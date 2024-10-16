Braving the rain for Brew-Ski Fest

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fall Festival concluded with the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s 15th Annual Brew-Ski Fest on Sunday, Oct. 13, and the atmosphere was festive despite intermittent downpours and frosty temperatures.



Armed with small tasting glasses that were distributed upon entry, attendants made their way around a large central tent which housed nearly 40 breweries, cideries, and canned cocktail makers pouring tastes of over two hundred examples of their craft. The imposing bulk of Satre Hill and the big jump tower loomed overhead as beer-drinkers mingled and chatted happily, undeterred by the wet conditions.

Stateline Wine and Spirits Owner Chris Battista, who has organized the event since its inception, said that in 15 years of doing the event, this is the second time it has rained. While that’s a great track record, Norbrook Farm Brewery Head Brewer Colin Coan said that the turnout shows the strength of the community: “people show up rain or shine.”

Albert Corpus of Torrington, who has poured beer at Brew-Ski for Connecticut craft beer titans Two Roads Brewing “five or six times at least,” looks forward to this fest every year for that reason. “It’s raining and everybody is still out having a good time,” he said.

Battista curates the vendors to have a local focus, but brings in larger and further afield producers because “people want to see a wide variety,” he said. Bigger brands like Guinness and White Claw shared the big tent with local offerings from beloved producers such as Great Falls Brewing Company, based in North Canaan, and Norbrook Farm Brewery, based in Colebrook.

Coan, pouring a wide selection of Norbrook’s beers, was in a celebratory mood. The previous day, Norbrook’s Beckley Furnace Brown Ale won a bronze medal in its category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver — which was also the brewery’s sixth anniversary.

Coan expressed his enthusiasm for the event and SWSA, a sentiment shared by seemingly everyone gathered below the grassy slope of the landing hill. Great Falls Brewing Co. Founder Chris Tripler said, “It’s a great event; we’re huge supporters of SWSA”. Salisbury native Maggie Fiertz, whose father Carey is the secretary of SWSA’s board, said the event is “a fun way to bring the town together and support the local breweries.”

Willie Hallihan, who is one of SWSA’s 20 directors, emphasized his gratitude to the event’s many sponsors, organizers, and vendors for making the festival happen year after year. “It’s quite significant in our annual fundraising program,” he said, adding that the event helps fund SWSA’s junior jumping program and other winter sports-oriented after school programs in area grade schools. This year, funding is especially important due to the imminent construction of a new medium sized jump, as well as other background projects, he said.

Even for those unaffiliated with SWSA, Brew-Ski was a hit. Byron Coughlin and Steph Smith from Long Island said that ChatGPT had brought them to Salisbury and Sarte Hill when they were planning their trip. Were they happy with the AI’s choice? Absolutely: “Despite the weather, there’s a great crowd” Smith said, with Coughlin adding, “Overall, it’s a very epic location.”