floyd Irving Isham

Floyd Irving Isham

SHARON — Floyd Irving Isham Jr., 87, a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon. Mr. Isham worked for the Tri-Wall Container Corp. in Wassaic, New York, for fifteen years and also worked as a self-employed private caretaker for over twenty-five years, caring for local estates in Shekomeko, Pine Plains and Ancramdale, New York, prior to his retirement.

Born Aug. 25, 1938, in St. George, Vermont, he was the son of the late Floyd Irving and Hazel (Thompson) Isham, Sr. Following his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Isham also served in the Vermont National Guard. On Aug. 11, 1990, in Dover Plains, New York, he married Nancy L. Cross. Mrs. Isham died on July 8, 2005.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan,in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Dane “Axel” with owner Sage Breyette in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 lbs. contest at last year’s Great Country Mutt Show

Aly Morrissey

Tail wags, floppy ears and a healthy dose of canine charm will take center stage June 7 as The Little Guild hosts its annual Great Country Mutt Show at Lime Rock Park in Falls Village.

Last year’s Great Country Mutt Show attracted more than 200 dogs and 800 people. Founded by renowned designer Bunny Williams as a benefit for the Little Guild, the tongue-in-cheek, Westminster-style event has grown into one of the organization’s signature annual fundraisers and community celebrations. The show remains free and open to the public, and adoptable dogs may attend when appropriate.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo and Elliott Andrews who plays Harold Hill in the nationally touring production of “The Music Man.”

Marshall Meadows
Sharing laughter, tears, music and dancing through stories that illuminate our common humanity touches us in a way that builds connection, empathy and genuine community.
— Savannah Stevenson

Savannah Stevenson has lived enough lives already to make most people feel lazy.

She grew up in Atlanta in a musical family, with a father who played “The Sound of Music” cassette tapes in the car and a mother who played hymns on the piano. She went to Carnegie Mellon to study musical theater, moved to New York afterward and, for a while, imagined a life onstage.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.