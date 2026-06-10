Brewing community support in Catskill

On the western banks of the Hudson River, the town of Catskill is becoming a beacon of ethnic, religious and generational diversity. Partially fueled by the increased popularity of towns like Hudson and the gentrification that comes with it, residents of all stripes are making their homes in the once underappreciated town.

Among those putting down roots are Max Ocean and Zane Coffey, the founders and brewers at Subversive Malting and Brewing. In 2020, after a few years of searching for a place where they could craft their beers and build community, they landed on a modest lot with an old auto-shop big enough to house their equipment.

As their business grew, fueled in no small part by their fast and flawless menu of elevated tavern fare, so did the number of customers who called themselves regulars. Among those regulars was David Quituisaca, donor organizer and volunteer coordinator at Columbia County Sanctuary Movement, or CCSM.

Founded in response to the political rhetoric of the 2016 presidential campaign, CCSM provides support for immigrant communities while advocating for policy changes at the county, state, regional and national levels. They’ve partnered with many local businesses in a symbiotic fashion, receiving funds and donations while helping to educate employees and patrons about their rights, and what non-targeted citizens can do to help protect their neighbors. In addition to their work in Columbia County, CCSM also teams up with other immigrant support groups in places like Millerton and Salisbury to educate vulnerable residents and community members alike.

After seeing reports and footage of the increasingly violent tactics used by the federal government in its efforts to arrest and deport Spanish-speaking residents, Subversive wanted to do something to help. Around the National Day of Protest against ICE’s tactics in January, Ocean reached out to Quituisaca and asked what they could do. It was quickly determined that a limited run beer and community launch party was the way forward. But what kind of beer would it be?

Subversive is known for their carefully crafted brews, which, while adored by their customers, aren’t always the most accessible to the casual sipper. For this run, they wanted something unique enough to talk about, but easy enough for non-craft beer fans.

What they decided on was creating a more accessible light beer using the yeast from Modelo’s internationally popular Mexican-style cerveza. They call it “Chinga la Migra.” Subversive committed to donating 15% of all sales to CCSM, a pledge they anticipate will net thousands of dollars when all the beer is sold out.

5% of proceeds from Chinga La Migra will be donated to Columbia County Sanctuary Movement. Provided

While the beer and the event will undoubtedly help CCSM’s efforts in raising awareness and garnering funds, Quituisaca notes that their efforts are nonstop. He notes that recent high-profile immigration enforcement tactics have underscored an ongoing need for support, including financial donations and access to larger spaces for classes and seminars on how to navigate an increasingly aggressive federal enforcement environment.

Though the fight may persist, with partners like Subversive, the migrant community and their supporters can kick back with a cold beer every once in a while to celebrate this vibrant community, and all they have to offer.

Subversive Brewing is located at 96 W. Bridge St., Catskill. More info at drinksubversive.com